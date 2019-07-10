COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NCAA charges N.C. State with four violations
The NCAA has charged North Carolina State with four violations, accusing a former assistant coach of providing payments and benefits connected to the recruitment of one-and-done player Dennis Smith Jr.
The school said Wednesday that its notice of allegations was received Tuesday, and now has 90 days to respond.
The NCAA alleges that former assistant Orlando Early provided Smith and his associates approximately $46,700 in impermissible inducements and benefits — including $40,000 that a government witness testified he delivered to Early intended for Smith’s family.
The NCAA also said former coach Mark Gottfried, now coaching at Cal State Northridge, was “presumed responsible” and “did not demonstrate” that he monitored Early for compliance.
VCU, UR women given A-10 pairings
Ahead of a 2019-20 season during which VCU’s women’s team will be looking to keep its seat at the top of the Atlantic 10 standings and the Richmond women’s team will play under new coach Aaron Roussell, the programs found out their A-10 schedule pairings.
VCU’s home-and-home matchups will be Richmond, Saint Louis and George Mason. Richmond’s, in addition to VCU, will be La Salle and St. Bonaventure. The Rams will also travel to Davidson, Dayton, Massachusetts, La Salle and Rhode Island. They’ll host George Washington, Saint Joseph’s, Fordham, St. Bonaventure and Duquesne.
The Spiders will host Davidson, Dayton, Saint Louis, Duquesne and Fordham, and travel to Massachusetts, Saint Joseph’s, George Washington, George Mason and Rhode Island.
CYCLING
Sagan takes stage; Alaphilippe keeps lead
Peter Sagan of Slovakia won the fifth stage of the Tour de France as Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the race leader’s yellow jersey in Colmar.
The three-time world champion posted a 12th career stage win at cycling’s biggest race, emerging victorious from a bunch sprint at the end of a 109-mile trek.
Sagan edged Wout van Aert and Matteo Trentin.
Alaphilippe finished in the main pack.
SOCCER
U.S. women’s title celebrated in New York
Fans packed New York City’s Canyon of Heroes amid a blizzard of confetti to praise the World Cup-winning U.S. women’s national team as athletic leaders on the field — and as advocates for pay equity off it.
Co-captain Megan Rapinoe and her teammates shared a float with Mayor Bill de Blasio and U.S. Soccer Federation president Carlos Cordeiro.
The team sealed its second consecutive tournament title by beating the Netherlands 2-0 on Sunday.
LOCAL GOLF
Weinstein leads RGA Junior Boys by one
Midlothian’s Joseph Weinstein, 15, shot a par 72 to take a one-shot lead entering Thursday’s final round of the 71st Richmond Golf Association Junior Boys Championsip at the Country Club of Petersburg.
Patrick Galleher, 18, posted a 73. Both Weinstein and Galleher are members of Salisbury Country Club.
Richmond’s D’yan Robinson, 15, shot a 74 to lead the girls division by four shots over Mechanicsville’s Madison Lehr, 13.
PRO FOOTBAll
Haynesworth needs kidney transplant
Former Tennessee Titans and Washington Redskins defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth said on social media that he needs a kidney transplant. Haynesworth, 38, posted on Instagram that he’s been battling kidney disease for a few years.
Haynesworth played 10 seasons in the NFL. He spent his first seven seasons with the Titans. Haynesworth also played for Washington (2009-10), New England (2011) and Tampa Bay (2011).
He was selected as an All-Pro after the 2007 and 2008 seasons and had 30½ sacks in 123 games. Haynesworth had his best season in 2008, when he had 8½ sacks while leading the Titans to a 13-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the AFC before they lost to the Baltimore Ravens in the conference semifinals..
- Tampa Bay backup cornerback
- Ryan Smith
- was suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancers.
ELSEWHERE
Long given Ali Humanitarian Award
Retired NFL player Chris Long, a former Virginia star defensive end, and the National Hockey League have been honored at the Sports Humanitarian Awards.
The awards were presented by ESPN on Tuesday night in downtown Los Angeles.
Long received the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award for his commitment to charity. He donated his entire salary in 2017 to benefit educational equality.
The NHL received the League Humanitarian Leadership Award for its Learn to Play initiative that has introduced more than 50,000 children to the sport at low to no-costs since 2015.
- The Polynesian Bowl said former Virginia Tech coach and College Football Hall of Famer
- Frank Beamer
- will coach Team Makai (Ocean) in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl. The game will be played at Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium on Jan. 18, 2020, and will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network. Founded in 2017, the Polynesian Bowl is a high school all-star game pitting 100 of the nation’s top seniors. Beamer will be joined by fellow College Football Hall of Famer
- Steve Spurrier
- , who will lead Team Makua (Mountain).
- The Minnesota Timberwolves are declining to match an offer sheet to guard
- Tyus Jones
- , clearing the way for him to join the Memphis Grizzlies. ESPN had reported that Jones and the Grizzlies had agreed to a three-year offer sheet worth $28 million.
- Brittney Griner
- scored 25 points, and the visiting Phoenix Mercury beat the Washington Mystics 91-68 for their fifth win in six WNBA games.
- Tianna Hawkins
- paced Washington with 24 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.