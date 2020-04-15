WEDNESDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

9:30 p.m. — FS1, Cup: 1988 Checker 500

MLB

9 a.m. — MASN, Aug. 13, 2014: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

Noon — MASN, June 19, 2013: Washington at Philadelphia

11:30 p.m. — MASN, July 3, 2005: Washington at Chicago Cubs

NBA

7 a.m. — NBA, Oct. 18, 1969: Milwaukee at Detroit

9 — NBA, Dec. 25, 1985: Boston at New York

11 — NBA, Oct. 26, 1984: Washington at Chicago

2 p.m. — NBA, Jan, 16, 1993: Orlando at Chicago

4 — NBA, Classics Nov. 1, 1996: Milwaukee at Philadelphia

7 — ESPN, 2009 Finals Game 5: L.A. Lakers at Orlando

8 — NBCSW, 2018 Playoffs Game 4: Toronto vs. Washington

9:30 — ESPN, 2010 Finals Game 7: Boston at L.A. Lakers

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9 a.m. — ESPNU, Sept. 17, 2019: Alabama at South Carolina

Noon — ESPNU, Sept. 21, 2019: Southern Miss at Alabama

3 p.m. — ESPNU, Nov. 23, 2019: Washington at Colorado

5:30 — ESPNU, Sept. 8, 2018: Colorado at Nebraska

8:30 — ESPNU, Oct. 25, 2019: USC at Colorado

10 — SEC, Nov. 9, 2019: LSU at Alabama

11:30 — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas

COLLEGE GOLF

6 p.m. — Golf, 2019 Western Intercollegiate

Midnight — Golf, 2019 Western Intercollegiate

NHL

5:30 p.m. — NBCSN, 2015 Playoffs Game 1: Chicago at Nashville

6 — NHL, Jan. 9, 2010: Chicago at Minnesota

8 — NHL, Feb. 21, 2016 Chicago at Minnesota

10 — NHL, 2017 playoffs: N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa

COLLEGE SOCCER

7:30 a.m. — SEC. 2017 SEC final: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M

TENNIS

8:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2013 Wimbledon: Murray vs. Djokovic

3 p.m. — MASN2, Champions: QQQ Series

3 — Tennis, 2014 Wimbledon: Djokovic vs. Federer

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email