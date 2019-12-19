COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Wiseman leaves Memphis, off to NBA
James Wiseman‘s college career has come to an end after just three games with the Memphis center and likely NBA lottery pick saying on social media he has withdrawn from school to begin focusing on his pro career rather than sitting out the rest of a 12-game NCAA suspension.
Wiseman was the top 2019 high school prospect and is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
This decision ends Wiseman’s tumultuous college career and his battles with the NCAA. Wiseman was the biggest prize in a Memphis recruiting class that was ranked as the nation’s best, but he had been serving an NCAA suspension for most of the season.
The NCAA suspended Wiseman 12 games because his family received $11,500 to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017. He averaged 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds in Memphis’ first three games. Wiseman had been due to sit out five more games before being able to return to the Tigers’ lineup Jan. 12 at USF.
Michigan State senior Joshua Langford
- , who hasn’t played this season, underwent season-ending foot surgery. The shooting guard averaged 15 points last season and was one of the team’s top defenders.
BASEBALL
Angels sign Teheran to one-year deal
The Los Angeles Angels added another arm to their rotation, agreeing to a one-year, $9 million contract with right-hander Julio Teheran.
Teheran spent the past seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves, who declined his $12 million option. He was 10-11 with a 3.81 ERA last season. The 28-year old Teheran is 77-73 with a 3.67 ERA in 229 games, all but three starts.
The Angels had the second-highest ERA in the major leagues last season at 5.64 ERA and have made pitching a major priority during the offseason. They earlier acquired Dylan Bundy in a trade with Baltimore.
The Chicago White Sox agreed to one-year deal with veteran left-hander Gio Gonzalez
- . Gonzalez, a two-time All-Star, went 3-2 with a 3.50 ERA in 19 outings (17 starts) with the Brewers in 2019. Gonzalez, 34, has a 130-99 career record with a 3.68 ERA in 332 appearances (324 starts) in 12 seasons with the Athletics, Nationals and Brewers.
HORSE RACING
Task force finds no crime in Santa Anita deaths
The California horse racing industry at Santa Anita Park, reeling from a series of equine deaths and threats from state and national officials, was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing by the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office.
After a nine-month investigation, a special task force that looked into 30 deaths at Santa Anita during this year’s winter/spring meeting, issued 17-page report that “did not find evidence of criminal animal cruelty or unlawful conduct.”
The report did offer 27 recommendations, most of which have already been acted upon or were also recommended by the California Horse Racing Board.
The CHRB is also planning to issue a report, likely in January, that will include the results of necropsies on the horses.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Top LSU runner dealing with injury
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s status for the College Football Playoff is uncertain following a hamstring injury in practice this week.
Edwards-Helaire is LSU’s leading rusher with 1,290 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also has 50 receptions for 399 yards and one TD. The Tigers will meet Oklahoma in the national semifinals at the Peach Bowl on Dec. 28.
North Central placed five players on the Division III All-America team, including quarterback Broc Rutter
- , in a season that will end with its first appearance in the NCAA championship game. North Central beat perennial powerhouse Mount Union in the second round of the playoffs and will face Wisconsin-Whitewater on Friday for the national title.
TENNIS
Players honor Nadal, Murray
Rafael Nadal won his second consecutive Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award and third overall, based on voting by other players, while Andy Murray was chosen as the ATP’s comeback player of the year.
Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion and former No. 1, said in January he thought he would retire this season because of a bad hip. But he wound up having a second operation and returned to the tour, winning a singles title and a doubles title.
Other honorees from the men’s tour included U.S. Open semifinalist Matteo Berrettini, chosen as most improved player after rising to No. 8 in the rankings from No. 54; 18-year-old Jannik Sinner, picked as newcomer of the year; and Gilles Cervara, who earned coach of the year honors after helping Daniil Medvedev reach nine finals, including a runner-up finish to Nadal at Flushing Meadows.
Kevin Anderson received the Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award.
The International Tennis Federation also announced its year-end awards, with year-end No. 1s Nadal and Ash Barty named ITF World Champions. It’s Nadal’s fourth selection, Barty’s first.
ELSEWHERE
Connecticut women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma
- underwent a successful surgical procedure to alleviate symptoms caused by diverticulitis and will not coach in Sunday’s game vs. Oklahoma. The Huskies don’t play again until Jan. 2
Weightlifter Oleksiy Torokhtiy
- was stripped of the gold medal he won at the 2012 Olympics and banned for doping. The International Olympic Committee said that the Ukrainian tested positive for the banned steroid turinabol when his sample from the London Games was retested using modern methods. Torokhtiy gets a two-year ban backdated to start from December 2018.
