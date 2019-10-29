TUESDAY’S TV

WORLD SERIES

8 p.m. — Washington at Houston, Fox

GOLF

3 p.m. — NCAA: East Lake Cup, Golf

MLS PLAYOFFS

9 p.m. — Seattle at L.A. Galaxy, ESPN

NBA

7:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Miami, NBA

10:30 — Memphis at L.A. Lakers, NBA

NHL

7 p.m. — Washington at Toronto, NBCSW

7:30 — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN

COLLEGE SOCCER

7 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Princeton, NBCSW+

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Paris Masters and Shiseido finals, Tennis

6 p.m. — Paris Masters and Shiseido finals, Tennis

4 a.m. (Wednesday) — WTA: Shiseido finals, Tennis

