GOLF
Kang takes lead in Busan
Danielle Kang shot a second consecutive 5-under 67 on Friday for a one-stroke lead at the Buick Ladies Championship, putting her in a strong position to win her second tournament in two weeks on the LPGA Tour.
The American player, who won last week in Shanghai, had seven birdies and two bogeys for a 10-under 134 total on the LPGA International Busan course.
Hee Won Na (67) birdied two of her final three holes and was tied for second place with Seung Yeon Lee (68).
Four players were tied for fourth, including No. 1-ranked Jin Young Ko (69) and first-round leader Minjee Lee (70). They were two strokes behind.
Kristen Gillman aced the par-3 13th hole and will have to make arrangements to collect her BMW car. That was the prize for a hole-in-one on the 13th, on her way to a 71 and a 3-under 141 total. The LPGA Tour said it was the American’s first hole-in-one in competition.
No spectators Saturday at Zozo Championship
Organizers of the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan have taken the unusual step of closing the course to spectators for Saturday’s second round and extending the tournament until Monday because of torrential rainfall and flooding in the area.
Rain washed out the second round of the Zozo Championship on Friday. Organizers originally rescheduled the second round for Saturday with tee times running from 6:30-8:30 a.m.
More than six inches of rain was recorded at the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on Friday.
“Due to safety concerns, PGA Tour officials have announced the course will unfortunately be closed to all spectators and ticket holders on Saturday as the well-being of our fans is paramount,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.
The second round is now scheduled to run between 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday.
PGA Tour officials have determined the event will conclude on Monday in order to complete 72 holes. As of now, Sunday’s play will be open to spectators who hold Sunday tickets.
Tiger Woods was tied with Gary Woodland after both players shot 64 in the opening round on Thursday.
TENNIS
Tsitsipas moves on to face Federer in Basel
With Roger Federer getting an unexpected day off Friday, his next opponent Stefanos Tsitsipas had to work hard to advance to the Swiss Indoors semifinals.
Third-seeded Tsitsipas rallied to beat Filip Krajinovic 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the quarterfinals, clinching when the 46th-ranked Serbian sent a service return long.
Tsitsipas was the main attraction Friday at Federer’s hometown tournament after an all-Swiss quarterfinal became a walkover for Federer due to Stan Wawrinka withdrawing with a back injury.
Top-seeded Federer is seeking a 10th career title at Basel.
The other semifinal will pair unseeded Reilly Opelka and wild-card entry Alex de Minaur.
Big-serving Opelka sent down 31 aces in beating fourth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
The 20-year-old de Minaur advanced past Jan-Lennard Struff 6-4, 7-6 (4).
NBA
Cavs, Osman agree on extension
Cedi Osman and the Cavs have agreed to terms on a four-year, $30.8 million contract extension, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The sides finalized the deal on Thursday night, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not publicly confirmed the deal.
The 24-year-old Osman has continued to improve for the Cavs, who began scouting the Turkish player as a teenager. The team sees him as part of their young core nucleus along with guards Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and forward Larry Nance Jr.
Osman, a forward, was in the final year of a three-year, $8.3 million deal he signed in 2017. He was eligible to become a restricted free agent next summer. His extension runs through the 2022-23 season.
He averaged 13 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists in 75 starts last season, when Cleveland went 19-63.
NHL
Draisaitl’s OT goal lifts Oilers
Leon Draisaitl had two goals, including the overtime winner, as the Oilers erased a two-goal deficit to beat the Washington Capitals 4-3 on Thursday night.
The Oilers got a 3-on-1 in extra time and Connor McDavid set up Draisaitl for a goal 1:18 into overtime, giving Edmonton a 5-0 record at home this season.
Draisaitl added an assist in regulation, and McDavid had the tying goal late in the third period and had two helpers in total.
Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers (8-2-1), who snapped a two-game losing skid.
Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen made 25 saves to become the first netminder in team history to get off to a 5-0 start.
Alex Ovechkin had a pair of goals and Jakub Vrana also scored for the Capitals (7-2-3), who saw a four-game winning streak come to an end.
Caps goalie Braden Holtby made 36 saves in the loss.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.