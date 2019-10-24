GOLF
Woods shares first-round PGA lead
Tiger Woods, in his first tournament since undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his left knee two months ago, shot a 6-under 64 on Thursday to share the first-round lead at the Zozo Championship in Inzai City, Japan.
Woods was tied with Gary Woodland, with local favorite Hideki Matsuyama a stroke behind. They had to wait another day to get back on the course after heavy rain washed out play Friday.
Things didn’t start well for Woods when he sent his opening shot into the water on No. 10 and bogeyed the first three holes. But the Masters champion quickly found his game, with birdies on four of his next six holes. He had five birdies on the final seven holes.
Woods needs one victory to reach 82 wins and tie the career record held by Sam Snead (Hot Springs).
Lee fights weather to lead LPGA tourney
Minjee Lee overcame changing weather conditions at the Buick Ladies Championship to take a one-stroke lead with a bogey-free 6-under 66 after the first round of the LPGA tournament in Busan, South Korea.
Danielle Kang was in a group tied for second with Jin Young Ko, Jeongeun Lee6 and Seung Yeon Lee.
Minjee Lee birdied three of her opening nine holes and added three more birdies on her final nine.
NBA
Irving erupts for 50 in Nets’ debut
Kyrie Irving scored 50 points but lost his balance and missed a potential winning shot that allowed the visiting Minnesota Timberwolves to pull out a 127-126 victory over Brooklyn in overtime Wednesday night.
The effort by Irving, who signed with the Nets in the offseason, is the highest-scoring for a player making his team debut in NBA history. Kiki Vandeweghe scored 47 in his first game for Portland at Kansas City on Oct. 27, 1984.
Wizards fall to Mavericks in season opener
Luka Doncic scored 34 points and added nine rebounds, and Kristaps Porzingis scored 23 points in his first game in 20 months, and Dallas beat Washington 108-100 in both teams’ season opener Wednesday.
Washington rookie Rui Hachimura had 14 points and 10 rebounds in his NBA debut.
The Wizards’ Bradley Beal scored 19 points but hit only seven of 25 shots and was ejected in the fourth quarter after having several exchanges with Doncic.
Washington also announced guard-forward Jordan McRae will have surgery on his right ring finger after injuring against the Mavericks. McRae’s status will be re-evaluated next week.
- Sacramento forward
Marvin Bagley III
- will miss four to six weeks after suffering a non-displaced fracture in his right thumb. Bagley was hurt in Wednesday’s season opener at Phoenix during which he had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
- Charlotte forward
Nicolas Batum
- is expected to miss three to four weeks after breaking the middle finger on his left hand in Wednesday’s victory over Chicago.
HONOR
Penske receives Presidential Medal of Freedom
Roger Penske, a businessman and founder of one of the world’s most successful motorsports teams, was awarded one of the nation’s highest civilian honors when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Donald Trump during a White House ceremony.
Penske built a car dealership into the Penske Corp. He began Roger Penske Racing in 1966. Cars owned and prepared by Team Penske have scored hundreds of racing victories over the years, including 18 Indianapolis 500 wins.
TENNIS
Wawrinka gets Federer next at Swiss Indoors
Stan Wawrinka set up an all-Swiss quarterfinal against Roger Federer by outlasting Frances Tiafoe 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 at the Swiss Indoors in Basel, Switzerland. Wawrinka saved two break points when serving at 5-5 in the decider, then converted his second match point after six deuces in the next game.
Wawrinka is playing Federer’s hometown tournament for the 14th time. They have faced each other just once in Basel, in a 2011 semifinal won by Federer.
BOXING
De La Hoya denies accusations
Boxing promoter Oscar De La Hoya denied accusations of sexual assault contained in a lawsuit filed against him this week.
De La Hoya’s company, Golden Boy Promotions, issued a statement describing the action as a “frivolous lawsuit” and calling the allegations “completely false.”
The lawsuit filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court alleges the unnamed woman had a consensual sexual relationship with De La Hoya until he assaulted her at his home in Pasadena in November 2017.
De La Hoya won a gold medal at the 1992 Olympics and went on to claim world title belts in six weight classes. He was one of the most successful boxers of his generation upon his retirement in 2009.
ELSEWHERE
- The University of New Mexico suspended senior quarterback
Sheriron Jones
- indefinitely from the team amid allegations of indecent exposure. According to a criminal complaint, Jones exposed his genitalia to a woman on campus.
- North Carolina State guard
Blake Harris
- is no longer with the program for unspecified personal reasons. Harris averaged 3.1 points and 1.5 assists while playing 30 games as a sophomore last season.
- The Montreal Impact of the MLS will not bring back coach
Wilmer Cabrera
- next season. He joined the Impact on Aug. 21 to replace the fired
Remi Garde
- . Montreal went 2-4-1 under Cabrera and finished 12-17-5, missing the playoffs.
