Ian Seymour set a Virginia Tech record with 14 strikeouts in a regular-season game Sunday as the Hokies’ baseball team topped Georgia Tech 7-6 in 10 innings in Atlanta.
Brennan Rebeck scored on a wild pitch in the 10th for Virginia Tech (9-5, 1-2 ACC). Baron Radcliff went 3 for 5 with three RBIs for Georgia Tech (10-5, 2-1).
Seymour and reliever Nathan Starliper combined for 19 strikeouts, also a regular-season team record. Seymour became the first Hokie to strike out at least 10 batters in three conference regular-season games.
Virginia 10, N.C. State 3: The Cavaliers (12-4) rode a six-run second inning to a victory over the visiting Wolfpack (13-2). Zach Gelof had two home runs and three RBIs for Virginia.
Yale 12, Richmond 3: The Bulldogs (3-6) built up a 5-0 lead through the first four innings en route to beating the Spiders (3-12) in Charleston, S.C. Dan Leckie scored two runs for Richmond.
Jacksonville 2, VCU 1: Brandon Henson’s home run in the top of the ninth knotted the score for the Rams (8-7), but Scott Dubrule scored on Christian Coipel’s single in the bottom half of the inning to give the Dolphins (8-9) a walk-off win in Jacksonville, Fla.
High Point 4, James Madison 2: Chase DeLauter’s RBI double scored Nick Zona to give the Dukes (8-6) an early lead, but the Panthers (7-8) took command from there.
Binghamton 7, VMI 2: Two hits and three RBIs from Shane Marshall was more than enough to propel visiting Binghamton (5-7) past VMI (4-11).
Randolph-Macon 10, Guilford 1: Early runs scored by the Nickles brothers, Shawn and Mitch, helped set up the dime of a final score for Randolph-Macon (14-1, 2-0 ODAC) against Guilford (6-7, 0-2). A third Nickles, Matt, had 14 strikeouts and allowed one run in seven innings.
Softball
Virginia Tech 7, Virginia 0: Keely Rochard threw a no-hitter and Meredith Slaw homered with four RBIs as the No. 19 Hokies (19-4, 3-0 ACC) completed a weekend sweep in Charlottesville.
The Hokies did not allow the Cavaliers (8-12, 0-6) a run in the series.
Men’s lacrosse
Brown 14, Virginia 13: Trailing 6-1 at the start of the second quarter, host Brown (3-2) scored seven unanswered goals to topple the No. 8 Cavaliers (4-2).
Matt Moore had seven goals and three assists for the Cavaliers.
Women’s lacrosse
Syracuse 18, Virginia Tech 8: Emily Hawryschuk led the No. 4 Orange (7-1) with four goals and three assists as Syracuse extended its winning streak to six with a victory against the No. 22 Hokies at The Crown Lacrosse Classic in Charlotte, N.C. Sarah Lubnow scored two goals for the Hokies (7-2).
