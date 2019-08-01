GOLF
Two share PGA lead after firing first-round 62s
Byeong Hun An and Sungjae Im each shot 8-under 62 on Thursday to share the lead after one round at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, N.C.
Mackenzie Hughes, Rory Sabbatini, Patrick Rodgers and Johnson Wagner (Virginia Tech) were a stroke back in the final PGA Tour event before the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The co-leaders shot the best rounds of their PGA Tour careers. An, seeking his first career victory on tour, closed with birdies on four of his final six holes and a sand save on the par-4 18th.
Im, one of nine players in the field with a chance at finishing in the top 10 on the points list and earning some bonus money as part of the new Wyndham Rewards Top 10 program, had three straight birdies on Nos. 14-16 and also was bogey-free.
Buhai takes early lead in Women’s British Open
Ashleigh Buhai shot a 7-under 65 to take a one-stroke lead after the first round of the Women’s British Open in Milton Keynes, England.
Buhai finished just ahead of Hinako Shibuno and Danielle Kang, who each had a bogey in rounds of 66.
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko, seeking her third major title of the year after winning last week’s Evian Championship in France, was well positioned after a 68.
Buhai, who has never won on the LPGA Tour, made her only bogey on the par-5 11th but responded with three straight birdies on Nos. 14-16.
Sexual assault alleged against Olesen
Police arrested Ryder Cup player Thorbjorn Olesen on suspicion of sexually assaulting a female passenger while she was asleep on a flight to London, intoxication and failing to comply with the orders from the airline crew, British newspapers reported.
Olesen, 29, played in the World Golf Championships event this past weekend in Memphis, Tenn., where he tied for 27th. He has five European Tour victories and made his Ryder Cup debut last year by going 1-1, beating Jordan Spieth in singles as Europe won.
The PGA Tour said in a statement it was aware of the arrest, calling the allegations “deeply troubling.” Olesen’s agent did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Olesen allegedly got into an argument with other passengers in first class. He also is alleged to have urinated in the aisle.
TENNIS
Teenager makes quarterfinals in Washington
Teenage qualifier Caty McNally reached the quarterfinals of the Citi Open in Washington by beating Christina McHale 6-3, 1-6, 6-3. McNally hadn’t won a main draw WTA match until this week.
The women’s field has opened up after top-seeded Sloane Stephens and Wimbledon breakout star Coco Gauff were knocked out. Camila Giorgi also rallied to beat Rebecca Peterson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.
On the men’s side, sixth-seeded Marin Cilic topped ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-3, 6-4 and could next face Nick Kyrgios. Kyle Edmund came back to beat Jo-Wilfried Tsonga 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to move on.
Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas booked his spot in the quarterfinals by beating Jordan Thompson in straight sets. No. 10 seed Benoit Paire joined him by knockin off fifth-seeded John Isner 7-6 (3), 603.
FIGURE SKATING
Wagner says she was sexually assaulted
Former Olympian Ashley Wagner says she was sexually assaulted by another figure skater in 2008 when she 17.
The three-time national champion wrote in USA Today that John Coughlin climbed into her bed after a party at a skating camp and began kissing and groping her. Coughlin was 22 at the time and took his life in January at 33.
Wagner says she was “absolutely paralyzed in fear.”
Wagner won an Olympic team bronze medal in 2014 and is now retired from competitive skating. She says she feared speaking out earlier because she competes in a sport where judges determine success. She told the newspaper two factors helped change her mind — the emergence of the #MeToo movement and Coughlin’s coaching suspension in January by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, an organization dedicated to protecting young athletes from abuse.
USA Today also reported that Coughlin’s former pairs partner from 2004-07, Bridget Namiotka, posted on Facebook in May that Coughlin “sexually abused” her for two years.
Coughlin maintained his innocence throughout the investigations. He was found dead Jan. 18 at his father’s home in Kansas City, Missouri.
AROUND THE STATE
Shelley Savage
- will face
Mimi Hoffman
- for the VSGA Senior Women’s Amateur Championship on Friday at The Homestead Resort in Hot Springs. Savage, from Alexandria, defeated
Mary Cabriele
- of Vienna 2 and 1, and Hoffman, from Springfield, rolled to a 7 and 6 decision over
Linda DiVall
- of Alexandria in Thursday’s semifinals.
ELSEWHERE
Bam Adebayo
- of the Miami Heat was added to USA Basketball’s national team roster for the FIBA World Cup, while
Andre Drummond
- of the Detroit Pistons and
Montrezl Harrell
- of the Los Angeles Clippers have withdrawn from the squad. Adebayo’s addition means the national team has 16 players in advance of training camp that starts Monday in Las Vegas. The U.S. will take 12 players to China later this month for the World Cup, which starts Aug. 31.
- The New York Rangers bought out the final two seasons of defenseman
Kevin Shattenkirk
- ’s contract. Shattenkirk played only two seasons after signing a $26.6 million, four-year contract with New York. He had just seven goals and 44 assists in 119 games.
- The Oklahoma City Thunder waived forward
Patrick Patterson
- . Patterson appeared in 145 games in two seasons with the Thunder and averaged 3.8 points and 2.3 rebounds in 14.7 minutes per game.
