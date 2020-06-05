Monday’s TV
AUTO RACING
Noon — MASN2, NHRA: Seattle
3 p.m. — NBCSN, IndyCar: Genesys 300
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m. — MASN, June 8, 2010: Pittsburgh at Washington
4 — MASN, 2017 NLDS Game 4: Washington at Chicago Cubs
8 — MASN, 2019 World Series Game 6: Washington at Houston
NBA
8 a.m. — NBA, 2014s Final Game 3: San Antonio at Miami
10 — NBA, 2014 Finals Game 5: Miami at San Antonio
6 p.m. — NBA, 1986 Finals Game 6: Houston at Boston
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Midnight — ACCN, Dec. 29, 2019: Wake Forest at Miami
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m. and 7 p.m. — ACCN, 2014 BCS final: Florida State vs. Auburn
9 — ESPNU, Nov. 16, 2019: Arizona at Oregon
Midnight — ESPNU, 2019 ACC final: Virginia vs. Clemson
NHL
4 p.m. — NHL, 2015 Stanley Cup Game 3: Tampa Bay at Chicago
COLLEGE LACROSSE
11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — ACCN, 2010 NCAA final: Notre Dame vs. Duke
3 p.m. — ACCN, 2011 NCAA final: Maryland vs. Virginia
MEN’S SOCCER
6 a.m. — MASN2, German: Berlin at Dortmund
9 — MASN2, German: Paderborn at Leipzig
1 p.m. — ACCN, 2011 College Cup: Charlotte vs. North Carolina
WOMEN’S SOCCER
7:30 p.m. — FS1, 2019 World Cup semifinal: England vs. U.S.
9:30 — FS1, 2019 World Cup final: U.S. vs. Netherlands
10 p.m. — ACCN, 2014 College Cup: Virginia vs. Florida State
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 French Open: Nadal vs. Federer
8:30 — Tennis, 2019 French Open: Nadal vs. Thiem
