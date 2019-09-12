MEN’S BASKETBALL
U.S. beaten again, this time by Serbia
DONGGUAN, China — The U.S. came to China looking to again be the best in the world.
It will go home with the worst tournament showing in program history.
The Americans are assured of finishing no better than seventh at the World Cup after falling to Serbia 94-89 in a consolation game Thursday. The previous worst finish for a U.S. men’s team in major tournament appearances was sixth at the 2002 world championships.
The Americans will be seventh or eighth in China, depending on the outcome of their consolation finale against Poland on Saturday. Harrison Barnes scored 22 for the U.S.
Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 28 for Serbia, which bolted to a 25-point lead and handed the U.S. its second loss in two days.
NBA
Pistons, Johnson agree to one-year deal
DETROIT — Veteran guard Joe Johnson agreed to a one-year deal with the Detroit Pistons.
Johnson, 38, won the BIG3’s MVP award this season, leading his team to a championship. He led the league with 21.9 points per game and 3.9 assists.
Johnson is a career 37.1% 3-point shooter, averaging 16 points, four rebounds and 3.9 assists during his 17-year career.
NHL
Vegas player recovering from cancer surgery
LAS VEGAS — Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore says he underwent surgery for testicular cancer during the offseason and is expected to make a full recovery.
A failed drug test while playing for Team Canada at the world championships in May led to the discovery of the cancer.
At the world championships, Theodore’s sample showed elevated levels of the hormone hCG, which is found in women during pregnancy. Bodybuilders who take anabolic steroids, such as testosterone, will sometimes use hCG to prevent or reverse side effects caused by steroids, such as testicular shrinkage and infertility.
For Theodore, hCG turned out to be an indicator of testicular cancer.
- Winnipeg signed defenseman
Josh Morrissey
- to an eight-year, $50 million contract extension. The deal has an average annual value of $6.25 million. Morrissey, a first-round pick by the Jets in 2013, had a career-high 31 points in 59 games last season.
GOLF
Shelton opens PGA season opener with 62
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Robby Shelton shot an 8-under 62 to take a two-stroke lead after the first round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.
Former VCU player Lanto Griffin, defending champion Kevin Na, Mark Hubbard, rookie Scott Harrington and Zack Sucher opened with 64s in the PGA Tour’s season opener at the Old White TPC.
Shelton, Griffin, Harrington and Hubbard spent last season on the Korn Ferry Tour. Sucher split time between the Korn Ferry circuit and PGA Tour.
TENNIS
Clijsters, 36, announces comeback attempt
Seven years after retiring from tennis a second time, Kim Clijsters is attempting another comeback at age 36.
The former No. 1 and four-time major champion, who already is a member of the International Tennis Hall of Fame, announced she is planning to return to the pro tour in 2020, although she’s not yet ready to say exactly when or where or how often she will compete.
Clijsters turned pro in 1997, won the U.S. Open for the first time in 2005 and walked away from tennis in 2007 at just 23. After about two years away while having a daughter, Clijsters returned and soon won the 2009 U.S. Open, making her the first mother to collect a Grand Slam singles title since Evonne Goolagong at Wimbledon in 1980. Clijsters left the tour again in 2012 and has been working as a television broadcaster.
WNBA PLAYOFFS
DeShields helps Sky into second round
CHICAGO — Diamond DeShields scored 25 points as the fifth-seeded Chicago Sky used a dominating second half for a 105-76 win over the eighth-seeded Phoenix Mercury in a first-round, winner-take-all playoff game on Wednesday night.
Astou Nadour and Stefanie Dolson added 16 points apiece for the Sky, who play at fourth-seeded Las Vegas on Sunday in the single-elimination second round. Allie Quigley had 15 points, Cheyenne Parker had 11 off the bench, and Courtney Vandersloot had nine points to go with 11 assists for Chicago.
Jordin Canada
- scored 26 points as the Seattle Storm beat the Minnesota Lynx 84-74 in another first-round playoff game Wednesday. With
Jewell Loyd
- adding 22 points, the No. 6 Storm, who play at third-seeded Los Angeles on Sunday, got 48 out of their backcourt. Minnesota received one point from starting guards
Odyssey Sims
- and
Danielle Robinson
- .
ELSEWHERE
- Three horses died during the first two days of Belmont Park’s fall season, mirroring the start and end of the summer meet at Saratoga Race Course in New York. So far this year, 25 horses have died at Belmont and four at nearby Aqueduct. In the 40-day meet at Saratoga, 11 horses died during training or nonracing activities and four died during races.
- Police say former NFL defensive back
Terrell Roberts
- was shot and killed while visiting his grandmother’s home in Richmond, Calif. The 38-year-old signed with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003 after going undrafted out of Oregon State. He played 23 games over two seasons, starting once and intercepting a pass.
