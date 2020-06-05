Monday’s TV

AUTO RACING

Noon — MASN2, NHRA: Seattle

3 p.m. — NBCSN, IndyCar: Genesys 300

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m. — MASN, June 8, 2010: Pittsburgh at Washington

4 — MASN, 2017 NLDS Game 4: Washington at Chicago Cubs

8 — MASN, 2019 World Series Game 6: Washington at Houston

NBA

8 a.m. — NBA, 2014s Final Game 3: San Antonio at Miami

10 — NBA, 2014 Finals Game 5: Miami at San Antonio

6 p.m. — NBA, 1986 Finals Game 6: Houston at Boston

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Midnight — ACCN, Dec. 29, 2019: Wake Forest at Miami

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m. and 7 p.m. — ACCN, 2014 BCS final: Florida State vs. Auburn

9 — ESPNU, Nov. 16, 2019: Arizona at Oregon

Midnight — ESPNU, 2019 ACC final: Virginia vs. Clemson

NHL

4 p.m. — NHL, 2015 Stanley Cup Game 3: Tampa Bay at Chicago

COLLEGE LACROSSE

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — ACCN, 2010 NCAA final: Notre Dame vs. Duke

3 p.m. — ACCN, 2011 NCAA final: Maryland vs. Virginia

MEN’S SOCCER

6 a.m. — MASN2, German: Berlin at Dortmund

9 — MASN2, German: Paderborn at Leipzig

1 p.m. — ACCN, 2011 College Cup: Charlotte vs. North Carolina

WOMEN’S SOCCER

7:30 p.m. — FS1, 2019 World Cup semifinal: England vs. U.S.

9:30 — FS1, 2019 World Cup final: U.S. vs. Netherlands

10 p.m. — ACCN, 2014 College Cup: Virginia vs. Florida State

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 French Open: Nadal vs. Federer

8:30 — Tennis, 2019 French Open: Nadal vs. Thiem

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email