NFL
Statues of Marshall, Griffith removed
In Washington, the agency that manages RFK Stadium removed a statue of former Redskins owner George Preston Marshall, who moved the team from Boston to Washington, from the grounds of the facility Friday.
Marshall resisted integrating the team with black players until “forced to do so” in 1962, according to his biography on the Pro Football Hall of Fame website. Marshall was inducted into the Hall in 1963; he died in 1969.
Events DC officials called the removal “a small and overdue step on the road to lasting equality and justice.” A Redskins spokesman did not immediately comment.
Marshall, the founding owner of the Redskins who gave the team its controversial nickname, staunchly opposed integration in all facets of life. He was the last NFL owner to sign an African-American player and only did so, in 1962, after then-Attorney General Robert Kennedy and Interior Secretary Stewart Udall threatened to revoke permission to play on the federally owned site now named for Kennedy.
Another former Washington team owner’s statue was removed Friday. The Minnesota Twins removed the statue of former team owner Calvin Griffith, who made a series of racists comments in a 1978 speech, from outside Target Field in Minneapolis.
“While we acknowledge the prominent role Calvin Griffith played in our history, we cannot remain silent and continue ignoring the racist comments he made … in 1978,” the team said in a statement. “His disparaging words displayed a blatant intolerance and disregard for the Black community that are the antithesis of what the Minnesota Twins stand for and value.”
Griffith owned the Washington Senators for five seasons before moving them to Minnesota, where they became the Twins. In his 1978 speech, he said, “I’ll tell you why we came to Minnesota. It was when we found out you only had 15,000 blacks here. ... We came here because you’ve got good, hard-working white people here.” His remarks in part prompted Hall of Famer Rod Carew to push for a trade.
NHL
NHL eyes Canada as hub sites
Canada has approved the NHL’s return-to-play proposal that could lead to one or more cities north of the border serving as host sites for the league’s 24-team playoff format.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland announced Friday that the nation’s top public health officer, and health officials in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario had signed off on the NHL plan.
The decision followed discussions with government health officials, and comes as the league enters the advanced stages of selecting its hub cities — most likely two — from a list of seven in the U.S. and three in Canada, according to NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly.
Daly didn’t rule out the possibility of two hubs being located in Canada from among Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton.
The NHL’s return-to-play plan approved by Canada required an exemption allowing players and team officials to cross the border. The border is currently closed to non-essential travel until at least July 21, and those entering Canada must self-isolate for 14 days.
The NHL is targeting July 10 to open training camps, with games being played without fans present starting in late July or early August.
AUTO RACING
Zanardi seriously hurt in handbike race
Alex Zanardi, the Italian race car champion who transitioned into a gold medalist Paralympian after losing both of his legs, was seriously injured in a handbike race in Rome.
A medical bulletin said Zanardi underwent “a delicate neurosurgery operation” due to “severe cranial trauma.” The surgery lasted about three hours, after which Zanardi was moved to the intensive care unit.
Italian national team coach Mario Valentini, who was following the race, said Zanardi was approaching a curve when a large truck approached. He said the truck tried to swerve but could not avoid a crash.
Zanardi, 53, won two championships in CART before a brief move to Formula One. He returned to America and was racing in Germany in a CART event in 2001 when both of his legs were severed in a horrific accident the weekend after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. CART raced only because the series was already in Germany at the time of the attacks and could not return to the U.S.
During his recovery, Zanardi designed his own prosthetics — he jokes he made himself taller — and learned to walk again. He then turned his attention to hand cycling and developed into one of the most accomplished athletes in the world. He won four gold medals and two silvers at the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics, competed in the New York City Marathon and set an Ironman record.
ELSEWHERE
- The New York Jets agreed to terms with Baylor wide receiver
Denzel Mims
- , their second-round draft pick in April. Mims fits a major need for a Jets offense that lost its top wideout,
Robby Anderson
- , to Carolina in free agency. Chosen 59th overall, he’ll get a four-year deal worth about $5.5 million. New York has signed only one of its 2020 draftees, fifth-round cornerback
Bryce Hall
- of Virginia.
- San Francisco 49ers receiver
Richie James Jr.
- broke his right wrist during offseason workouts and won’t be ready to return to the field until after the start of training camp. NFL Network said James, the team’s primary returner for punts and kicks, is expected to miss at least two months. The past two years, James has averaged 23.4 yards per kick return with one touchdown in 2018 against Seattle and 7.5 yards per punt return.
- A tennis chair umpire who has officiated at the U.S. Open and Paralympics was suspended for 2 1/2 years for failing to report that he was approached about altering match scores and for not cooperating with the investigation. The Tennis Integrity Unit said that
Armando Belardi Gonzalez
- , a 40-year-old from Venezuela, also was fined $5,000 as a result of Thursday’s ruling — but he only needs to pay $1,000 of that unless he breaks anti-corruption rules again.
