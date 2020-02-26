NBA
76ers’ Embiid injures shoulder
Philadelphia All-Star center Joel Embiid left Wednesday night’s game against Cleveland with an injured left shoulder.
Embiid appeared to collide with Cavaliers center Ante Zizic while being fouled late in the first quarter. The 7-footer held his shoulder when he went to the foul line and was in obvious pain as he missed two free throws. He was removed at the next time stoppage.
Philadelphia is also playing without All-Star guard Ben Simmons, who missed his second straight game because of a nerve impingement in his lower back
Charlotte guard Malik Monk
- was suspended without pay for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA anti-drug program. The NBA’s statement did not say what drug Monk may have tested positively for or how many instances of positive drug tests exist. Monk, a third-year reserve, is averaging 10.3 points and 2.9 rebounds in 21 minutes per game this season.
NHL
Ovechkin scores No. 701 in Capitals’ win
Alex Ovechkin began the night being celebrated for what he’s best at. He ended it doing something much more rare.
Ovechkin scored his 701st goal minutes after being honored for 700 and added the shootout winner to help the Washington Capitals beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Tuesday for their second consecutive victory. It was just Ovechkin’s 34th shootout goal in 107 attempts over his NHL career.
Ovechkin’s 14th shootout winner salvaged a win after Washington blew a 3-0 lead. It all came following a pregame ceremony honoring Ovechkin for being the eighth member of the 700-goal club and during friend Ilya Kovalchuk‘s Washington debut.
The Capitals won two in a row for the first time in nearly a month and in the process were able to pad their lead atop the Metropolitan Division.
Toronto suffered another setback on defense with the loss of Jake Muzzin to a broken hand. Muzzin will be out about four weeks after suffering the injury during a win over Tampa Bay on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs also are missing defensemen Morgan Rielly (foot) and Cody Ceci
- (ankle) because of injuries. Muzzin, 31, signed a four-year contract extension with an average annual value of just over $5.6 million Monday. He has six goals and 17 assists in 53 games this season.
- St. Louis defenseman
Jay Bouwmeester
- will not return in the regular season or in the playoffs. Bouwmeester has been out since he collapsed on the bench during a game at Anaheim on Feb. 11.
- Montreal defenseman
Victor Mete
- will miss the rest of the season with a broken foot. Mete, 21, The 21-year-old Mete had four goals and 11 assists in 51 games this season.
JURISPRUDENCE
Ex-quarterback Boykin gets three years
Former TCU and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Trevone Boykin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges from the 2018 beating of his girlfriend.
Shabrika Bailey alleged that Boykin broke her jaw in two places in the March 2018 beating. The Seahawks cut Boykin in the wake of the allegation.
Boykin was the 2014 Big 12 Conference offensive player of the year at TCU and set team career records in passing yards (10,728), passing attempts (1,356), pass completions (830) and touchdown passes (86).
TENNIS
Djokovic into Dubai quarterfinals
Top-ranked Novak Djokovic beat Philipp Kohlschreiber 6-3, 6-1 Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Dubai Championships in the United Arab Emirates and remain unbeaten in 2020.
Djokovic broke for a 4-2 lead in the first set and went 4-0 up in the second before wrapping up the win in 59 minutes. The Serb is 15-0 this year, including six wins at the ATP Cup and his run to the Australian Open title.
Djokovic will next face seventh-seeded Karen Khachanov, who beat Dennis Novak 6-3, 6-4.
Second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas defeated Alexander Bublik 7-6 (1), 6-4 to set up a meeting with Jan-Lennard Struff. Third-seeded Gael Monfils ousted Yasutaka Uchiyama and next will face Richard Gasquet.
Former No. 1 Garbine Muguruza beat Dayana Yastremska 6-2, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Qatar Open. Muguruza next will face current No. 1 Ash Barty, who advanced when Elena Rybakina had to withdraw with an injury. Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Ons Jabeur, who next will face Petra Kvitova
- .
ELSEWHERE
Tim Tebow
- , a New York Mets minor league outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback, will play for the Philippines next month in the World Baseball Classic. Tebow was born in the Philippines in 1987 when his parents were serving as missionaries in the country. Tebow has spent parts of four seasons in the minors with the Mets, and hit .163 with four home runs and 19 RBIs in 77 games last year in his first Triple-A action.
Peter Laviolette is returning to the bench after being selected as the coach of the United States men’s national team competing at the world hockey championships in Switzerland in May. The move comes seven weeks after Laviolette was fired by the Nashville Predators. Laviolette, 55, ranks 16th in NHL wins with 637 covering four teams over 18 seasons, including the 2006 Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes. He also coached the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers
- .
Dick Tamburo
- , who served as the athletic director at Texas Tech, Arizona State and Missouri and was an All-American center at Michigan State, is dead at 90. Tamburo was inducted into the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2006.
