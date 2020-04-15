WEDNESDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
9:30 p.m. — FS1, Cup: 1988 Checker 500
MLB
9 a.m. — MASN, Aug. 13, 2014: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
Noon — MASN, June 19, 2013: Washington at Philadelphia
11:30 p.m. — MASN, July 3, 2005: Washington at Chicago Cubs
NBA
7 a.m. — NBA, Oct. 18, 1969: Milwaukee at Detroit
9 — NBA, Dec. 25, 1985: Boston at New York
11 — NBA, Oct. 26, 1984: Washington at Chicago
2 p.m. — NBA, Jan, 16, 1993: Orlando at Chicago
4 — NBA, Classics Nov. 1, 1996: Milwaukee at Philadelphia
7 — ESPN, 2009 Finals Game 5: L.A. Lakers at Orlando
8 — NBCSW, 2018 Playoffs Game 4: Toronto vs. Washington
9:30 — ESPN, 2010 Finals Game 7: Boston at L.A. Lakers
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
9 a.m. — ESPNU, Sept. 17, 2019: Alabama at South Carolina
Noon — ESPNU, Sept. 21, 2019: Southern Miss at Alabama
3 p.m. — ESPNU, Nov. 23, 2019: Washington at Colorado
5:30 — ESPNU, Sept. 8, 2018: Colorado at Nebraska
8:30 — ESPNU, Oct. 25, 2019: USC at Colorado
10 — SEC, Nov. 9, 2019: LSU at Alabama
11:30 — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas
COLLEGE GOLF
6 p.m. — Golf, 2019 Western Intercollegiate
Midnight — Golf, 2019 Western Intercollegiate
NHL
5:30 p.m. — NBCSN, 2015 Playoffs Game 1: Chicago at Nashville
6 — NHL, Jan. 9, 2010: Chicago at Minnesota
8 — NHL, Feb. 21, 2016 Chicago at Minnesota
10 — NHL, 2017 playoffs: N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa
COLLEGE SOCCER
7:30 a.m. — SEC. 2017 SEC final: Arkansas vs. Texas A&M
TENNIS
8:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2013 Wimbledon: Murray vs. Djokovic
3 p.m. — MASN2, Champions: QQQ Series
3 — Tennis, 2014 Wimbledon: Djokovic vs. Federer
