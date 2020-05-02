INDYCAR IRACING
McLaughlin scores second virtual victory
Scott McLaughlin was supposed to leave Australia for Indianapolis this month to make his IndyCar debut on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
With sports on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the two-time V8 SuperCars champion saw his IndyCar plans postponed.
McLaughlin instead settled for a virtual victory Saturday on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway — his second win of IndyCar’s iRacing six-race series — after a wild finish in which most of the leaders crashed as they rushed toward the checkered flag.
“Unbelievable,” McLaughlin said. “I was literally just hoping there was going to be a wreck at the end. I thought we were going to be third, and then the three wrecked and we won.”
McLaughlin celebrated in the seat of his simulator in Australia with a glass of cold milk, a nod to the traditional victory celebration at the Indianapolis 500. He declined to pour it over his head while sitting in his expensive rig.
Formula One driver Lando Norris, winner of last week’s IndyCar virtual race, appeared headed to victory on the final lap. But Norris ran into the back of Simon Pagenaud, a two-time iRacing winner and the defending Indy 500 champion, to take himself out of contention.
Then Oliver Askew and Pato O’Ward crashed, cars were sailing airborne and McLaughlin slid through the carnage to give Team Penske drivers their fourth win in the six-race series. McLaughlin and Pagenaud won twice, and Norris and Sage Karam were the other winners of this series created for content while IndyCar is on hold.
Conor Daly finished second and was followed by Santino Ferrucci, who figured there would be a lot of angry drivers after the 175-mile race.
“So many people are going to be salty over that,” Ferrucci said. “It’s a video game. Let’s try to have some fun.”
NFL
Bears’ decline Trubisky’s option
The Chicago Bears declined their fifth-year option for quarterback Mitchell Trubisky for the 2021 season.
The move is hardly a surprise considering the way Trubisky struggled in his third season since the Bears drafted him with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft. His yards (3,138), completion rate (63.2%), touchdowns (17) and rating (83) all dropped from the previous year.
The Bears acquired 2018 Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles from Jacksonville in March and plan to hold an open competition for the starting job.
General manager Ryan Pace largely staked his reputation to Trubisky when he traded up a spot with San Francisco to draft him ahead of Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes and Houston’s Deshaun Watson. While Mahomes and Watson have emerged as two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks, Trubisky has mixed promising flashes with too many poor decisions and throws. And he is facing a murky future in Chicago.
The Bears went 8-8 and missed the playoffs for the eighth time in nine years last season after winning the NFC North at 12-4. Though their defense continued to excel, their offense ranked among the worst in the NFL.
Cowboys to sign ex-Bengals QB Dalton
Former Cincinnati quarterback Andy Dalton is signing with Dallas, according to an ESPN report. He’ll be backing up Dak Prescott, with both QBs playing on one-year deals. Prescott and the Cowboys have been at a contract impasse for the better part of a year.
Dalton, who played nine years in Cincinnati, was released this week after the Bengals drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall.
Dalton will make $3 million guaranteed and can earn up to $7 million in incentives, according to ESPN.
Dalton, 32, went to high school in Texas and college (TCU) in the Dallas area, where he already owned a house.
Kansas City agreed to a contract with defensive end Taco Charlton, adding a former first-round pick who flamed out in Dallas and Miami but whose athleticism is a perfect match for coordinator Steve Spagnuolo
- ‘s defense. Charlton, 25, was the 28th overall selection in the 2017 draft. He made seven starts for the Cowboys before sustaining a shoulder injury, and he was waived just two weeks into last season. The Dolphins signed Charlton and he made five starts and appeared in 10 games, but he was a healthy scratch the last four games of the regular season.
WEIGHTLIFTING
‘The Mountain’ on top of deadlift world
“Game of Thrones” actor Hafthor Bjornsson, who played Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the HBO series, set a deadlift world record by lifting 501 kilograms (1,104 pounds) in Kopavogur, Iceland.
The 31-year-old Bjornsson, the 2018 World’s Strongest Man, made the successful attempt in his native Iceland.
Eddie Hall set the previous record in 2016 at the World Deadlift Championships, with the Englishman lifting 500 kilos (1,102 pounds).
HORSE RACING
Charlatan, Nadal score wins in Arkansas Derby
Charlatan romped to victory by six lengths in the first division of the Arkansas Derby in Hot Springs, and Nadal won the second division, giving Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert a sweep.
The Kentucky Derby usually would have dominated the first Saturday in May, but it was pushed back to Sept. 5 by the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, 20 3-year-olds ran in two divisions of the Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn, each worth $500,000. Each race was worth 170 qualifying points for the Kentucky Derby, including 100 to the winners. It was the first time since 1960 that the race was split.
No fans were allowed.
Charlatan improved to 3-0 after not racing at age 2. His first two wins by a combined 16 lengths came at Santa Anita, where the colt is based. Charlatan was timed in 1:48.49 and paid $2.80 to win. Basin finished second and Gouverneur Morris was another neck back in third.
Nadal, named for tennis star Rafael Nadal, won his division in 1:48.34. He is 4-0 in his young career.
