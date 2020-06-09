Thursday’s TV

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m. — MLB, 2019 ALDS Game 2: Tampa Bay at Houston

9 — MASN, April 17, 2005: Arizona at Washington

10 — MLB, May 6, 2015: Miami at Washington

Noon — MASN, Oct. 2, 2016: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

4 — MASN, April 14, 2005: Arizona at Washington

5 — ESPN2, MLB, MLB Draft

7 — MASN, Sept. 30, 2018: Houston at Baltimore

KOREAN BASEBALL

2 a.m. (Friday) — ESPN2, Doosan Bears at NC Dinos

NBA

6 p.m. — NBA, 2009 Finals Game 4: L.A. Lakers at Orlando

9 — NBA, 2013 Finals Game 7: San Antonio at Miami

10 — NBCSW, 2014 playoffs: Washington at Chicago

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m. — ESPNU,2002: Notre Dame at Georgetown

10 — ESPNU, 2010: Kentucky at Mississippi State

BOXING

7 p.m. — ESPN, Jessie Magdaleno vs. Yenifel Vicente

8 — CBSSN, 2013: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Alexander Munoz

9 — CBSSN, 2013: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Cesar Seda

10 — CBSSN, 2014: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Cristian Mijares

11 — CBSSN, 2015: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Jesus Ruiz

Midnight — CBSSN, 2016: Leo Santa Cruz vs. Kiko Martinez

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon and midnight — ESPNU, 2014 Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State

2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2011: USC at Oregon

4 — ESPNU, 2004: Northwestern at TCU

GOLF

Noon, 4 p.m., 8 and 11 — Golf, PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge

NHL

7 a.m. — NHL, 1992 Final Game 1: Pittsburgh at Chicago

8 — NHL, 2012 Final Game 1: Los Angeles at New Jersey

9:30 — NHL, 2012 Final Game 2: Los Angeles at New Jersey

11:30 — NHL, 2012 Final Game 3: New Jersey at Los Angeles

1 p.m. — NHL, 2012 Final Game 4: New Jersey at Los Angeles

2:30 — NHL, 2012 Final Game 5: Los Angeles at New Jersey

5 — NBCSN, 2013 Final Game 2: Boston at Chicago

7 — NBCSN, 2013 Final Game 4: Chicago at Boston

9 — NBCSN, 2013 Final Game 6: Chicago at Boston

WOMEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

Midnight — ACCN, 2020: Louisville at North Carolina

SOCCER

8 p.m. — MASN2, German: Munich at Leverkusen

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

2 p.m. — ACCN, Nov. 1, 2019: Wake Forest at Louisville

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

7 a.m. and 9 p.m. — ACCN, Oct. 27, 2019: Florida State at Wake Forest

Noon — ACCN, Oct. 31, 2019: Duke at Florida State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 a.m. — ESPNU, 2013 World Series: Michigan at Oklahoma

10 — ESPNU, 2003 World Series: California vs. UCLA

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m. — NBCSN, Diamond League Impossible Games

