PETERSBURG — A week after losing to No. 1 Nansemond-Suffolk in the Tidewater Conference of Independent Schools final, No. 3 Steward walked out of the VISAA Division II state girls basketball tournament with revenge and the title after a 54-45 victory Saturday at Richard Bland College.
The TCIS final was the second loss of the season for the Spartans (23-8) at the hands of the Saints (23-5).
“I told my girls that it’s really hard to beat a good team three times in a year, and we’re a really good team,” Steward coach Kara Bacile said. “Before the game, I said, ‘Remember this feeling. They can enjoy it for a week, but we want it for a year.’”
After Nansemond-Suffolk controlled the tipoff, junior Sherese Pittman stole the ball back and scored the first points. Pittman then went on a 6-0 personal run before Alivia Giles collected the Saints’ first basket.
But Pittman continued her work, and the Spartans led 14-2 at the end of the first quarter with Pittman scoring 12 points.
The Saints kept struggling to find quality shooting opportunities in the second quarter. Foul trouble also hampered the Saints. Spartans point guard Mimi Traynham scored 6 points in the second quarter with 4 on free throws. Steward led 27-10 at halftime.
Giles brought the Saints back in the third quarter. She registered a 3-point play to spark an 8-3 run as Nansemond-Suffolk outscored Steward 16-10 in the period and narrowed the gap to 37-26.
The Spartans regrouped before the final quarter and made two more field goals before scoring largely transferred to the free throw line.
Traynham hit 7 of 10 free throws and finished with 20 points. Pittman had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Giles led the Saints with 23 points.
After a challenging regular-season schedule and dealing with injuries, Bacile said the championship win showed the team’s ability to bounce back.
“We’ve been battle-tested all season,” Bacile said. “Learning to be resilient is probably the best thing sports can teach you, and to be able to just keep battling and plowing through that wall when it gets tough … we knew that we were going to have to earn it, and boy did they.”
Division III
Life Christian 55, Veritas Collegiate 52: No. 3 Life Christian (17-4) claimed the state title after a back-and-forth final three minutes of a victory over No. 1 Veritas Collegiate (25-3).
This was the Eagles’ first season returning to action after a three-year hiatus and followed the boys team earning its second consecutive state title across town with a 70-41 win over Eastern Mennonite.
With an eight-player roster, three of whom are eighth-graders, coach Star Wills said the dedication from the school and the players drove the program to success.
“First, I just want to give all the glory and honor to God, because if it wasn’t for Him, we wouldn’t be here today,” Wills said.
“Got to give everything to our coach, she told us what to do and we followed through,” LCA’s Ta’Nya Burnett said. “… [Winning] feels good, though. I don’t know if I want to cry or be happy.”
