WNBA
Jones, Williams lead Sun to 2-0 lead
Emma Meesseman tied a career high with 30 points, and the Washington Mystics beat the Las Vegas Aces 103-91 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 lead in their WNBA semifinal series.
Natasha Cloud added 18 points and 11 assists for Washington, and Elena Delle Donne scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds on the day she was honored with the league’s MVP award.
The Mystics can wrap up the best-of-five series and seal a return to the WNBA Finals on Sunday in Las Vegas.
Jonquel Jones
- scored 27 points, and
Courtney Williams
- added 25 to help the Connecticut Sun rout the visiting Los Angeles Sparks 94-68 and take a 2-0 lead in their WNBA semifinal series. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Sunday in Los Angeles.
Mystics’ Delle Donne wins second MVP
Washington Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne was named the WNBA MVP in a near-unanimous vote Thursday.
Delle Donne received 41 of 43 first-place votes after leading Washington to a league-best 26-8 record. She is the first player in WNBA history to win MVP honors with two different teams after doing so in 2015 with Chicago.
Delle Donne became the first player in WNBA history to shoot over 50% from the field, over 40% from 3-point territory and over 90% from the free throw line.
Phoenix’s Brittney Griner was second with 167 points, followed by Connecticut’s Jonquel Jones (145), Los Angeles’ Nneka Ogwumike (128), Seattle’s Natasha Howard (121) and Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot (81). Vandersloot received the other two first-place votes.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke lands combo guard for 2020
Its incoming freshman class having finished outside the top two in national recruiting rankings for the first time since 2013, Duke is positioned to return to the top in 2020 after adding a top player Wednesday.
DJ Steward, a 6-3 combo guard from Chicago, joins fellow five-star recruits Jalen Johnson, a 6-8 small forward, and Jeremy Roach, a 6-2 point guard, in Duke’s 2020 recruiting class, which is now ranked No. 2 nationally by 247sports.com.
Duke brought classes rated no lower than No. 2 nationally five consecutive years from 2014-2018, finishing with the top-rated class four of those seasons.
The current freshmen — 6-10 forward Vernon Carey, 6-9 forward Matthew Hurt, 6-5 forward Wendell Moore and 6-5 guard Cassius Stanley — comprised Duke’s 2019 class that was rated No. 3 nationally.
GOLF
Hoge fires 64 for lead in PGA event
Tom Hoge felt relieved to make his way back to the PGA Tour. He is starting the new season with a clear head, no stress and great scores.
One week after he was runner-up at the Greenbrier for the best finish of his PGA Tour career, Hoge opened with three straight birdies and closed with a 45-foot birdie putt for an 8-under 64 and a one-shot lead among the early starters in the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss.
Robert Streb, Cameron Percy and Seamus Power each shot 65.
Thunderstorms moved in over the Country Club of Jackson in the afternoon, stopping play for three hours until the first round was suspended for the day. It was to resume at 7 a.m. Friday.
Of the late starters, Byeong Hun An and J.T. Poston were at 5 under.
Joaquin Niemann, coming off a six-shot victory at the Greenbrier, opened with a 68.
NHL
Senators extend defenseman Chabot
Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot agreed to an eight-year, $64 million contract extension.
The agreement locks up another member of Ottawa’s young core. The rebuilding Senators, coming off a last-place finish, signed center Colin White to a six-year extension last month.
The 22-year-old Chabot had 14 goals and 55 points in his first full NHL season in 2018-19. He was drafted 18th overall in 2015.
In the past couple of seasons, Ottawa traded three of its best players — Erik Karlsson, Mark Stone and Matt Duchene — after failing to settle on contract terms.
TENNIS
Giorgi upends Stephens in Japan
Camila Giorgi dropped just three games to upset third-seeded Sloane Stephens 6-0, 6-3 in the second round of the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Osaka, Japan.
The unseeded Giorgi, who reached the semifinals last year, beat the 2017 U.S. Open champion to set up a quarterfinal match against Elise Mertens.
Giorgi dropped her serve at 5-2 in the second set but she sealed the victory in the next game on her fourth match point.
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova beat Kiki Bertens 6-1, 7-5 to progress to the last eight to face Misaki Doi, who ousted Donna Vekic 7-6 (5), 6-3. Yulia Putintseva faces top-seeded Naomi Osaka in another quarterfinal.
- Third-seeded
Karolina Muchova
- reached her third quarterfinal in her last four tournaments when she defeated qualifier
Timea Babos
- 6-2, 6-3 at the Korea Open in Seoul. Muchova next will take on qualifier
Priscilla Hon
- , who edged beat fifth-seeded
Ajla Tomljanovic
- , 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.
- Third-seeded
Sofia Kenin
- beat qualifier
Jasmine Paolini
- 7-5, 6-1 to reach the semifinals of the Guangzhou International in China. Kenin next will take on
Anna Blinkova
- . The other semifinal will pit
Samantha Stosur
- against
Viktorija Golubic
- .
COLLEGES
UCLA’s Guerrero to retire next year
Dan Guerrero will retire as UCLA athletic director next July, ending a 17-year tenure that is the second-longest among current ADs in the Power Five.
Guerrero announced Thursday that he made the decision to step down in 2020 after successfully fighting a previously undisclosed cancer. He credited UCLA’s medical team with helping him beat the disease and said his future prognosis is “excellent.”
UCLA Chancellor Gene Block said that although Guerrero’s contract expires in December, he asked him to remain on the job until the end of the upcoming academic year.
The Bruins have won 32 NCAA team championships in 15 different sports during Guerrero’s tenure — the most under any sitting NCAA Division I athletic director. During his time, UCLA became the first school to win 100 NCAA team championships. The school’s current total of 118 NCAA titles ranks second in the nation.
ELSEWHERE
- Former Minnesota Gophers linebackers coach
Mike Sherels
- reached a $1 million settlement with the University of Minnesota Medical Center Fairview involving treatment that left him in a coma in 2016. Sherels underwent surgery for bleeding near his large intestine and later had his small intestine and part of his colon removed because of a gastrointestinal perforation. He spent five days in a coma and on a ventilator.
- Minnesota United defender
Brent Kallman
- was suspended 10 games for violating the MLS substance abuse policy. The league announced Thursday he tested positive for an identified performance-enhancing substance. He will also be fined 20% of his salary. Kallman will miss the United’s four remaining MLS regular-season matches and any playoff games.
- U.S. Sailing says
Malcolm Page
- is out as chief of Olympic sailing less than a year before the Tokyo Games. The move came less than two months after the American team had no podium finishes in two major regattas at the venue for the 2020 Games. Page was hired in November 2016 to turn around America’s sagging fortunes after it won only one medal, a bronze, at the Rio de Janeiro Games. The Americans failed to medal at London in 2012, the first time that happened since 1936.
