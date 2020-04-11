The first time we met was at Joe’s Inn in The Fan. The legend invited me to lunch.
I had been sports editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch less than a week, and he called and told me we should talk. That was September 2014. I don’t think I ever hung up the phone. Saps died Friday night at the age of 77, at home surrounded by family.
Bill Millsaps – Saps, as he made sure everyone knew to call him – was larger than life.
Yes, he was over 6 feet tall, a former University of Tennessee basketball player. Yes, he had hands like a catcher’s mitt with a vise grip. Yes, he was strong. But for as big as he was physically, he was even more enormous professionally.
A mentor to many he worked with, a hero to so many more who only read his prose and wished they could turn a phrase like him.
I was blessed enough to be both.
Saps is a legend. Period. The man is a Hall of Famer in everything. Every job he’s ever done, he’s been the best.
Sports columnist. Sports editor. Managing editor. Executive editor. Hall of Famer. Hall of Famer. Hall of Famer. Hall of Famer.
Saps joined The Times-Dispatch as a sports writer in 1966. He then became a columnist, then sports editor. In 1992, he became the managing editor. Then, two years later, the executive editor and a vice president.
I never worked with him - he retired in 2005, almost a decade before I arrived in Richmond. But he was gracious enough to take me under his wing and I would sit and listen, learn and apply everything he could teach me. Joe’s Inn became our classroom.
But he never imposed. Never dominated. Never expected me to do or be anything I wasn’t. He never called me – when I was the sports editor here or even as the managing editor – and told me what to do or how to do it.
He would just give news/story tips and listen.
He told me the first time we met he never would meddle. And he never did.
But there were times I wished he would, as I have felt in way over my head more times than I can count doing this job.
He knew, however, the only way for me to learn was to do it. And he was always there for a kind word, pat on the back, and a cold beer.
One of the best, most memorable things he ever told me is: “Mike, there are three things a man can do better than any other man: Build a fire, run a hotel and run a newspaper.”
And, man, was he’s right.
Of course, I would replace “cook on a grill” with “run a hotel” … but the point is well taken.
I don’t know anyone who can do those things better than I can. And I don’t know any other man who doesn’t think they’re the best at any of those things.
If I had a nickel for every time I got a call from someone telling me how they would do this or they would do that when it came to the RTD, Saps and I could belly up to the bar at Joe’s for a year and have enough left over for a gracious tip.
But he never once told me what he would do. He just listened.
The funny thing is, running a newspaper is like building a fire, running a hotel (and grill) all at the same time, but with everyone watching. It’s an unexplainable feeling to have everything you do on display for the world to see.
Saps knew that. Knew it better than anyone else. Knew what I was going through better than anyone else.
I've always felt like I was following in his crater-sized footsteps here at the RTD (even though no matter how big my shoe size is, I’d never come close to filling his).
He started as a columnist and sports editor and worked his way up to the top rung in the newsroom. I started the same way and am now the No. 2 in the newsroom. He set the tone, blazed the trail. I’m just doing my damndest to keep pace.
He was a giant, not only in the sports world, but in this industry, in this city, in this state.
These are just a few of his accolades: president of the Associated Press Sports Editors and of the United States Basketball Writers Association; Virginia sports writer of the year 11 times; a member of the Virginia Communications Hall of Fame, the USBWA Hall of Fame, the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame, and is enshrined in the media wing of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame. He was also the Associated Press Sports Editors 2011 Red Smith Award winner, which is the top sports journalism award anyone can receive.
Saps was a legend, period.
I’m grateful to have known him and learn from him, even though we came from two different times in newspaper.
Saps would say when he needed money as the executive editor, he would just walk out into the middle of the newsroom and press a button and cash would fly out.
While that was a joke, there was a lot of truth to it. He was working in a different era when newspapers were flush with cash.
Now, it’s different. But our resolve and our mission is still the same – report the news without fear or favor. Saps embodied that truth. Find news, put it in the paper.
He set the tone, and everyone fell in line. Still, to this day, 15 years after his retirement, there are reporter, copy editors, designers and managers who worked for him then who still apply what he taught them when he was running the place.
They can – and will – tell you what it was like to work for and with him.
I can tell you what it was like to know him after all that: A gentle, kind, sweet, larger-than-life man who I never wanted to disappoint. I hope I made him proud.
I do know this, though, the Richmond Times-Dispatch, journalism as an institution and our city and state is indebted to that man, as is everyone he ever took under his wing.
