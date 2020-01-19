CHARLOTTESVILLE — Things were looking good for the Virginia women’s basketball team early in Sunday’s matchup with rival Virginia Tech.
The Cavaliers were playing lock-down defense and Jocelyn Willoughby scored 15 points in the first half as UVA built a double-digit halftime lead.
The second half was a different story.
The Hokies found their footing on offense and limited Willoughby to just 2 points after halftime as they rallied for a 69-61 win in front of 4,313 fans at John Paul Jones Arena.
“Tough one for us tonight,” Virginia coach Tina Thompson said. “Of course, we want to win all our games, but it’s just a little different emotionally when it is a rivalry game.”
Virginia (7-11, 2-5 ACC) was in command defensively in the first half. The Cavaliers held the Hokies, who entered Sunday’s matchup as the top 3-point shooting team in the ACC, to 17 percent shooting (2 of- 2) from long range in the first half as they built a 29-18 lead.
“We started off really well in the first half,” Thompson said. “Defensively, we were on the mark with everything we were supposed to do.”
With his team struggling, Virginia Tech coach Kenny Brooks decided to simplify the Hokies’ offense at halftime.
“We simplified our offense and put a little double post action in,” Brooks said. “[UVA] did a fantastic job. They scouted us and they were really hedging on ball screens and making things hard for us. They were crowding the lane and we couldn’t get anything going. We were stagnant and we were forcing up some shots.”
The offensive adjustment workedn. The Hokies (13-4, 3-3 ACC) scored 51 second-half points and went 15 of 29 from the field, including 5 of 10 from 3-point range.
“We were able to get some spacing in the second half with that double-post offense,” Brooks said, “and we could see the double teams coming a lot better, and it opened some things up for us on the perimeter.”
With its offense humming, Tech steadily whittled down Virginia’s lead in the third quarter. The Hokies tied the game with 1:58 to go in the third quarter on an Aisha Sheppard 3-pointer. The teams traded scores for the rest of the quarter and went to the fourth tied at 44-44.
The back and forth continued for the early part of the fourth quarter before Tech took the lead for good with 3:41 to play on a fast-break layup from Taja Cole. The Hokies pulled away from there, outscoring the Cavaliers 14-6 over the final four minutes.
“It is a little frustrating but it is one of those things that you need to notice and learn from and move on from,” said Virginia guard Dominique Toussaint, who finished with 15 points.
Willoughby finished with 17 points to lead the Cavaliers, while Amadine Toi added 12 points for Virginia. Five Hokies scored in double figures, led by 15 points from Dara Mabrey. Sheppard and Lydia Rivers both added 13 points.
The win gave the Hokies a big confidence boost as they head back to Blacksburg for back to back games, starting with Thursday’s matchup with Boston College.
“Very happy for the kids,” Brooks said. “It’s a great win for us.”
On the other side, Virginia will try to regroup before Thursday’s trip to No. 5 Louisville.
“I think the biggest takeaway from today’s game is that we have to put four quarters together,” Toussaint said. “We started off really well going into halftime, and we had those last moments coming out in the third quarter. Again, we just have to put four quarters together, put 40 minutes together and just play hard.”
