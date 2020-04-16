THURSDAY’S TV

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MASN, Aug. 17, 2014: Pittsburgh at Washington

1 p.m. — MLB, May 15, 2014: N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets

3 — MLB, Aug. 13, 2016: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

4 — MASN, July 4, 2006: Florida at Washington

6 — MLB, April 28, 2012: Washington at L.A. Dodgers

7 — MASN, 1997 playoffs: Baltimore at Seattle

8 — MLB, June 8, 2010: Pittsburgh at Washington

11 — MLB, May 25, 2008: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers

11:30 — MASN, April 23, 2014: L.A. Angels at Washington

NBA

7 a.m. — NBA, Oct. 18, 1969: Milwaukee at Detroit

9 — NBA, Oct. 17, 1970: Milwaukee at Atlanta

11 — NBA, Oct. 12, 1979: L.A. Lakers at L.A. Clippers

1 p.m. — NBA, 1982 Finals Game 6: Philadelphia at L.A. Lakers

3 — NBA, 1983 playoffs: L.A. Lakers at Portland

5 — NBA, 1983 Playoffs: L.A. Lakers at Utah

NFL

4 — NFL, Dec. 30, 2018: Cleveland at Baltimore

8 — CBSSN, Sept. 22, 2019: Baltimore at Kansas City

10 — CBSSN, Sept. 29, 2019: Cleveland at Baltimore

8 — FS1, 2017 playoffs: Green Bay at Dallas

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8:30 a.m. — ESPNU, Nov. 23, 2019: Washington at Colorado

11 — ESPNU, 2003 Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs. Miami

1 p.m. — ESPNU, 2004: Oregon at California

3 — ESPNU, 2002 Independence Bowl: Nebraska vs. Mississippi

4 — ACCN, Nov. 29, 2019: Virginia Tech at Virginia

5 — ESPNU, 2000: West Virginia at Virginia Tech

7 — ESPNU, Nov. 22, 2009: Florida at Florida State

9 — ESPNU, 2005: Ohio State at Michigan

11 — ESPNU, 1996 Rose Bowl: USC vs. Northwestern

COLLEGE GOLF

8 a.m. and 11 — Golf, 2019 Western Intercollegiate

PRO GOLF

2 p.m. and 10 — Golf, PGA: 2013 The Heritage

6 — Golf, LPGA: 2019 Lotte Championship

NHL

10 a.m. — NHL, Oct. 5, 2019: Montreal at Toronto

Noon — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 1: Washington at Vegas

2 p.m. — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 2: Washington at Vegas

4 — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 3: Vegas at Washington

5:30 — NBCSN, 2018 playoffs: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

7 — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 4: Vegas at Washington

10 — NHL, 2018 Stanley Cup Game 5: Washington at Vegas

TENNIS

8 a.m. — Tennis, 2015 Wimbledon: Djokovic vs. Federer

3 p.m. — Tennis, 2012 Wimbledon: S. Williams vs. Radwanska

5:30 — Tennis, 2010 Wimbledon: Nadal vs. Berdych

HOLE-IN-ONE

Mike Andresen, 139-yard fourth hole at Lake Chesdin GC, 6 Hybrid, playing with John Piper.

