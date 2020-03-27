BASEBALL
‘Toy Cannon’ Wynn dead at 78
Jimmy Wynn, the diminutive Houston slugger whose monster shots in the 1960s and ‘70s earned him the popular nickname “The Toy Cannon,” died Thursday at 78.
Just 5-foot-9, Wynn, a three-time All-Star outfielder, was packed with power. He hit more than 30 homers twice with Houston, including a career-high 37 in 1967 at the pitcher-friendly Astrodome.
At the time of his death Wynn worked in the Astros’ front office as a community outreach executive. Celebrated everywhere he went, Wynn often was seen around the ballpark interacting with players and fans alike.
Wynn became known for his long home runs and two became particularly famous.
The first came on June 10, 1967, when he knocked one out of Cincinnati’s Crosley Field, over the scoreboard in left-center and onto the highway outside of the stadium.
Almost three years later, on April 12, 1970, he became the first player to hit a home run into the upper deck of the cavernous Astrodome when he sent a pitch from Phil Niekro more than 500 feet down the left field line.
Wynn spent his first 11 seasons in Houston, first with the Colt .45s and then with the Astros before making stops with the Dodgers, Braves, Brewers and Yankees in a 15-year major league career.
Wynn left the team as the franchise leader in hits, home runs, RBIs and walks. Overall, he finished with 291 homers with 964 RBIs and 225 stolen bases in his career. He led the majors with 148 walks in 1969 and stole a career-high 43 bases in 1965. Wynn scored 100 runs or more three times with Houston.
Wynn’s No. 24 jersey was retired by the Astros on June 25, 2005, and he was inducted into the inaugural class of the Astros Hall of Fame on Aug. 3, 2019.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Razorbacks’ Jones entering draft
Arkansas guard Mason Jones, the co-SEC player of the year, has declared for the NBA draft.
Jones, a 6-foot-5 junior, averaged 22.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season. He shot 45.3% from the field overall and 35.1% from 3-point range.
Also declaring for the draft is Georgia junior forward Rayshaun Hammonds, who averaged 12.9 points last season while leading the Bulldogs with 7.4 rebounds per game, and Vanderbilt’s Saben Lee, who averaged 18.6 points and earned second-team all-Southeastern Conference honors.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Villanova hires Drexel’s Dillon
Villanova hired Drexel coach and former Wildcats star Denise Dillon as its new women’s basketball coach Friday.
Dillon compiled a 329-204 (.617) record in her 17 years at Drexel and recently guided the program to one of the best stretches in its history. In the past four years, the Dragons were 96-35 and reached the postseason each year.
Dillon starred at Villanova from 1993 to 1996 and was part of Wildcats teams that went 68-43 (.613) during her collegiate career. Dillon had 1,355 points and 677 rebounds at Villanova.
Dillon will be replaced at Drexel by Amy Mallon, who had been her assistant for the past 16 years.
ELSEWHERE
Les Hunter
- , a star on Loyola Chicago’s barrier-breaking 1963 NCAA championship team, died Friday of cancer. He was 77. Hunter helped Loyola — with four black starters — break down racial barriers and capture what remains the only NCAA Division I championship for an Illinois school by beating Cincinnati. The 6-foot-7 center from Nashville, Tennessee, averaged 17 points and 11.4 rebounds as a junior that season and followed that up by turning in 21.4 and 15.3 as a senior.
- Two Olympic gold medalists were among four Russian track and field athletes charged with doping offenses.
Andrei Silnov, the 2008 Olympic high jump champion, and Natalya Antyukh, the 2012 champion in the 400-meter hurdles, are facing charges of using a prohibited substance or method. The other two athletes charged were Yelena Soboleva, who won a silver medal in the 1,500 at the 2006 world indoor championships, and retired hammer thrower Oksana Kondratyeva
- . Russia has been suspended from international track competitions since 2015 for widespread doping, though some have been allowed to compete as neutral athletes.
Terry Tausch
- , an All-American offensive lineman at Texas and eight-year NFL veteran who played for the Minnesota Vikings and San Francisco 49ers, died Wednesday at 61. No cause of death was given.
- The house of Hall of Fame golfer
Davis Love III
- in St. Simons Island, Ga., was destroyed by fire early Friday morning. No one from Love’s family was injured.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.