SUNDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
6:30 a.m. — FS1, Cup Series: 2007 Food City 500
3:30 p.m. — FS1, Cup Series: Food City 500
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10 a.m. — MLB, July 1, 2004: Boston at N.Y. Yankees
Noon — MLB, Sept. 11, 2009: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
2 p.m. — MLB, 2009 World Series Game 6: Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees
4:30 — MASN, Sept. 28, 2014: Miami at Washington
5 — MLB, July 9, 2011: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
8 -MLB, Sept. 25, 2014: Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees
11 — MLB, July 9, 2011: Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees
11:30 — MASN, April 1, 2013: Miami at Washington
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2011 Game 1: Florida at Arizona State
NBA
6 a.m. — NBA, Dec. 25, 1983: L.A. Lakers at Portland
8 — NBA, 1990 playoffs: San Antonio at Portland
10 — NBA, 1977 playoffs: Philadelphia at Portland
Noon — NBA, 1990 playoffs: Phoenix at Portland
2 p.m. — NBA, 1992 playoffs: Portland at Chicago
4 — NBA, 1992 playoffs: Portland at Phoenix
8 — NBCSW, Jan. 17, 2019: Washington at New York
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m. — ESPNU, 2020: Colorado State at Utah State
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 a.m. — ACCN, 2009: Georgia Tech at Clemson
9 — ESPNU, Sept. 7, 2019: LSU at Texas
9 — ACCN, 2016: Clemson at Virginia Tech
Noon — ACCN, 2006: Wake Forest at Georgia Tech
3 p.m. — ACCN, 2007: Virginia Tech at Boston College
3:30 — ESPNU, Aug. 29, 2019: Utah at Brigham Young
6 — ACCN, 2009: Georgia Tech at Clemson
7 — ESPNU, Nov. 16, 2019: Wyoming at Utah State
9 — ACCN, 2016: Clemson at Virginia Tech
10 — ESPNU, 2005: Pittsburgh at Utah
Midnight — ACCN, 2014: Florida State at Auburn
NFL
6 a.m. — NFL, 2020: Buffalo at Houston
9 — NFL, 2020: Minnesota at New Orleans
Noon — NFL, 2020: Tennessee at Baltimore
3 p.m. — Fox, Super Bowl XXXIX: New England vs. Philadelphia
3 — NFL, Oct. 13, 2019: Houston at Kansas City
6 — NFL, 2020: Seattle at Green Bay
9 p.m. — NFL, Super Bowl LIV: San Francisco vs. Kansas City
Midnight — NFL, 2020: Minnesota at New Orleans
GOLF
6 a.m. — Golf, EPGA: 2019 Irish Open
1:30 p.m. — Golf, PGA: 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic
3 — CBS, PGA: 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic
3 — Golf, LPGA: 2020 Tournament of Champions
NHL
9 a.m. — NHL, 1999 Stanley Cup Game 6: Dallas at Buffalo
9 — NBCSW, Jan. 3, 2017: Toronto at Washington
11:30 — NBCSW, Oct. 10, 2018: Vegas at Washington
2 p.m. — NBCSW, Feb. 11, 2019: Los Angeles at Washington
4:30 — NBCSW, Nov. 11, 2019: Arizona at Washington
7 — NBCSW, April 27, 2015: Washington at N.Y. Islanders
10 — NHL, Oct. 26, 2019: Columbus at Philadelphia
MOTORCYCLING
9 a.m. — MASN2, 2020: Motocross X-Fighters
2 p.m. — FS1, Superbike MotoAmerica
3 — NBCSN, AMA Supercross
4 — NBC, AMA Supercross
8 — NBCSN, AMA Supercross
9 — NBCSN, AMA Supercross
SOCCER
8 a.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Jan. 1, 2014: Tottenham at Manchester United
9:20 — FS1, German: United Berlin at M’Gladbach
10 — NBCSN, Premier: Feb. 10, 2015: Tottenham at Liverpool
11:50 — FS1, German: Dortmund at Paderborn
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tennis, 2019 French Open
1 p.m. — NBC, 2009 French Open: Federer vs. Soderling
1 — Tennis, 2019 French Open
8 — Tennis, 2019 French Open
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.