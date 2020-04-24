NFL
Texas, Tunsil agree to rich deal
The Houston Texans signed left tackle Laremy Tunsil to a three-year, $66 million extension.
Tunsil had one year left on his contract that will pay him $10.35 million this season.
The deal, which Tunsil negotiated without an agent, but with the help of advisers, makes him the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL.
The Texans acquired Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills in a trade with Miami in August, shipping this year’s first-round pick and their picks in the first and second rounds in 2021 to the Dolphins. Tunsil’s presence immediately improved an offensive line that allowed an NFL-leading 62 sacks in 2018.
Houston allowed just 44 sacks last season with Tunsil protecting quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s blind side.
Tunsil was the 13th overall pick in the 2016 draft and spent his first three seasons with the Dolphins before being traded to the Texans.
Draft draws record viewership
The first night of the NFL draft averaged a record 15.6 million viewers on television, easily shattering the record set six years ago.
Thursday night’s first round was aired on ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. The coverage peaked from 8:45-9 p.m. EDT when 19.6 million viewers tuned in, according to Nielsen. That is up 37% over last year’s 11.4 million.
The previous high was 12.4 million in 2014, when the draft was held in early May.
The draft was the first live U.S. sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic. The draft originally was to be held in Las Vegas but is taking place virtually.
CORONAVIRUS
Benefit auction will include No. 3 car
An “impeccably preserved” No. 3 Dale Earnhardt race car tops the list of memorabilia his longtime friend and NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off to benefit COVID-19 relief efforts.
Childress has never before sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection, Richard Childress Racing officials said in a news release.
Team officials have not divulged which car is up for auction, saying only that it comes complete with its engine and that interested buyers should contact Richard Childress Racing directly.
Earnhardt notched 67 wins and six of his seven Cup series championships with Richard Childress Racing after starting full-time with the team in 1984. Earnhardt, who was from Kannapolis, N.C., died in a last-lap crash at the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18, 2001.
Childress launched the auction and sale on Thursday. The eBay site lists no end date for bidding on items.
All proceeds will go to COVID-19 relief efforts, including those supporting national and local first responders and frontline workers needing personal protection equipment, RCR officials said. The auction and sale on eBay include “thousands of rare, hard-to-find and exclusive items from Richard Childress’ 50-plus years in NASCAR,” according to the RCR release.
- The Cape Cod League, the top summer competition for college baseball players, canceled its 2020 season. The season had been scheduled to start June 13 and the playoffs on Aug. 4. The league was founded in 1885 and had not missed a season since 1945, the last year of World War II.
- T
- he U.S. Junior Amateur and the U.S. Girls’ Junior have been canceled, making six USGA championships that have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Junior Amateur was to be played
- July 20-25 at Hazeltine National outside Minn
- eapolis. The U.S. Girls’ Junior was sched
- uled for July 13-18 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
BASEBALL
Dalkowski, inspiration for ‘Bull Durham’, dead at 80
Steve Dalkowski, a hard-throwing, wild left-hander whose minor league career inspired the creation of Nuke LaLoosh in the movie “Bull Durham,” is dead at 80.
Mr. Dalkowski died Sunday in New Britain, Conn. His sister said Friday he had several pre-existing conditions that were complicated when he became infected with the coronavirus. Mr. Dalkowski had been in assisted living for 26 years because of alcoholic dementia.
Mr. Dalkowski never reached the major leagues but was said to have thrown well over 100 mph. Long before velocity was tracked with precision, he spawned legends that estimated he approached 110 mph or 115 mph — some said even 125 mph.
“Fastest I ever saw,” then-retired Ted Williams said after facing Mr. Dalkowski during batting practice at spring training in 1963.
But Mr. Dalkowski’s location was lacking.
He averaged 17.6 strikeouts and 18.7 walks per nine innings at Class D Kingsport in 1957, throwing 39 wild pitches in 62 innings as he went 1-8. That Aug. 31, he struck out 24 and walked 17 or 18 — records differ — in an 8-4 loss to Bluefield, hitting four and throwing six wild pitches.
At Class C Stockton in 1960, he struck out 262 and walked 262 in 170 innings.
Ron Shelton was a minor league infielder with the Orioles from 1967 to 1971 and used the stories he heard about Mr. Dalkowski when he wrote and directed the 1988 movie “Bull Durham.”
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Memphis’ Achiuwa bound for draft
Memphis freshman Precious Achiuwa says he will enter the June 25 NBA draft.
Achiuwa, who averaged 15.8 points and 10.8 rebounds last year, is projected as a likely first-rounder and possible lottery pick. He became the first player in the American Athletic Conference to be named both player and freshman of the year.
- Texas landed top basketball recruit
Greg Brown III
- when he decided to attend the college where his father played football instead of following other elite players to the NBA’s developmental G League. The 6-foot-9 forward from Austin is expected to play just one year in college before turning pro. He had long listed Texas among his top college choices but in the last few days had listed the G League as a possibility. The league recently signed elite recruits
Jalen Green
- and Richmonder
Isaiah Todd
- .
- Alcorn State hired
Landon Bussie
- as its new men’s coach. Bussie, who is replacing
Montez Robinson
- , spent the past six seasons as as assistant at Prairie View A&M
ELSEWHERE
- A coroner ruled Washington State football player
Bryce Beekman
- died last month of acute intoxication after consuming a combination of fentanyl and promethazine. The death was ruled accidental.
- South Carolina hired former N.C. State assistant
Des Kitchings
- as its running backs coach, the fifth new assistant for a team that went 4-8 a year ago.
