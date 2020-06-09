Thursday’s TV
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 a.m. — MLB, 2019 ALDS Game 2: Tampa Bay at Houston
9 — MASN, April 17, 2005: Arizona at Washington
10 — MLB, May 6, 2015: Miami at Washington
Noon — MASN, Oct. 2, 2016: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
4 — MASN, April 14, 2005: Arizona at Washington
5 — ESPN2, MLB, MLB Draft
7 — MASN, Sept. 30, 2018: Houston at Baltimore
KOREAN BASEBALL
2 a.m. (Friday) — ESPN2, Doosan Bears at NC Dinos
NBA
6 p.m. — NBA, 2009 Finals Game 4: L.A. Lakers at Orlando
9 — NBA, 2013 Finals Game 7: San Antonio at Miami
10 — NBCSW, 2014 playoffs: Washington at Chicago
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m. — ESPNU,2002: Notre Dame at Georgetown
10 — ESPNU, 2010: Kentucky at Mississippi State
BOXING
7 p.m. — ESPN, Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente
8 — CBSSN, 2013: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Alexander Munoz
9 — CBSSN, 2013: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Cesar Seda
10 — CBSSN, 2014: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Cristian Mijares
11 — CBSSN, 2015: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Jesus Ruiz
Midnight — CBSSN, 2016: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Kiko Martinez
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon and midnight — ESPNU, 2014 Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State
2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2011: USC at Oregon
4 — ESPNU, 2004: Northwestern at TCU
GOLF
Noon, 4 p.m., 8 and 11 — Golf, PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge
NHL
7 a.m. — NHL, 1992 Final Game 1: Pittsburgh at Chicago
8 — NHL, 2012 Final Game 1: Los Angeles at New Jersey
9:30 — NHL, 2012 Final Game 2: Los Angeles at New Jersey
11:30 — NHL, 2012 Final Game 3: New Jersey at Los Angeles
1 p.m. — NHL, 2012 Final Game 4: New Jersey at Los Angeles
2:30 — NHL, 2012 Final Game 5: Los Angeles at New Jersey
5 — NBCSN, 2013 Final Game 2: Boston at Chicago
7 — NBCSN, 2013 Final Game 4: Chicago at Boston
9 — NBCSN, 2013 Final Game 6: Chicago at Boston
WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
Midnight — ACCN, 2020: Louisville at North Carolina
SOCCER
8 p.m. — MASN2, German: Munich at Leverkusen
MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
2 p.m. — ACCN, Nov. 1, 2019: Wake Forest at Louisville
WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER
7 a.m. and 9 p.m. — ACCN, Oct. 27, 2019: Florida State at Wake Forest
Noon — ACCN, Oct. 31, 2019: Duke at Florida State
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 a.m. — ESPNU, 2013 World Series: Michigan at Oklahoma
10 — ESPNU, 2003 World Series: California vs. UCLA
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m. — NBCSN, Diamond League Impossible Games
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.