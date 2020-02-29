What did you do Saturday? Did you celebrate leap day?
Did you break out the bubbly and count down until midnight?
Probably not, but you should have done something special since the day comes along just once every four years.
Being a fan of a team or a school takes a “leap of faith.”
Believing that your team will win, sometimes believing it will win it all, takes great faith. But more times than not, that jump will leave you crashing like Wile E. Coyote plummeting from a cliff.
Yet as fans, we get up, dust ourselves off and go back to that leap again because “there’s always next year.”
As the late major league pitcher Tug McGraw used to say, “Ya gotta believe.”
This week some fans of the Washington Redskins showed they’re having an issue finding that faith in new coach Ron Rivera.
Rivera was asked at his NFL scouting combine media session about what the team may or may not do with the second overall pick in the April draft. “Everything is an option,” Rivera said. “We’re not closing the door on anything.”
“Riverboat Ron” went on to mention that the team would meet with quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa.
This prompted some upset fans to ask, “Why would they take another quarterback when they have Dwayne Haskins? Why wouldn’t they just draft Chase Young? “
Well, friends of the Burgundy and Gold, as they say in poker “never show your hand no matter how good you think it is.”
Why wouldn’t Rivera declare the Redskins are taking Young?
It’s because the Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Chargers, Carolina Panthers or some other team could make an offer they couldn’t refuse to obtain that second pick.
It’s clear the Redskins aren’t one player away from winning the NFC East, never mind a Super Bowl. What if there were two or three first-round picks on the table? What if there were a possibility to acquire another first-round pick, a second-round pick and perhaps sliding back just one spot where you could still acquire Young?
Remember, just four years ago, the Chicago Bears so desperately wanted quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, they moved up just one spot to make sure they acquired their guy?
Always keep in mind, it just takes one team or one owner who will pull all the strings to go up and get “their guy.”
Rivera didn’t draft Dwayne Haskins. It doesn’t mean he’s getting rid of him, and it doesn’t mean he must keep him. The coach is weighing his options with what the Redskins do at No. 2 and at the same time perhaps tease other teams with the thought they’ll need to unload multiple first-round picks to the Redskins so they can move up to the No. 2 slot if they really want Tagovailoa.
Rivera has been around the block a time or two. When he said “everything is an option,” it got everybody talking about what the Redskins might do.
That’s what he intended.
It’s understandable for Skins fans to have little to no trust in anything after two decades of hope being sucked out of them during Dan Snyder’s ownership. However, after just two months in office, my first impression of Rivera is that there are finally football people running the operation.
Similar questions doubting Rivera were posed to me when the NFL Network reported that Trent Williams is asking for a contract extension or to be traded. One listener asked, “Why would you trade him if he wants to come back?”
My response: because he missed last season, hasn’t played a full one in the previous three years because of health issues, and is going to be 32. He’s not exactly a player I’d offer big money to extend.
The Redskins were 3-13 last year and have gone from bad to worse to irrelevant over Snyder’s ownership during the past two decades. Yes bouncing Bruce Allen was a much needed dismissal, but many more changes are needed to return this team to relevance.
Rivera has a plan. but he’s keeping his options open.
Change is hard. However, for the Skins fans saying Rivera “can’t do this” and “can’t do that,” aren’t you the same ones who were hoping and praying for a massive change to this organization just months ago?
Have a leap of faith and let Rivera try to turn this organization around.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.