BASEBALL
Reliever Harris, 2B Castro joining Nationals
Relief pitcher Will Harris and the Washington Nationals agreed to a three-year, $24 million contract Friday.
Harris pitched for Houston last year and gave up the go-ahead home run to Washington’s Howie Kendrick in Game 7 of the World Series.
The 35-year-old right-hander dominated with Houston for much of the postseason, starting October with nine consecutive scoreless innings. The right-handed Harris had a 1.50 ERA in 68 games for the Astros last season. He had been with Houston since 2015 and was an All-Star in 2016.
Harris will try to bolster a bullpen that was among the worst in baseball last season. Nationals relievers blew 29 saves and had a 5.68 ERA, both worst in the NL. Harris is likely to slot behind closer Sean Doolittle (UVA) as the team’s top setup man.
Washington also agreed to a two-year, $12.5 million deal with Starlin Castro. Castro figures into the Nationals’ short-term plans at second base, where he started 115 games last season for Miami. Castro also provides insurance if Washington cannot land free agent third baseman Josh Donaldson — Castro started 42 games at third in 2019.
Castro had 22 home runs and 86 RBI for the Marlins last season. He hit .270, 10 points below his career average.
Veteran right-hander Tyson Ross
- agreed to a one-year, $1.75 million minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants that includes an invitation to big league camp at spring training. Hampered by injuries in recent years, Ross went 1-5 with a 6.11 ERA in seven starts last season for Detroit but didn’t pitch again after May 10 because of a season-ending elbow injury.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Macario, Robinson Hermann Trophy winners
Stanford junior midfielder Catarina Macario and Clemson junior forward Robbie Robinson are the Hermann Trophy winners as the top college soccer players.
Macario is the fifth female player to repeat as the winner and the sixth two-time women’s winner overall. She led the nation and set a Stanford record with 32 goals last season.
Robinson led the nation in points with 45 and tied for the lead in goals with 18.
AWARDS
Gleason to receive Congressional Gold Medal
Former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason, who became a leading advocate for people struggling with Lou Gehrig’s disease after he was diagnosed with the paralyzing condition, will be awarded the Congressional Gold Medal during a ceremony on Jan. 15.
President Donald Trump signed legislation last year awarding Gleason the medal, which is the highest civilian honor awarded by Congress. U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy from Louisiana announced the date for the ceremony in a news release Friday, noting Gleason’s struggles with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a degenerative neuro-muscular disease commonly referred to as ALS that left Gleason paralyzed.
On the field, Gleason is best known for his electrifying blocked punt during the Saints’ first game in the rebuilt Superdome after 2005’s Hurricane Katrina. The city was still rebuilding from the devastating hurricane when Gleason dove to block a punt in the opening minutes of the game against rival Atlanta Falcons. The stadium itself had to be rebuilt after the storm tore open its roof as thousands of people sheltered inside.
The play was such an important part of the team’s history and the city’s recovery that it was immortalized in a 9-foot-tall (2.7-meter-tall) bronze statue outside the stadium called “Rebirth.”
NHL
Montgomery: in rehab, calls firing ‘appropriate’
Former Dallas Stars coach Jim Montgomery said his abrupt dismissal by the NHL club was “appropriate” and he has entered alcohol rehab.
Montgomery’s statement was his first public comment since he was fired Dec. 10 for unspecified unprofessional conduct. He said the firing was “a wake-up call.”
“It was also the appropriate call,” Montgomery said. “I let the team’s front office, staff and players down.”
The Stars were 17-11-3 when Montgomery, 50, was fired, having recovered from a dismal 1-7-1 start by going 14-1-1. They have since gone 6-3-1 under interim coach Rick Bowness and entered Friday’s games in third place in the Central Division.
Buffalo Sabres forward Victor Olofsson, the NHL’s rookie scoring leader, will miss between five and six weeks with a lower body injury. Olofsson, who was hurt during the third period of Buffalo’s 3-2 overtime win
- over Edmonton on Thursday, leads league rookies and ranks second among Buffalo players with 16 goals and 35 points in 42 games.
- The Montreal Canadiens signed free-agent forward
Ilya Kovalchuk
- to a one-year contract to offset several injuries. Kovalchuk had nine points (three goals, six assists) and 12 penalty minutes in 17 games this season with the Los Angeles Kings, who placed him on waivers last month.
Dallas Stars forward Corey Perry was suspended for five games without pay by the NHL for elbowing Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis in the Winter Classic. Perry received a major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing early in the outdoor game Wednesday at the Cotton Bowl. The suspension will cost Perry $40,323.
