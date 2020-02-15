For a moment this week, the center of the baseball universe actually wasn’t the Houston Astros.
It was brief. If you blinked, you might’ve missed it.
But there were a few hours when the conversation about the sport didn’t include electronic sign stealing or Jim Crane’s ludicrous beliefs that the rule-breaking “didn’t impact the game” or the surfacing of software called “Code breaker.”
In that small window, baseball was stirred by something else.
Monday night, a New York Post report revealed that Rob Manfred was toying with the idea of expanding baseball’s postseason from 10 to 14 teams with a format that would give the best record in each league a first-round bye as the other divisional winners pick their opponents in a nationally televised show on the night of the final day of the regular season.
I’m open to change including some for Major League Baseball.
However, if you’d given me a notepad and pen, it would have taken me, at least, an entire sheet of notes, until I would have entertained the idea of changing baseball’s postseason.
MLB does need to shake things up. A sport cannot sit and twiddle its thumbs after recording a decrease in attendance for the 12th straight year. MLB has seen 11 million fewer fans attend games during the past dozen years. It still attracts 68.5 million fans a year, but a decrease of 11 million isn’t insignificant.
Baseball needs change, but it doesn’t need more mediocre teams entering the postseason field.
It’s easy to see what Manfred is thinking. The commissioner loathes looking at the standings on Independence Day and seeing a third of the teams in full-tank mode. More playoff openings would mean the ability to sell hope or to some, false hope, to other cities that they have a chance of making the postseason.
Of course, more playoff teams mean more playoff games, which means more money in a television contract, and what a coincidence — MLB’s television contract is up with ESPN and Turner at the end of 2021.
There something to be said for being selective, and a 10-team postseason field works including the wild card game. While some find it unfair that two teams would play 162 games for a one-game playoff, there is the uniqueness of starting the postseason with a winner-take-all matchup.
MLB needs some repairs, but the postseason isn’t where the work needs to be done.
How about lifting regular-season blackout restrictions across the country on games, social media and the Extra Innings package?
As a Philadelphia Phillies fan who lives in Henrico Country, MLB gets my $121 religiously every year, but when my team plays the Washington Nationals, why does it get blacked out? It’s 2020, cord-cutting is abundant in America, so please adapt to the times. I’m not stealing the games; you are getting my money!
It’s ludicrous that in some markets up to six teams can be blacked out at once because of market proximity. Business 101: Get your product to as many people as possible.
Next, instead of a marketing slogan of “Let the kids play,” try “let the kids watch.”
Instead of teams looking at all those empty seats night in and night out, why not block off a few thousand $5 upper-level tickets on weekdays for those 12 and under?
The best way to get people interested in the game is to encourage them to attend the game. Yet, it’s hard to justify spending $43 for an upper-deck seat at Nationals Park for a rambucous 8-year-old who may get bored and want to walk around after three innings. But if $5 seats are offered, instead of a family of four not coming to the ballpark, there might be two more tickets sold at $43 apiece and $10 for Little Billy and Susie’s tickets, as well as $40 parking from that family. And passion for the game might be elevated for two young fans.
Baseball’s problem centers on marketing.
If Mookie Betts rolled into my local Publix, why could he shop unnoticed even if he were wearing a Dodgers hat? If Dak Prescott, who wears a helmet 75% of the time we see him, rolled into the same grocery store, he wouldn’t get past the deli counter without being mobbed.
Change can be acceptable in baseball. My vote has been for establishing the designated hitter in the National League. Let’s get rid of warm-up tosses when pitchers come in to relieve; that’s why there’s a bullpen. Please put in the pitch clock. I’d even love to see fewer divisional series and more interdivisional series in each league.
But baseball doesn’t need to expand its postseason. MLB doesn’t need more games.
Baseball needs to do better with what it has.
