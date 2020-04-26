20180703_SPO_TUCKAHOEp05

The Tuckahoe Little League World Series team was honored at Parker Field in late August of 1968.

 P.A. GORMUS PHOTO

About this series

For the next few weeks, we’ll run stories from The Times-Dispatch sports archives, paired with memories of those events from our readers. Send your memories, no more than 200 words, to sports editor Michael Phillips at mphillips@timesdispatch.com.

Previous installments:

UR needs two days to win football game in muddy Rhode Island

Tuckahoe Little League team makes 1968 World Series

Orioles beat Dodgers in Game 3 of 1966 World Series

VMI reaches NCAA tourney Elite Eight in 1976

Satchel Paige strikes out hitters in Richmond, at age 63

Michael Vick leads Hokies past West Virginia to preserve magical 1999 season

UVA wins 1961 football opener to break 28-game losing streak

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email