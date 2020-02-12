NFL
League reinstates Browns’ Garrett
Myles Garrett is allowed to play and chase quarterbacks again after the NFL reinstated the Cleveland Browns’ star defensive end from his indefinite suspension for a vicious attack on Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph last season.
The league lifted its ban Wednesday on Garrett, who ripped off Rudolph’s helmet and smashed him over the head with it during a Nov. 14 game on national television. Garrett missed Cleveland’s final six games and his loss was a major blow to the Browns, who went 2-4 without him, finished 6-10, fired coach Freddie Kitchens and saw general manager John Dorsey resign.
Garrett paid dearly for his misstep. He was fined $45,623 and lost $1.14 million in game checks. His suspension is the longest for a single behavior in league history. Tennessee’s Albert Haynesworth was suspended five games for stomping on a player’s helmet-less head in 2006.
Jacksonville hired former New York Giants coach Ben McAdoo as its quarterbacks coach. McAdoo replaces Scott Milanovich
- , who left at the end of last season to take the head coaching job with the CFL’s Edmonton Eskimos.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Colorado’s Tucker new coach at Michigan State
Michigan State hired Colorado’s Mel Tucker as its new football coach Wednesday, rallying to land a veteran leader with ties to the school who decided to leave the Buffaloes after one season.
The Spartans lured Tucker away from Colorado with a lucrative contract offer after appearing to be interested in coaches such as Luke Fickell, Robert Saleh and Pat Shurmur. Tucker will replace Mark Dantonio, who retired two weeks ago after 13 mostly successful seasons.
Colorado hired Tucker in December 2018 after he served as Georgia’s defensive coordinator. He led the Buffaloes to a 5-7 record last season. Tucker served as a graduate assistant at Michigan State under Nick Saban in the late 1990s.
AUTO RACING
F1 postpones Chinese GP due to virus
Formula One organizers postponed the Chinese Grand Prix that was due to be staged in Shanghai in April, the latest sporting event impacted by the fast-spreading viral infection in the country.
More than 1,100 people have died in China from the virus, which has been named COVID-19 by the World Health Organization.
One of 22 races on the F1 calendar for 2020 that opens in Melbourne next month, the Chinese Grand Prix was due to be staged on April 19.
It is the first time a race has been called off since political unrest led to the cancelation of the 2011 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Other virus-enforced cancellations or postponements range from soccer and Olympic qualifying events to golf tournaments.
The Tokyo Olympics open on July 24 and organizers have repeatedly said the games will not be cancelled or postponed. But many Olympic qualifying events are in disarray, with Chinese athletes not free to travel outside the country to participate.
NBA
Bryant, daughter buried near family home
Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were buried Friday in a cemetery near the family’s Southern California home, according to death certificates.
The Bryants and seven others were killed in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash. The retired basketball superstar, his daughter and the other victims will be honored at a Feb. 24 public memorial at Staples Center, where Bryant starred for most of his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.
It’s not yet known what caused the crash of the helicopter that was taking the Bryants and the others to a youth basketball tournament.
Mavericks’ Doncic back in action
All-Star Luka Doncic returned for the Dallas Mavericks for the final game before the All-Star break against Sacramento after missing seven games with a sprained right ankle.
The first-time All-Star injured the same ankle and missed four games earlier this season before spraining the ankle again in practice last month.
Doncic entered the game sixth in the NBA in scoring at 28.8 points per game and is the NBA’s triple-double leader with 12.
The Mavericks went 3-4 without the 20-year-old after splitting the four games during his first absence.
Doncic is an All-Star starter in his second season and plans to play in the futures game as well during All-Star weekend in Chicago.
Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns missed Wednesday night’s game against Charlotte with a left wrist injury. Towns, averaging a career-best 26.5 points and 10.8 rebounds, will be further evaluated
- over the All-Star break. Minnesota’s next game is Feb. 21 against Boston.
WNBA
Wings trade Diggins-Smith to Mercury
The Dallas Wings traded four-time All-Star Skylar Diggins-Smith to the Phoenix Mercury for the No. 5 and 7 picks in the 2020 WNBA draft and Phoenix’s 2021 first-round pick. The Wings then sent the 2021 pick the team acquired in the deal to the Chicago Sky in exchange for Astou Ndour.
The move comes a day after the Mercury sent DeWanna Bonner to the Connecticut Sun for three first-round draft picks, including some of the ones they sent to the Wings.
Diggins-Smith has been the face of the Dallas franchise since she was drafted third in 2013 when the team was still in Tulsa. She’s averaged 15.9 points and 4.9 assists in her career. She won the league’s most improved player award in 2014 and guided the Wings to the playoffs in 2017 and 2018.
