UVA wins all-sports competition
A pair of NCAA men’s championships and a top-five ranking in men’s tennis led the University of Virginia to its second Capital One Cup all-sports competition championship for men’s sports during the 2018-19 season.
The Capital One Cup competition is based on a system that grants points to top-10 finishes in NCAA Division I championships and in final official coaches’ polls. A separate champion is awarded for men’s sports and women’s sports.
The Virginia men finished with 127 points, earning 60 points for each of its final No. 1 rankings in men’s basketball and lacrosse, 6 points for its final No. 5 ranking in men’s tennis and 1 point for its 10th-place finish in men’s swimming and diving.
Stanford placed second with 88 points followed by Texas Tech with 79 points, Maryland with 75 points and Vanderbilt with 70 points.
Capital One will present a trophy and a check for $200,000 for student-athlete scholarships to UVA. That presentation will be made Wednesday night at the ESPY Awards in Los Angeles.
NHL
Colorado gives Bednar extension
The Colorado Avalanche agreed to a two-year contract extension with coach Jared Bednar after guiding the team to back-to-back playoff appearances.
His contract runs through the 2021-22 season.
Bednar is 103-116-27 in three seasons at the helm of the Avalanche. He earned his 100th NHL coaching victory on March 27 against Vegas.
- The Chicago Blackhawks traded defenseman
- Henri Jokiharju
- to the Buffalo Sabres for forward
- Alex Nylander.
- Chicago hopes a change of scenery will help Nylander, who was selected by Buffalo with the eighth pick in the 2016 draft. Nylander, 21, had three goals and three assists in 19 games with the Sabres over three seasons. Jokiharju, the No. 29 selection in the 2017 draft, made his NHL debut in October and had no goals and 12 assists in 38 games in his first season with the Blackhawks.
NFL
Lions’ Quin ends 10-year career
Glover Quin has retired after 10 seasons in the NFL. The former Detroit Lions and Houston Texans safety announced his plans Tuesday on Instagram. Quin, 33, started every game for nine straight years after starting in 12 games as a rookie in 2009 with the Texans. He had an NFL-high seven interceptions in 2014 with the Lions and 24 interceptions during his career.
Houston drafted him in the fourth round out of New Mexico in 2009. Quin left the Texans to sign a five-year deal in 2013 with the Lions and was given a contract extension in 2017.
CYCLING
Viviani wins stage; Alaphilippe keeps lead
Italian Elia Viviani, a 30-year-old track specialist, claimed his first career stage win in the Tour de France after storming a bunch sprint on Tuesday with a display of power and speed in Nancy.
Viviani, who has now posted stage wins at all three Grand Tours, was stripped of a victory in Italy after the race jury ruled he had irregularly changed his line and blocked an opponent in the sprint. There was no such hiccup on the finish line in Nancy. Viviani edged Alexander Kristoff and Caleb Ewan, claiming the fourth stage of the three-week race.
Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe kept the overall lead.
BASEBALL
CPL team coming to Colonial Heights in 2020
The Coastal Plain League, the nation’s top summer college baseball league, will have a team in the Tri-Cities area for the first time since 2016 when an expansion team comes to Colonial Heights for the 2020 season, Justin Sellers, the CPL commissioner and chief operating officer, said Sunday at the CPL All-Star Showdown in Savannah, Ga.
Chris Martin, owner of RISE Baseball in Chesterfield County and founder of Collegiate Baseball Experience, joined Sellers for the announcement. The agreement for the Colonial Heights team will be finalized later this month with Collegiate Baseball Experience.
Martin said he’s been in talks with Colonial Heights about making Shepherd Stadium the home of the franchise, which is expected to begin operations in May 2020. The CPL, in its 23rd season, has 16 teams playing in Georgia, North and South Carolina and Virginia.
SOCCER
Kickers roll to friendly victory
The Richmond Kickers took control from the opening whistle as they throttled Lionsbridge 5-0 in Wednesday’s friendly. Greg Boehme scored in the second minute. Joe Gallardo and Jannik Eckenrode each added a goal to give the Kickers a 3-0 lead heading into half.
The final goal came from the 2018 All-Metro player of the year Alexander Levengood (St. Christopher’s) in the 83rd minute.
The Kickers return to USL League One action Saturday at North Texas.
ELSEWHERE
- The Milwaukee Bucks re-signed guard
- George Hill
- . The team said Hill, who was acquired from Cleveland in December in a five-player, three-team trade, will return on a three-year deal. Hill, 33, averaged 6.8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists over 47 games with the Bucks last season.
- Two Kenyan runners were provisionally suspended and charged in doping cases, including 2014 African and Commonwealth Games 10,000 meters champion
- Joyce Chepkirui
- . Track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit said Chepkirui’s case relates to results in her biological passport, and
- Jacob Kendagor
- is charged with avoiding giving a sample.
