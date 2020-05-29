SUNDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

6:30 a.m. — FS1, Cup Series: 2007 Food City 500

3:30 p.m. — FS1, Cup Series: Food City 500

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

10 a.m. — MLB, July 1, 2004: Boston at N.Y. Yankees

Noon — MLB, Sept. 11, 2009: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

2 p.m. — MLB, 2009 World Series Game 6: Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees

4:30 — MASN, Sept. 28, 2014: Miami at Washington

5 — MLB, July 9, 2011: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

8 -MLB, Sept. 25, 2014: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees

11 — MLB, July 9, 2011: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees

11:30 — MASN, April 1, 2013: Miami at Washington

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2011 Game 1: Florida at Arizona State

NBA

6 a.m. — NBA, Dec. 25, 1983: L.A. Lakers at Portland

8 — NBA, 1990 playoffs: San Antonio at Portland

10 — NBA, 1977 playoffs: Philadelphia at Portland

Noon — NBA, 1990 playoffs: Phoenix at Portland

2 p.m. — NBA, 1992 playoffs: Portland at Chicago

4 — NBA, 1992 playoffs: Portland at Phoenix

8 — NBCSW, Jan. 17, 2019: Washington at New York

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

1:30 p.m. — ESPNU, 2020: Colorado State at Utah State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 a.m. — ACCN, 2009: Georgia Tech at Clemson

9 — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas

9 — ACCN, 2016: Clemson at Virginia Tech

Noon — ACCN, 2006: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech

3 p.m. — ACCN, 2007: Virginia Tech at Boston College

3:30 — ESPNU, Aug. 29, 2019: Utah at Brigham Young

6 — ACCN, 2009: Georgia Tech at Clemson

7 — ESPNU, Nov. 16, 2019: Wyoming at Utah State

9 — ACCN, 2016: Clemson at Virginia Tech

10 — ESPNU, 2005: Pittsburgh at Utah

Midnight — ACCN, 2014: Florida State at Auburn

NFL

6 a.m. — NFL, 2020: Buffalo at Houston

9 — NFL, 2020: Minnesota at New Orleans

Noon — NFL, 2020: Tennessee at Baltimore

3 p.m. — Fox, Super Bowl XXXIX: New England vs. Philadelphia

3 — NFL, Oct. 13, 2019: Houston at Kansas City

6 — NFL, 2020: Seattle at Green Bay

9 p.m. — NFL, Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City

Midnight — NFL, 2020: Minnesota at New Orleans

GOLF

6 a.m. — Golf, EPGA: 2019 Irish Open

1:30 p.m. — Golf, PGA: 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic

3 — CBS, PGA: 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic

3 — Golf, LPGA: 2020 Tournament of Champions

NHL

9 a.m. — NHL, 1999 Stanley Cup Game 6: Dallas at Buffalo

9 — NBCSW, Jan. 3, 2017: Toronto at Washington

11:30 — NBCSW, Oct. 10, 2018: Vegas at Washington

2 p.m. — NBCSW, Feb. 11, 2019: Los Angeles at Washington

4:30 — NBCSW, Nov. 11, 2019: Arizona at Washington

7 — NBCSW, April 27, 2015: Washington at N.Y. Islanders

10 — NHL, Oct. 26, 2019: Columbus at Philadelphia

MOTORCYCLING

9 a.m. — MASN2, 2020: Motocross X-Fighters

2 p.m. — FS1, Superbike MotoAmerica

3 — NBCSN, AMA Supercross

4 — NBC, AMA Supercross

8 — NBCSN, AMA Supercross

9 — NBCSN, AMA Supercross

SOCCER

8 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Jan. 1, 2014: Tottenham at Manchester United

9:20 — FS1, German: United Berlin at M’Gladbach

10 — NBCSN, Premier: Feb. 10, 2015: Tottenham at Liverpool

11:50 — FS1, German: Dortmund at Paderborn

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 French Open

1 p.m. — NBC, 2009 French Open: Federer vs. Soderling

1 — Tennis, 2019 French Open

8 — Tennis, 2019 French Open

