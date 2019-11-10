NORFOLK — Xavier Green scored 18 points to lead four Old Dominion players in double figures as the Monarchs knocked off nonconference foe Saint Joseph’s 82-69 on Sunday.
Marquis Godwin (five 3-pointers) added 17 points, Malik Curry 12 and Jason Wade 10 for the Monarchs (1-1), who trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half but outscored the Hawks 48-31 after halftime. Aaron Carver reeled in 20 rebounds, and Green had 10.
Lorenzo Edwards scored a career-high 23 points for Saint Joe’s (1-1). Rahmir Moore added 10 points.
Liberty 66, Md.-Eastern Shore 55: Scottie James racked up 22 points and 16 rebounds as Liberty got past Maryland-Eastern Shore in Lynchburg.
James made 10 of 13 shots and seven of his rebounds came on the offensive glass.
Darius McGhee had 19 points for the Flames (2-0). Caleb Homesley, the Atlantic Sun Conference’s preseason player of the year, was held to three points but added six assists.
Da’Shawn Phillip had 11 points off the bench to lead the Hawks (0-2).
Randolph-Macon 84, St. Mary’s 40: Corey Bays recorded 18 points and 11 rebounds as the Yellow Jackets romped to a home victory. Miles Mallory added 14 points and Ian Robertson 11 for R-MC (2-0). Buzz Anthony scored 11 points and handed out nine assists.
Women
Virginia Tech 77, George Mason 58: Aisha Sheppard scored 22 points, and Lydia Rivers added 16 points and 15 rebounds as the Hokies (2-0) eased to a road victory over the Patriots. Jacy Bolton scored 15 points to lead GMU (0-1).
Florida 70, Longwood 54: Lavender Briggs scored 16 points in the Gators’ home win. Dayna Rouse led the Lancers (0-2) with 11 points.
