ALBANY, N.Y. — Jeff Undercuffler threw three touchdown passes and Albany scored 24 consecutive points in the second half before holding off a late rally to defeat William & Mary 39-31 on Saturday.
Albany (3-2, 1-0 CAA) trailed 24-15 with 6:51 remaining in the third quarter after William & Mary’s Hollis Mathis scored on a 56-yard run. The Great Danes punted on their next possession then scored on each of their next four possessions to take a 15-point lead. Undercuffler threw two touchdown passes and Karl Mofor ran for a touchdown to give the Great Danes a 39-24 lead.
After William & Mary (2-3, 0-1) scored on an 83-yard pass from backup quarterback Kilton Anderson to Kane Everson, the Tribe’s Alex Purviance recovered their onside kick. The Tribe reached the 26-yard line before an incompletion, a sack and another incompletion left them facing fourth-and-16 from the 30. Josh Wynn intercepted Anderson in the end zone on the fourth-down play.
For William & Mary, Anderson, a senior, was 5 of 10 for 124 yards and the long touchdown. Freshman starter Hollis Mathis was 8-of-10 passing for 68 yards plus 58 yards rushing. He lost two fumbles.
East Carolina 24, Old Dominion 21: Warren Saba blocked a punt for a touchdown, Horton Ahlers passed for two more and the Pirates held off the Monarchs in Norfolk.
Each team scored a field goal on its first possession, but the tide began to turn when Saba blocked a Bailey Cate punt and recovered the ball for a 4-yard touchdown.
A series later, Cate pinned the Pirates (3-2) back at the 4 with a 49-yard punt. Demetrius Mauney tore off a 21-yard run to kick off the 96-yard scoring march. Ahlers teamed with Blake Proehl on a 72-yard TD for a 17-3 halftime lead. The 14-point lead is ECU’s largest after a half against an FBS team since the 2015 season.
Old Dominion’s (1-3) Kesean Strong dove across from the 1 — he also picked up the 2-point conversion — with 2:13 remaining as the Monarchs cut the gap to 24-21.
Liberty 17, New Mexico 10: Stephen Calvert threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns, Antonio Gandy-Golden caught six passes for 144 yards and the Flames defeated the Lobos in Lynchburg.
Gandy-Golden entered the game as the FCS leader in receiving yards (544 yards) and receiving yards per game (136 yards) for Liberty (3-2).
New Mexico (2-2) was held out of end zone until the final minute when Aaron Molina caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Tevaka Tuioti with 43 seconds remaining. Liberty recovered an onside-kick and ran out the clock.
Wofford 51, VMI 36: Alex Ramsey ran for 207 yards and three touchdowns, but the Keydets fell to the Terriers in a Southern Conference battle in Lexington that was delayed for two hours because of lightning.
The Terriers have defeated the Keydets in eight straight games.
Reece Udinski was 25 of 38 for 315 yards and two touchdowns for VMI.
Virginia State 31, Johnson C. Smith 15: Senior quarterback Cordelral Cook threw for 158 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 63 yards and another score, leading the Trojans past the visiting Golden Bulls.
The Trojans (3-1) yielded 9 points to the Golden Bulls before (1-3) before taking control of the game. Virginia State seized a lead halfway through the second quarter with a 37-yard pass from Cook to wide receiver Kier Townsend (L.C. Bird).
Virginia State scored 31 unanswered points until a fourth-quarter touchdown from Johnson C. Smith. Toure Wallace and Darius Hagans each contributed a rushing TD for the Trojans.
Randolph-Macon 31, Ferrum 10: Presley Egbers passed for 175 yards and two TDs as the host Yellow Jackets defeated the Panthers in ODAC play.
Randolph-Macon (3-1, 2-0) never wavered despite a two-hour weather delay.
The Yellow Jackets scored first in the opening quarter with a 24-yard field goal, later getting a 16-yard touchdown pass with 6:30 left in the first quarter. Jordan Foster would extend the Yellow Jackets lead 17-0 in the second quarter with a 45-yard touchdown run.
The Panthers (1-2, 0-1 ODAC) eventually got on the board on a 7-yard pass from Titus Jones.
Foster finished with four carries for 53 yards and two touchdowns and five catches for 41 yards to lead Randolph-Macon.
Washington and Lee 43, Hampden-Sydney 24: Despite a 312-yard game from quarterback Clay Vick, the Tigers lost a conference game to the Generals.
Washington and Lee (3-1, 2-0 ODAC) trailed by 4 points in second quarter, but then went to score 27 unanswered points in the third to seal the victory.
OTHER SCORES
Florida A&M 30, Norfolk State 28
Shenandoah 26, Guilford 7
Bridgewater 40, Southern Virginia 6
LaGrange 50, Apprentice 13
Carson-Newman 42, UVA-Wise 7
Emory & Henry 49, Bluefield 21
