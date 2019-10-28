MONDAY’S TV

NFL

8 p.m. — Miami at Pittsburgh, ESPN

GOLF

3 p.m. — NCAA: East Lake Cup, Golf

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Paris Masters and Shiseido finals, Tennis

