COLLEGE FOOTBALL
North Carolina switching kickers
North Carolina will turn to Jonathan Kim for field-goal attempts against Duke.
Coach Mack Brown announced the move two days after a six-overtime loss at Virginia Tech. Noah Ruggles missed a 35-yard field goal for the win to end the third overtime, then had a 44-yard kick blocked in the fourth overtime.
Ruggles, a sophomore, had made 10 of 16 kicks with a long of 49 yards. Kim is a freshman who has yet to attempt a field goal but put all five of his kickoffs into the end zone for touchbacks against the Hokies.
The Tar Heels (3-4, 2-2 ACC) have seen six of their seven games decided by six or fewer points.
Former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt
- is recovering from a heart attack and said he is “doing fine.” Richt, 59, is working as a studio analyst for the ACC Network. He spent the past three seasons as Miami’s coach before surprisingly retiring in December. Before that he had coached Georgia for 15 years.
SOCCER
Messi among Ballon d’Or finalists
Lionel Messi will have Cristiano Ronaldo and Virgil van Dijk as rivals for the Ballon d’Or award. But not Neymar.
When the list of 30 candidates was announced, the Brazil star’s name was missing from the nominations by a global voting panel of journalists.
Messi and Ronaldo’s 10-year grip on the individual award was broken by Luka Modric last December. Modric is also absent one year after he swept the Ballon d’Or and FIFA best player awards after a stellar 2018 with Real Madrid and Croatia.
World Cup winner Megan Rapinoe is favored to add a Ballon d’Or to her FIFA award won last month.
The United States star is joined on a 20-woman list by teammates Tobin Heath and Alex Morgan. Defending her title is Ada Hegerberg, winner of the inaugural women’s award, from Europe’s dominant club team Lyon, which has six nominees.
The awards ceremony is Dec. 2 in Paris.
Sacramento awarded MLS franchise
Major League Soccer announced the league’s newest team, with Sacramento Republic FC set to begin play in 2022.
The team’s ownership group includes lead investor Ron Burkle, an owner of the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, as well as entertainment executive Matt Alvarez and Kevin Nagle, an investor in the NBA’s Sacramento Kings who has spearheaded the bid for MLS expansion since 2014.
The addition of Burkle and Alvarez earlier this year accelerated negotiations. The Sacramento Republic currently plays in the lower-tier USL Championship league.
TENNIS
Federer romps in Swiss Indoors opener
Playing in his 1,500th tour-level match, Roger Federer needed just 53 minutes to cruise past Peter Gojowczyk 6-2, 6-1 at his hometown Swiss Indoors event in Basel, Switzerland.
The nine-time Basel champion hit 12 aces in the first-round match to extend his winning streak at St. Jakobhalle to 21 straight matches, and improve his ATP career record to 1,232 wins and 268 losses.
The 38-year-old is top-seeded as he looks to add to his 102 career tour titles. He next plays 33rd-ranked Dusan Lajovic or No. 49 Radu Albot.
Kei Nishikori
- , the 2014 U.S. Open runner-up, will have season-ending surgery on his right elbow and is aiming to be ready to go for the start of 2020.
RUNNING
Flanagan retires to become coach
Four-time Olympian Shalane Flanagan, who ended a 40-year American drought when she won the New York City Marathon in 2017, is retiring from competitive running to become a coach with the Nike Bowerman Track Club.
A native of Marblehead, Massachusetts, and the daughter of distance runners — her mother was the first woman to break 2 hours, 50 minutes in the marathon — Flanagan won a silver medal in the 10,000 meters at the 2008 Olympics.
Her victory in the ‘17 New York Marathon was the first for an American woman since Miki Gorman in 1977; she finished third last year.
A two-time NCAA cross-country champion, Flanagan still holds the American records at 3,000 meters, 5,000 meters and 15K.
ELSEWHERE
Michigan basketball freshman Franz Wagner is expected to miss four to six weeks with a fractured right wrist. The 6-foot-8 Wagner is the younger brother of former Michigan standout Moritz Wagner. He’s expected to be a key newcomer for new coach Juwan Howard
- .
The Nashville Predators signed first-round draft pick Philip Tomasino
- to a three-year contract. Nashville took the 18-year-old Tomasino with the No. 24 pick in the June draft.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.