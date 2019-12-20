Life Christian narrowly edged Hopewell at home in a crazy final minute sequence that led to a 52-51 Eagles win in the first round of the Times-Dispatch Invitational Tournament.
The Eagles started the fourth quarter with a 3 by Michael Kennedy to extend the lead to 15.
The play of the game came soon after when Life Christian’s Kenard Richardson went from half court to the basket while weaving through three defenders on his way to the hoop before dishing it off to Logan Washington, who slammed it home.
The Blue Devils trailed by six late before cutting it to one as time dwindled. Hopewell’s Elvin Edmonds was fouled and made both free throws to give the Blue Devils the lead.
Washington was fouled and made both free throws to put Life Christian ahead.
Monacan 68, Collegiate 56: A 23-point night from Collegiate’s Mac Macdonald wasn’t enough for the home team to topple Monacan on the opening night of their TDIT play.
The Chiefs (5-0) outscored their opponents 24-14 in the final quarter, led by Walker Posey. Ten of his total 17 points came in the final eight minutes.
It was a complete roll reversal from the first quarter. The Cougars (4-4) outscored the Chiefs 22-10, and both Macdonald and Zach McCown had nine-point quarters with a combined five 3-pointers.
Collegiate won the 2018 TDIT boys tournament. Friday night’s 12-point margin was the closest final score for Monacan this season.
Trinity Episcopal 94, Prince George 80: After a high scoring game, the Titans came out on top to secure the win in the first round of the TDIT.
Prince George’s Curtis Allen had 37 points, while Tavian Morris added 16 points.
Henry Coleman had 27 points and 10 rebounds for Trinity Episcopal. AJ Williams had 24 points. Burke Smith contributed 19 points.
Steward 76, Armstrong 45: Curtis Blair scored 19 points for the Spartans to get the victory against the Wildcats in the first round of the TDIT at Highland Springs High School.
Isaiah Simmons added 9 points in the win.
Jawaun Williams had 15 points for Armstrong, while Kevon Johnson and Raquan Lee-Bryson had 12 and seven points, respectively.
Girls
Trinity Episcopal 74, Clover Hill 43: The Titans cruised past the Cavilers to get the win at home in the first round of the TDIT.
Kristy Hamze led Trinity Episcopal with 29 points. Nichole Holcombe added 14 points with four 3-pointers in the victory, while Tiffani Bartee contributed 11 points.
Alyssa Shazer led Clover Hill with 18 points.
Hopewell 48, Steward 39: The Blue Devils rode a dominant second quarter to down the Spartans.
Hopewell only allowed three points in the quarter, adding 15 of its own to take a lead it never relinquished.
Madison Tolbert led the way for the Blue Devils with 14 points. Takiyah Purcell scored 11 and Ariel Green added 10.
Sherese Pittman was deadly in the paint, but her game-high 21 points weren’t enough for the Spartans in the loss. Nicole Odibo scored nine points and Gates Fox had seven.
Steward controlled most of the first quarter but owned just a three-point lead by its end.
A defensive third quarter came to a close with a 33-29 Hopewell lead. In the fourth, the Blue Devils stayed ahead and took advantage of turnovers to secure the victory.
Highland Springs 66, Saint Gertrude 40: The host Springers had to weather considerable foul trouble but fought past the Gators behind a trio of double-doubles in the first round of the TDIT.
Kimaya Williams (15 points, 10 rebounds), Iyanna Rogers (13 and 10) and Kiaa Boyd (10 and 10) led Highland Springs, which pulled away during a 27-point third-quarter barrage.
Nan Kerner was the high-scorer for Saint Gertrude with 16 points.
