GOLF
Woods picks himself for Presidents Cup
U.S. captain Tiger Woods used one of his four wild card selections on himself Thursday and will become the first playing captain in the Presidents Cup since Hale Irwin in the inaugural edition 25 years ago.
Woods also picked Tony Finau, U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland and Patrick Reed. The Presidents Cup is Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne.
Jeff Maggert used a hot new putter to take the first-round lead in the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix, the season-ending event for the PGA Tour Champions.Maggert shot an 8-under 63 in perfect conditions to take a one-stroke lead over Bernhard Langer, with Miguel Angel Jimenez, Paul Goydos and Steve Flesch
- another shot back.
BASEBALL
Nats’ Rendon wins second Silver Slugger
If Anthony Rendon needed another argument for why teams should offer him top dollar in free agency this winter, he got it Thursday night. Rendon won the Silver Slugger, given to each league’s top hitter at each position, for National League third basemen.
MLB coaches and managers vote for the award, and they recognized Rendon, who led all NL third basemen in several categories, including batting average (.319), on-base-plus-slugging percentage (1.010) and extra-base hits (81). His 126 RBI led the majors.
The award is Rendon’s second (he also won it in 2014). Before Rendon’s win, Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado had won the award for four straight years.
NBA
76ers’ Simmons out with shoulder injury
Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons likely will miss at least three games because of sprained AC joint in his right shoulder.
Simmons was hurt Wednesday in Philadelphia’s loss at Utah. Simmons did not play in the second half after bumping into Royce O’Neale‘s chest while posting up on a first-quarter play. Simmons finished with two points and two assists in 10 minutes.
The All-Star guard averaged 13.1, 5.4 rebounds and 6.9 assists in helping the Sixers to a 5-2 record.
Blake Griffin
- has been cleared by the Detroit Pistons’ medical staff for basketball-related activities. Griffin hasn’t played this season because of hamstring and knee issues. The Pistons are 4-5 without him. Griffin won’t play Friday at Indiana but has a good chance to make his season debut Monday at home vs. Minnesota.
The NBA fined the Los Angeles Clippers $50,000 for statements made by coach Doc Rivers and others that were “inconsistent with (Kawhi) Leonard
- ‘s health status.” Leonard sat out the Clippers’ 129-124 home loss to Milwaukee on Wednesday night.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Paulus to replace Beilein at Niagara
Greg Paulus can remove the interim tag after reaching a multiyear agreement to become Niagara University’s basketball coach on a permanent basis.
Paulus, a 33-year-old former Duke point guard, was named the Purple Eagles’ interim coach on Oct. 24 after Patrick Beilein, a former Benedictine standout, abruptly resigned citing personal reasons two weeks before his first game.
Paulus takes over a Purple Eagles team that went 64-129 and failed to advance past the MAAC tournament quarterfinals in six seasons under Chris Casey.
Connecticut freshman guard James Bouknight
- received a three-game suspension over allegations he fled from a car crash. An arrest warrant affidavit alleges Bouknight smelled of alcohol after he crashed a car into a street sign near campus early in the morning of Sept. 27. Police say he left the scene but later turned himself in.
- The No. 16 Notre Dame women’s team will be without 6-foot-3 junior center
Mikayla Vaughn
- for 4-6 weeks because of a right knee sprain. Vaughn was injured Tuesday night during the season-opening win at Fordham.
NHL
Blues’ Steen set to miss a month
St. Louis Blues winger Alex Steen will miss at least four weeks because of a high ankle sprain.
Steen injured his left ankle in a collision with Edmonton’s Alex Chaisson late in the second period of the defending Stanley Cup champions’ 5-2 win over the Oilers on Wednesday night. Steen has five assists in 17 games this season, his 12th with St. Louis.
The Blues are already without top-line winger Vladimir Tarasenko for the rest of the regular season following right shoulder surgery. St. Louis has won six in a row and is tied with Washington for the most points in the NHL.
Winnipeg forward Bryan Little
- has a perforated eardrum and is dealing with vertigo after a teammate’s shot struck him near the ear in Tuesday’s loss to New Jersey. Little is expected to make a full recovery, but there is no timeline for his return.
- A Las Vegas Strip casino is suing San Jose Sharks forward
Evander Kane
- , alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series in Las Vegas last April.
ELSEWHERE
Southern California hired Mike Bohn as its new athletic director on Thursday, breaking from tradition to turn over the program to a veteran collegiate sports administrator with no ties to the school. Bohn, who spent the past five years as the AD at Cincinnati, was hired nearly two months after Lynn Swann
- abruptly resigned.
Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson
- will miss the rest of the season due to a hand injury. Wilson had surgery earlier this week. Wilson had 44 tackles and five sacks as a junior.
Deuce Wallace will start at quarterback for Vanderbilt on Saturday when the Commodores visit No. 10 Florida. Wallace will make his first career start in place of Riley Neal
- , who is in the concussion protocol after being knocked out of last week’s loss at South Carolina.
Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Devon Travis
- refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Buffalo and elected to become a free agent. The 28-year-old spent the entire 2019 season on the injured list following surgery on his left knee.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.