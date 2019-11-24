CHARLOTTESVILLE — Kylie Kornegay-Lucas scored 31 points as Virginia edged Old Dominion 56-53 in overtime Saturday.

The Cavaliers (3-3) overcame a six-point deficit heading into the fourth quarter to force overtime.

Victoria Morris scored 26 for the Monarchs (3-1), which lost despite pilfering 14 steals to the Cavaliers’ five and forcing 21 turnovers while committing 14.

Drexel 58, Richmond 52: Bailey Greenberg scored 25 points to lift the Dragons (3-2) over the Spiders in Philadelphia.

Emma Squires led the Spiders (4-2) with 14 points. Jaide Hinds-Clarke and Aniyah Carpenter both added 10 points in the loss.

Boston College 87, VCU 52: The Eagles (4-2) shot 56% from the field in their dominant victory over the Rams in Boston.

The Rams (2-3) shot just 33% and were just 1 of 9 on 3-point attempts.

Madison Hattix-Covington led the Rams with 15 points, and Sydnei Archie added 14.

Virginia Tech 88, Davidson 68: Dana Mabrey scored 18 points at the Hokies romped over the Wildcats in Blacksburg.

Aisha Sheppard, Elizabeth Kitley and Trinity Baptiste added 17 apiece for the Hokies (5-0), who dominated in the paint by outscoring the Wildcats (4-2) 58-28 and shooting 50.7% from the field.

James Madison 76, Liberty 53: Jackie Benitez scored 18 points as the Dukes took control early and handled the Flames in Harrisonburg.

Kamiah Smalls scored 16 points, and Kayla Cooper-Williams had 14 for James Madison (5-1).

Asia Todd scored 13 points and Keyen Green 11 for the Flames (1-5).

Enter your email address and submit to receive RTD Sports emails each weekday morning

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription