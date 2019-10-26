GOLF
No spectators see Woods take two-shot lead
Teeing off in front of empty stands, Tiger Woods shot a second straight 6-under 64 on Saturday to take a two-stroke lead over Gary Woodland after the second round of the rainy Zozo Championship in Inzai City, Japan.
Organizers of the PGA Tour’s first tournament in Japan took the unusual step of closing the Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club course to spectators for Saturday’s second round over safety concerns.
Torrential rain washed out play on Friday, causing the second round to be moved to Saturday after the course took on more than eight inches (20 centimeters) of rain. Flooding and mudslides in towns in the surrounding area left at least nine people dead.
With the course in remarkably good condition, Woods picked up where he left off after a 64 in Thursday’s opening round with a birdie on the first hole. It was one of seven birdies on the day that gave him a 36-hole total of 12-under 128.
Hideki Matsuyama (67) and Keegan Bradley (63) were tied for third at 8 under.
Woods took the lead on the par-4 17th when his approach shot landed a foot from the hole and the Masters champion made the easy birdie putt before another birdie on the par-5 18th with darkness setting in. His only bogey came on the par-4 second hole.
The event is set to conclude on Monday in order to complete 72 holes.
Lee and Lee tied for LPGA lead
Somi Lee shot a 67 and Seung Yeon Lee a 68 to tie for the third-round lead at 13-under 203 at the Buick Ladies Championship in Busan, South Korea.
Ha Na Jang was in third place, a stroke behind, after a 68. Amy Yang (67), Su Oh (67) and second-round leader Danielle Kang (71) were two strokes back in fourth.
Seung Yeon Lee had birdies at 14, 15, 16 and 17, recovering from an early double bogey at No. 6. Somi Lee birdied six of her final 10 holes.
TENNIS
Federer rolls into hometown final
Roger Federer delighted his hometown fans by cruising past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the Swiss Indoors semifinals in Basel, Switzerland.
Seeking a 10th career title in Basel, Federer, 38, will play Alex de Minaur, 20, in Sunday’s final.
De Minaur advanced by beating big-serving Reilly Opelka 7-6 (2), 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) in a meeting of unseeded players.
NHL
Caps rally from four down to beat Canucks
Nicklas Backstrom scored the shootout winner Friday night as the visiting Washington Capitals rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat Vancouver 6-5.
The Canucks led by four goals late in the second period but couldn’t withstand a late comeback by the Capitals, who completed a comeback from down four for the fifth time in franchise history. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Michal Kempny each had two goals for the Capitals. Lars Eller had a goal and an assist.
Goalie Ilya Samsonov stopped 29 of 34 shots for Washington in his fifth start of the season.
Tim Schaller scored twice for Vancouver.
BASEBALL
Former umpire Meriwether dead at 63
Former major league umpire Chuck Meriwether, who was behind the plate when the Boston Red Sox ended their championship drought in 2004, is dead at 63. Meriwether had been suffering from cancer and died at home in Nashville, Tenn.
Meriwether called his first big league game in 1987, was promoted to the full-time American League staff in 1993 and worked for 18 years. He then became a major league umpire supervisor for nine years.
Earlier this month, major league umpire Eric Cooper died at 52, two weeks after working the ALDS between the New York Yankees and Minnesota.
SKIING
Robinson wins World Cup opener
Teenager Alice Robinson edged Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin to win the World Cup giant slalom season-opener on the Rettenbach glacier in Soelden, Austria.
It’s the first World Cup factory for Robinson. It’s also the first women’s World Cup giant slalom victory for a skier from New Zealand, and the first in any discipline since Claudia Riegler triumphed in a slalom in Switzerland in 1997.
