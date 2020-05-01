sunday’s tv

AUTO RACING

10 a.m. — FS1, Cup: 1994 Brickyard 400

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:30 a.m. — MLB, 2006 NLCS Game 7: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets

10:30 — MLB, 1997 World Series Game 7: Cleveland at Florida

1 p.m. — MASN, Aug. 10, 2012: Kansas City at Baltimore

3 — MLB, 2001 World Series Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Arizona

3:30 — MASN, June 24, 2014: Washington at Milwaukee

8 — MLB, 1991 World Series Game 7: Atlanta at Minnesota

11:30 — MASN, July 6, 2010: San Diego at Washington

11:30 — MLB, 2001 World Series Game 7: N.Y. Yankees at Arizona

NBA

5 p.m. NBA, 1981 Finals Game 7: Philadelphia at Boston

GOLF

11 a.m. and 8 p.m. — Golf, LPGA: 2018 Mediheal Championship

1:30 p.m. and 9:30 — Golf, PGA: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

3 — CBS, PGA: 2018 Wells Fargo Championship

3 — Golf, PGA Tour Champions: 2019 Insperity Invitational

8 — NBCSN, PGA: 2001 Bay Hill Invitational

11 — NBCSN, PGA: 2001 The Players Championship

NHL

9 a.m. — NHL, 1993 playoffs: Toronto at Detroit

10 p.m. — NHL, 2019 Winter Classic: Boston at Chicago

MEN’S COLLEGE LACROSSE

2 p.m. — ACCN, 2015 ACC championship: Duke at Syracuse

4 — ACCN, 2018 ACC championship: Virginia at Notre Dame

MOTORCYCLING

1:30 p.m. — NBC, FIM: 2019 Thailand Grand Prix

SOCCER

8 a.m. — NBCSN, 2012 Premier: Chelsea at Tottenham

10 — NBCSN, 2015 Premier: Liverpool at Arsenal

9:30 p.m. — FS1, 1996 MLS Cup: Los Angeles at D.C.

11:30 — FS1, 2018 MLS Cup: Portland at Atlanta

TENNIS

7:30 a.m. — Tennis, 2013 French Open: Nadal vs. Djokovic

1 p.m. — Tennis, 2013 U.S. Open: S. Williams vs. Azarenka

4:30 — Tennis, 2005 U.S. Open: Federer vs. Agassi

7 — Tennis, 2008 Wimbledon: Nadal vs. Federer

