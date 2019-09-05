BASKETBALL
U.S. romps to World Cup win over Japan
The United States finally got to enjoy an easy night at the World Cup.
There might not be many more of those.
Jaylen Brown scored 20 points, Kemba Walker added 15, and the U.S. rolled past Japan 98-45 Thursday in the Group E finale in Shanghai. And now, the stakes get higher with the Americans set to face Greece — and NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo — in a second-round opener Saturday in Shenzhen, China.
A U.S. program that is accustomed to blowout wins, particularly when it has NBA players, hadn’t enjoyed one yet in six games against international competition this summer. The biggest victory margin before Thursday was 21 in the World Cup opener against the Czech Republic, and the U.S. came into the group finale with a plus-59 scoring differential in four exhibitions and two World Cup games.
Divac, Sikma ready for Hall inductions
Vlade Divac and Jack Sikma were big men who could pass and hit a jump shot, helping redefine the post position in the NBA.
They were the centers of attention Thursday, receiving their orange jackets in advance of Friday’s induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
“We showed we could play from different positions on the floor and do different things,” Divac said during the annual Hall of Fame media scrum. “I was always happiest when I was passing, making my teammates better. I’m glad we could contribute to basketball in that way.”
They are being enshrined along with Sidney Moncrief, Paul Westphal, Bobby Jones, Al Attles, Carl Braun, Chuck Cooper, Bill Fitch and the WNBA’s Teresa Weatherspoon.
NFL
Rams give TE Higbee four-year extension
Two days after the Los Angeles Rams gave quarterback Jared Goff a contract extension, they did the same for tight end Tyler Higbee.
Higbee agreed to terms on a four-year extension, the team announced. Higbee, a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, was going into his final season of his rookie contract. He is scheduled to earn just over $2 million this season, according to overthecap.com.
Last season, Higbee caught 24 passes, two for touchdowns, and averaged 12.2 yards per catch.
Bears: Tight end Trey Burton missed Thursday night’s NFL season opener against Green Bay because of a groin strain. Burton suffered the injury last week and was placed on the inactive list for Thursday’s game.
ELSEWHERE
Dustin Johnson
- had arthroscopic surgery to repair cartilage damage in his left knee and is expected to return this fall. The left knee first started bothering Johnson late last year. An MRI in December revealed cartilage damage. Johnson decided to have surgery after the knee began irritating him more toward the end of this season.
- New Mexico football coach
Bob Davie
- won’t make the trip next week when the Lobos travel to face his former team, No. 8 Notre Dame. Davie, 64, was rushed to an Albuquerque hospital Saturday after New Mexico’s season-opening victory over Sam Houston State. The nature of his medical issue has not been disclosed.
- Tennessee State quarterback
Demry Croft pleaded not guilty to rape charges after he
- last month on six felony counts of rape and two counts of sexual battery. All eight counts involve the same woman.
AROUND THE STATE
Ben Keefer (Glen Allen) and Rich Jeremiah (Midlothian) teamed up to shoot a 4-under-par 67 to win the Nelson Broach Memorial Tournament at Meadowbrook Country Club. Keefer and Jeremiah claimed their fourth title in the event, adding to victories in 2011, 2013 and 2014. This time around, they slipped past Henrico residents Sam Cumbo and Kyle Gregory by one shot and were two strokes better than the teams of Ryan Taylor and Zach Wehrman and Alex Sleeker and Steve Serrao
- .
