COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Oregon, Oregon State end ‘Civil War’
Oregon and Oregon State have agreed to drop the name “Civil War” for their rivalry games.
The move was made after discussions between officials at both schools and current and former student-athletes.
Oregon State President Ed Ray said the Civil War name “represents a connection to a war fought to perpetuate slavery.”
Oregon athletic director Rob Mullins said former Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon raised the issue of the name.
Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes said the schools would collectively reach out to athletes and alumni, as well as the university communities, to consider a new name for the rivalry.
The football game between Oregon and Oregon State has been played 123 times and is the fifth-most contested rivalry in the country. This season’s game is tentatively scheduled for Nov. 28 in Corvallis. The men’s basketball series between the two teams has been contested 354 times.
BASEBALL
Giants to have cutouts in stands
After three straight years of growing apathy and shrinking attendance, the San Francisco Giants can guarantee fans will be glued to their seats this season.
It’ll just have to be in the form of cutouts.
Fans won’t be allowed to attend games at Oracle Park due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the Giants launched “Giants Fan Cutout Program,” which encourages fans to submit pictures of themselves to be displayed in the stands.
The Giants sent notice to their season ticket holders Thursday introducing the program that “allows you to be at Oracle Park even when you’re home watching the game” during the shortened 60-game season that begins late next month.
The cutouts will be provided at no cost for season ticket holders who are choosing to receive account credit toward next season. All other fans can participate in the cutout program by paying $99.
A number of European and Asian soccer teams are using the same kind of cutout program as the Giants for their fans, with mixed results. While seeing the likenesses of upwards of 20,000 fans in the stands has somewhat normalized their no-fan experiences, there have been some issues.
English soccer club Leeds United was forced to apologize after a cutout of Osama bin Laden in a seat appeared on a telecast. Meanwhile, a South Korean soccer team also apologized after including (fully clothed) sex dolls among the fans’ cutouts.
HORSE RACING
Tiz the Law gets stud deal
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law will stand at Coolmoore America’s Ashford Stud in Kentucky when his racing career is over.
The 3-year-old colt will continue to be owned by Sackatoga Stable while he races. Tiz the Law has won five of six career starts, including last week’s Belmont that opened the reconfigured Triple Crown series. His next scheduled start is the Travers at Saratoga on Aug. 8.
Tiz the Law will eventually join Triple Crown winners American Pharoah and Justify at Ashford Stud.
NFL
49ers sign two first-round picks
The San Francisco 49ers signed first-round draft picks Javon Kinlaw and Brandon Aiyuk to four-year deals.
The defending NFC champion 49ers made two trades during the draft, moving down one spot to take Kinlaw, a defensive lineman out of South Carolina at No. 14, and then up six spots to take Aiyuk, a wide receiver from Arizona State with the 25th selection.
The picks help the 49ers fill two big holes created when star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner was traded to Indianapolis and receiver Emmanuel Sanders left in free agency.
Kinlaw was a first-team Associated Press All-American as a senior, when he had six sacks, 35 tackles and two fumble recoveries in 12 starts.
Aiyuk had a breakout senior season and was named a third-team All-American after making 65 catches for 1,192 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 14 kickoff returns for 446 yards and 14 punt returns for 226 yards and one touchdown.
ELSEWHERE
Catcher Austin Wells agreed to a minor league contract that includes a $2.5 million signing bonus after the New York Yankees selected him 28th overall in the amateur draft. Wells, who turns 21 on July 12, hit .375 with two homers and 14 RBIs for the University of Arizona in a season cut to 15 games because of the coronavirus pandemic. He batted .357 with seven homers and 74 RBIs in 71 games the past two seasons.
- Louisiana-Monroe signed football coach
Matt Viator
- to a two-year contract extension that keeps him with the Warhawks through the 2022 season. Last season, the Warhawks finished 5-7, one win shy of becoming bowl eligible for the second straight year. Viator’s record at Louisiana-Monroe is 19-29, 15-17 in the Sun Belt Conference, through four seasons. He went 78-33 in 10 seasons at McNeese State.
- The Detroit Pistons signed center
Justin Patton, hoping the 2017 first-round pick out of Creighton can stay healthy to help the franchise’s turnaround. Patton had
- for a broken foot in 2018 for the second straight year.
- Tunisian tennis player
Majed Kilani
- was banned from professional tennis for seven years after the sport’s anti-corruption body concluded he conspired to fix matches in 2016. The TIU investigation “established that Mr. Kilani conspired with a third party to manipulate the outcome of matches played at an ITF Futures tournament in Egypt in August 2016.” Kilani, 23, is ranked 804 in ATP singles and 528 in doubles.
The Indianapolis Colts public relations staff won the Pete Rozelle Award from the Professional Football Writers of America for its work with both local and national media. The Colts public relations staff of Steve Campbell, Matt Conti, Christian Edwards, Pamela Humphrey and interns Hayden Clark and Kaila Lewis won the 31st Rozelle Award. The Colts public relations staff also won this award in 1996. They were nominated for how they helped both local and national media get access, especially with the unexpected retirement of quarterback Andrew Luck
- before the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.