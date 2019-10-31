BASEBALL
Royals select Matheny as manager
The Kansas City Royals hired Mike Matheny on Thursday, bringing in a manager who took the cross-state St. Louis Cardinals to the World Series six years ago before a three-season swoon cost him his job.
The 49-year-old Matheny went 591-474 with the Cardinals and was the first manager to reach the postseason his first four seasons. The Cardinals reached the World Series in 2013, losing to the Red Sox, but Matheny was fired in July 2018 with the team in jeopardy of missing the playoffs.
Matheny was hired last November by the Royals as a special adviser for player development, and the belief among many was that he was being groomed to take over when Ned Yost retired.
That happened shortly before the Royals finished another 100-loss campaign last month.
The Royals are in the midst of a massive retooling effort after their back-to-back World Series appearances in 2014-15, a run of success that culminated with their first championship since 1985.
Yankees make Encarnacion a free agent
The New York Yankees declined their 2020 option for Edwin Encarnacion, making the veteran slugger a free agent. Encarnacion was due $25 million in 2020, but the Yankees bought out the remaining year of his contract for $5 million.
The Yankees acquired the three-time All-Star from Seattle in June to bolster a lineup sapped by injuries. Encarnacion led the AL with 21 homers at the time, but a strained left oblique limited the 36-year-old down the stretch. He hit .249 with 13 homers, 37 RBIs and an .856 OPS in 44 regular-season games with New York.
Encarnacion has hit 414 home runs in 15 seasons.
The Chicago White Sox traded catcher Welington Castillo and an international signing bonus pool slot to Texas for minor league infielder-outfielder Jonah McReynolds. Castillo, 32, batted .209 in 72 games last season.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Ionescu tops preseason A-A team
Oregon’s Sabrina Ionescu, the NCAA’s career leader for triple-doubles, was named to The Associated Press’ preseason All-America first team.
Ionescu, who averaged 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 8.2 assists last season, is joined on the All-America team by Baylor’s Lauren Cox, Texas A&M’s Chennedy Carter, Maryland’s Kaila Charles and Miami’s Beatrice Mompremier.
Ionescu, a senior, has 18 career triple-doubles and is poised to add more for the No. 1 team in the country.
Rams’ Reed first-team A-10 preseason pick
VCU’s Tera Reed was named to the Atlantic 10 preseason first team. Reed, a first-team A-10 pick after last season, led the Rams in scoring (12.5) last season when they won the A-10 regular-season championship.
Also named to the first team were reigning conference player of the year Nicole Cardano-Hillary of George Mason, Davidson’s Sarah Donovan, Dayton’s Jayla Scaife, Fordham’s Bre Cavanaugh and Saint Louis’ Ciaja Harbison.
VCU’s Taya Robinson and Danielle Hammond and GMU’s Jacy Bolton were among those named to the second team. Richmond’s Jaide Hinds-Clarke was a third-team pick. Robinson and Hammond made the all-defensive team.
GOLF
Li delights locals with opening 64
Local favorite Li Haotong opened the HSBC Champions in Shanghai with an 8-under 64 to take a one-shot lead. Victor Perez is alone in second in the World Golf Championships event.
Li opened with two birdies and finished the back nine with two birdies. And after his lone mistake on the par-4 first hole, he responded with a 4-iron that set up eagle and led to the loudest cheer of a calm afternoon.
Among those two shots behind were defending champion Xander Schauffele and Adam Scott. Rory McIlroy ran off four straight birdies late en route to a 67.
Defending champion Nelly Korda and Mi Jung Hur each shot 6-under 66 to share the first-round lead at the LPGA Swinging Skirts in Taipei, Taiwan. Minjee Lee, the
- runner-up a year ago, was a stroke off the pace after a 67.
Scottie Scheffler closed with a bogey for a 9-under 62 and a one-stroke lead after the first round of the PGA Tour’s inaugural Bermuda Championship. Wes Roach
- was second at 63. He eagled the par-5 seventh, but also finished with a bogey on No. 9.
TENNIS
Nadal tops Wawrinka in Paris Masters
Rafael Nadal beat Stan Wawrinka for the 19th time in 22 meetings, winning 6-4, 6-4 to reach the Paris Masters quarterfinals.
Nadal was briefly troubled in the first set, saving one break point in the second game and another in the eighth, and then needed some brief medical assistance in the second set for a stomach problem.
Nadal next faces 2008 champion Jo-Wilfried Tsonga as he chases a first Paris title, which would guarantee him the year-end No.1 ranking for the fifth time.
Novak Djokovic reached the last eight with a 7-6 (7), 6-1 win against Kyle Edmund. He next faces Stefanos Tsitsipas, who had 11 aces in a 6-3, 6-4 win against Alex de Minaur.
Top-ranked Ash Barty reached the semifinals in her debut appearance at the WTA Finals in Shenzhen, China, beating Petra Kvitova 6-4, 6-2. Belinda Bencic joined Barty in the semifinals after Kiki Bertens retired. Barty will next play either Karolina Pliskova or Simona Halep in the semifinals, while Bencic will face defending champion Elina Svitolina
- .
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Michigan State’s Bachie declared ineligible
Michigan State linebacker Joe Bachie was declared ineligible by the Big Ten after testing positive for a banned supplement.
The school said it will appeal. Bachie, a senior with 36 tackles and with 3½ sacks, made the second team on the AP’s list of midseason All-Americans.
