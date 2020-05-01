sunday’s tv
AUTO RACING
10 a.m. — FS1, Cup: 1994 Brickyard 400
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7:30 a.m. — MLB, 2006 NLCS Game 7: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets
10:30 — MLB, 1997 World Series Game 7: Cleveland at Florida
1 p.m. — MASN, Aug. 10, 2012: Kansas City at Baltimore
3 — MLB, 2001 World Series Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Arizona
3:30 — MASN, June 24, 2014: Washington at Milwaukee
8 — MLB, 1991 World Series Game 7: Atlanta at Minnesota
11:30 — MASN, July 6, 2010: San Diego at Washington
11:30 — MLB, 2001 World Series Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Arizona
NBA
5 p.m. NBA, 1981 Finals Game 7: Philadelphia at Boston
GOLF
11 a.m. and 8 p.m. — Golf, LPGA: 2018 Mediheal Championship
1:30 p.m. and 9:30 — Golf, PGA: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship
3 — CBS, PGA: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship
3 — Golf, PGA Tour Champions: 2019 Insperity Invitational
8 — NBCSN, PGA: 2001 Bay Hill Invitational
11 — NBCSN, PGA: 2001 The Players Championship
NHL
9 a.m. — NHL, 1993 playoffs: Toronto at Detroit
10 p.m. — NHL, 2019 Winter Classic: Boston at Chicago
MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE
2 p.m. — ACCN, 2015 ACC championship: Duke at Syracuse
4 — ACCN, 2018 ACC championship: Virginia at Notre Dame
MOTORCYCLING
1:30 p.m. — NBC, FIM: 2019 Thailand Grand Prix
SOCCER
8 a.m. — NBCSN, 2012 Premier: Chelsea at Tottenham
10 — NBCSN, 2015 Premier: Liverpool at Arsenal
9:30 p.m. — FS1, 1996 MLS Cup: Los Angeles at D.C.
11:30 — FS1, 2018 MLS Cup: Portland at Atlanta
TENNIS
7:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2013 French Open: Nadal vs. Djokovic
1 p.m. — Tennis, 2013 U.S. Open: S. Williams vs. Azarenka
4:30 — Tennis, 2005 U.S. Open: Federer vs. Agassi
7 — Tennis, 2008 Wimbledon: Nadal vs. Federer
