NBA
Exhibition in China played with restrictions
LeBron James raised his arms in appreciation of the cheering crowd in Shanghai shortly after the final buzzer, then removed his headband and flipped it toward some fans.
He was seen.
He wasn’t heard, though. Nor was any other player or coach in China, in an NBA game like none other.
In response to the NBA defending Daryl Morey‘s freedom of speech, Chinese officials took it away from the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets. All of the usual media sessions that were to be part of the teams’ preseason game on Thursday — including a news conference from NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and postgame news conferences with the teams — were canceled.
It was the latest salvo in the rift between the league and China stemming from a since-deleted tweet posted last week by Morey, the general manager of the Houston Rockets.
The game was held as scheduled. But neither the U.S. nor the Chinese national anthem was played before the game, and fans arriving at the arena to watch — many of them donning NBA jerseys — were handed small Chinese flags to carry with them inside, and at least one person carried a sign critical of Silver.
Morey’s tweet that showed support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong has put a massive dent in the multibillion-dollar relationship between China and the NBA.
And that tweet was why Chinese officials did not permit questions to be asked in Shanghai.
GOLF
Pair share first-round lead at Houston Open
Austin Cook and Talor Gooch shot 8-under-par 64s to take the lead after the first round of the Houston Open in Humble, Texas.
Cook shot a career-best 29 on the front side. The 28-year-old from Arkansas returned to the clubhouse having hit every one of the 18 greens in regulation, another career first.
Gooch matched Cook stroke for stroke and tied the low round of his career with a career-best 10 birdies, and he also saved one of his pars with a career-long putt of more than 63 feet.
Cook and Gooch hold a one-stroke lead over Sepp Straka. The 26-year-old’s 65 included a run of four successive birdies after he turned the corner. Former VCU player Lanto Griffin, Russell Henley and Tyler McCumber are lurking after 6-under 66s.
GYMNASTICS
Biles a world champion again
Simone Biles won her fifth all-around world gymnastics title in Stuttgart, Germany, which is two more than any other female gymnast has ever managed.
Biles won gold by 2.1 points over China’s Tang Xijing. The margin of victory was bigger than any of her four previous victories at worlds and matched her 2016 Olympic win.
Biles now has a total 22 world championship medals across all events, the most by any woman and one shy of Belarusian Vitaly Scherbo‘s men’s record.
NHL
Hurricanes’ Martinook out 6-8 weeks
Carolina Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a core muscle injury.
General manager Don Waddell said that Martinook will have surgery Friday to repair the injury.
Martinook has an assist in four games this season. He had a career-best 15 goals plus 10 assists while playing all 82 regular-season games with Carolina a year ago, then added four assists in 10 playoff games.
BOXING
Spence injured in auto accident
Boxer Errol Spence, a welterweight boxing champion from DeSoto, Texas, was seriously injured when he crashed a Ferrari near downtown Dallas.
Police said the 29-year-old, who is 26-0, is expected to survive his injuries but remains in intensive care.
The single-car crash occurred around 3 a.m. The car flipped multiple times and ejected Spence, who was not wearing a seat belt, police said.
TENNIS
Federer moves on to Shanghai quarterfinals
Roger Federer saved five set points in the first set as he scrambled to a 7-6 (7), 6-4 win over David Goffin to advance to the Shanghai Masters quarterfinals.
Federer will play fifth-seeded Alexander Zverevk on Friday in the quarterfinals.
In other quarterfinals, defending champion Novak Djokovic will play sixth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas, and third-seeded Daniil Medvedev will face 10th-seeded Fabio Fognini.
ELSEWHERE
- Mary Hardin-Baylor must vacate its 2016 Division III national championship because the football coach let a player use his car for more than 18 months, which was determined to be an improper benefit for a student-athlete. The NCAA announced its findings Thursday and said it would vacate any victories in which ineligible athletes played. The school said that would include 29 victories over the 2016-2017 seasons and the 2016 championship, a 10-7 win over Wisconsin-Oshkosh. School officials said they will appeal that punishment.
- The NCAA denied a request for Wisconsin junior forward
Micah Potter
- to play during the fall semester after transferring from Ohio State two days before the season opener last November. The 6-foot-9 Potter, who has not competed in regular-season games since the 2017-18 season, will be eligible to play Dec. 21.
