TUESDAY’S TV
WORLD SERIES
8 p.m. — Washington at Houston, Fox
GOLF
3 p.m. — NCAA: East Lake Cup, Golf
MLS PLAYOFFS
9 p.m. — Seattle at L.A. Galaxy, ESPN
NBA
7:30 p.m. — Atlanta at Miami, NBA
10:30 — Memphis at L.A. Lakers, NBA
NHL
7 p.m. — Washington at Toronto, NBCSW
7:30 — Tampa Bay at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN
COLLEGE SOCCER
7 p.m. — Virginia Tech at Princeton, NBCSW+
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Paris Masters and Shiseido finals, Tennis
6 p.m. — Paris Masters and Shiseido finals, Tennis
4 a.m. (Wednesday) — WTA: Shiseido finals, Tennis
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.