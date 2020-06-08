About this series
While most sports are on hiatus, we’ll reprint stories from The Times-Dispatch sports archives, paired with memories of those events from our readers. Send your memories, no more than 200 words, to sports editor Michael Phillips at mphillips@timesdispatch.com.
Memories from AN RTD reader
My favorite sports memory is my first NASCAR race at the old half-mile fairgrounds dirt track in Richmond in 1964.
I was 15 years old and had only watched racing on television’s “Wide World of Sports,” but was hooked.
I got up on that overcast Sunday morning and asked my neighbor if I could go with him to the race. The Richmond 250 was running that day and I wanted to see what it was all about. The cost was $5, which I “borrowed” from my mother’s purse.
When I got out of the car all I could hear was the cars practicing. The sound was unlike any that I had ever heard coming from a motor vehicle.
When I finally got inside, seeing those cars sliding in unison around the corners and throwing up rooster tails of dirt was the most amazing thing that I had ever seen or could imagine.
Unfortunately the overcast morning turned to rain, and the race was postponed after 100 of the 250 laps.
I did not get to return for the race’s conclusion the following Tuesday night, but always remember my first time seeing those machines being driven by the best drivers in the world.
— Allan Mays, Midlothian
From the RTD Archives
Pearson Wins Delayed ‘250’; Petty Second
They finally completed the Richmond 250 last night, and, strangely enough, the victory went to a fellow who remained as inconspicuous as possible as long as possible.
David Pearson won the 125-mile rain-delayed late model stock car race over the State Fairgrounds’ half-mile dirt track and did it by biding his time — and making strategic use of caution-flag breaks.
The 29-year-old resident of Spartanburg, S.C., ran among the top five most of the way but never challenged for the lead until pacesetting Richard Petty was forced to pit his ’64 Plymouth for gas and tires on the 214th lap. That placed Pearson in front and the Cotton Owens-maintained ’64 Dodge never trailed thereafter.
Pearson held a 21-second bulge over runner-up Petty at the finish. Billy Wade, driving a ’63 Mercury, wound up third, a car length out of second.
It was Pearson’s first NASCAR Grand National short-track feature victory since he joined the late model ranks in 1960.
Crowd of 10,000
A crowd estimated at 10,000 turned out to watch the completion of the fourth annual event. One hundred laps were run Sunday afternoon before the rains came. The final 150 were put in motion under the lights — and Pearson made the most decisive move early in the evening.
The first caution flag of the night flew on the race’s 138th lap. A stuck accelerator sent Jimmy Pardue’s ’64 Plymouth smashing into the rail high in the first turn. And while that wreck was being removed, Pearson pitted for a change of tires, received a new fuel supply, and returned to competition during the no-passing, slow-down period without losing a lap.
As it turned out, it was the best move they ever made.
Petty and Wade
For both Petty and Wade, running a torrid one-two most of the night, were forced to pull over for tires and gas of their own while the field was in full flight. Each lost two laps in the pits and that was all Pearson needed.
By the time Petty returned from his pit stop, Pearson led Jarrett by four seconds, Petty and Wade by a comfortable lap plus, and the only serious competition was removed on the 224th lap when Jarrett suffered a blown engine in his ’64 Ford.
So complete was Pearson’s win — his first since he captured the Atlanta 400 in 1961 — that he decided to take a precautionary second pit stop for gas and another tire change on the right side some 25 laps from the finish. That one also came under a caution flag.
It was worth $2,300 to win.
Winner is Slow But Sure
David Pearson was quick to admit, “It sounds crazy, but...”
The best competitive approach over the local Fairgrounds’ half-mile dirt track is “take your time ... don’t get in too much of a hurry.”
The point is, says Pearson, “You try to run real hard here, you usually mess up. Take it easy, you’ll make better time.”
That hardly sounds like a sound motorsport method but the 29-year-old Spartanburg, S.C., driver has rather recent credentials to verify it. He won the Richmond 250, begun Sunday and completed last night.
But, says Pearson, “This is the only place I know where you can do it.”
This is the same David Pearson who embarked on his late-model career in 1960 — and was named NASCAR’s Grand National rookie of the year.
This is the same David Pearson who, in 1961, became the first Grand National driver to win more than one major meeting in one season. He won three of them to be exact, over three different super speedways. And he hadn’t won a race since.
This is the same David Pearson who joined Cotton Owens’ Dodge “team” last year, struggled through a rather torturous campaign while the Dodge folks were working the kinks out, and almost abandoned the Chrysler Corporation ranks after the ’63 campaign was over.
“I went and talked to some people,” he said last night.
“But I talked to the Dodge people, too. They said they were going to run, really run this year, and I believed them.”
Then, too, said Pearson, “I couldn’t afford to leave them ... not really.”
This was the first short-track event of the year for the ’64 models and the Chrysler Corporation cars — Plymouth and Dodge — experienced, as expected, power problems when the race started Sunday. Too much power.
Several alterations were made Monday while the late model clan waited for the resumption of the fourth annual ‘250.’
Richard Petty, for one, said he thought, “We adjusted to our power problems real fast.
“We made a few minor adjustments ... and look at the difference it made.
“We ran so much closer tonight.”
***
Petty and Billy Wade, driving a Bud Moore-prepared Mercury, had a real session battling for the lead throughout most of last night’s 150 laps.
For the most part it was Wade leading — with Petty trying to fight by.
Several times Petty gave Wade’s machine a bumping from the rear but, said Petty afterwards, “I didn’t hit him and then tried to get around him.
“He ran where he was supposed to. The man who leads goes where he wants to.”
Petty lost ground to Wade twice when he went a bit too high in the third turn and was caught in loose dirt. Once he was trying to dodge a slower car when he rode dangerously near the rail.
“I guess I got behind on my steering,” he said.
***
Pearson, Perry and Wade were the only cars in the 250th lap at the finish. Buck Baker, driving in relief of Junior Johnson (in Atlanta for tire tests), was fourth, one lap plus back. ... Tiny Lund, whose broadsliding tactics were a real crowd pleaser, finally bowed out after 120 laps with a broken rear axle bearing in his ’63 Ford. ... A busted wheel cylinder sidelined Pearson’s Dodge teammate, Jim Paschal, after 223 laps ... Twenty one started last night’s ‘250’ windup session, 13 were running at the finish. ... Ned Jarrett, who led the first 103 laps and finally was sidelined with a broken engine, said later the track “was a lot rougher than usual. I guess they figured it would stay hard ... but it flaked up so much.” ... Richmonder Larry Manning brought his ’62 Chevrolet in eighth, nine laps off the pace. ... Owens may be remembered as a former winner himself here. He won a 100-miler in 1959 in a Thunderbird ... Wade picked up 460 points for third, now trails Grand National pace-setter Marvin Panch by 292 points. Panch wound up sixth, earned 400 points.
