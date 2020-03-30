Sports folks at the Richmond Times-Dispatch have long been friends and mentors. Jerry Lindquist, Jeff White and Vic Dorr Jr. Bob Lipper, Mike Harris and John Markon. Paul Woody, John O’Connor, Tim Pearrell and Jennings Culley. Mike Barber, Bob Flynn, Wayne Epps Jr. and the peerless Bill Millsaps.
Those bonds are what make joining the T-D and Richmond.com as a columnist so humbling and rewarding. Managing editor Mike Szvetitz and sports editor Michael Phillips have entrusted me a graying, balding two-fingered typist — with contributing to the city’s timeless history of exceptional sports coverage.
Our connection comes during unprecedented times.
Legions of people locally, nationally and globally are hurting in ways many of us can’t comprehend. They are sick, dying, losing their jobs, struggling to pay the rent and, naturally, scared to the core. Still others, selfless, gifted and courageous medical professionals, work tirelessly to curb this pandemic.
Meanwhile, the sports world has essentially shut down. There are no games to watch, attend and debate, a void as necessary as it is unusual and inconvenient.
The wisdom of canceling large gatherings was rarely more evident than last week, when the Associated Press chronicled how a Feb. 19 Champions League soccer match, attended by more than 40,000 in Milan, Italy, was a “biological bomb” that spiked the COVID-19 outbreak in that country.
So thanks to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, whose March 11 edict on large gatherings in his state started the NCAA on the path to canceling its winter and spring championships. Thanks, also, to NBA commissioner Adam Silver for his decisive response to Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert’s COVID-19 diagnosis.
“It was something we had to do,” Virginia basketball senior Mamadi Diakite said, “in order to save a lot of people.”
No matter that Diakite and scores of other athletes and coaches had their championship hopes dashed. They set aside the individual and embraced the collective, and isn’t that encouraging?
Such real-world intrusion is nothing new for sports.
Baseball’s Ted Williams, Bob Feller and Yogi Berra, and football’s Rocky Bleier and Pat Tillman, the latter killed in Afghanistan 16 years ago, are among the athletes who delayed or interrupted their careers to serve our military.
Labor strife has shortened seasons in professional football, basketball, baseball and hockey. Terrorists struck the 1972 Munich Olympics. Less than a month after the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor in December 1941, the Rose Bowl was moved from Pasadena, Calif., to Durham, N.C., over concerns of a large, vulnerable crowd on the West Coast.
More recently, the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001 postponed myriad events. Indeed, Virginia Tech’s first football game after 9/11, at Rutgers and not far from Ground Zero, remains among my most moving professional experiences — Hokies linebacker Brian Welch, who had lost his father 17 years earlier to a terrorist bombing in Beirut, carried the American flag onto the field.
This sports vacuum will be more prolonged, and the financial implications will be far-reaching, from the preps to the pros. But as the crisis eases, the fervent hope is that our teams and games will resume entertaining and bonding us. Along that journey, the aim here will be to inform, amuse and occasionally persuade.
As some of y’all may know, I’ve been around these parts for, uh, a while. I graduated from James Madison in 1981, worked at the Lynchburg News & Daily Advance in 1982 and ’83, and at the Daily Press in Newport News from 1984 until last month.
In short, I love journalism and sports and am immeasurably fortunate to have worked in the field for nearly 40 years. The affection stems from family.
Dad tucked the sports section under my pillow before he left for work each morning. And in 1968, as I watched the NFL championship game between my Baltimore Colts and the Cleveland Browns on television, he handed me a pencil and piece of notebook paper. Write a story, he suggested.
Those few paragraphs, in all their tortured cursive, somehow survived the decades and now hang framed in our living room.
We moved from the Jersey Shore to Baltimore in 1970, and soon thereafter, thanks to Lefty Driesell and Jerry Claiborne, Maryland basketball and football became top-20 staples. I was hooked on college sports, especially the ACC.
Team Teel is coached by my wife, Jill, and captained by our 8-year-old daughter, Laura, aka Tiny Teel. I’m just along for the ride, a ride that’s taken us to a Final Four, World Series, Wimbledon and ACC basketball tournaments.
We are healthy and safe and wish the same blessings on you and all in your orbit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
So glad to have such a professional as you join the RTD. RVA may soon "discover" you after all those years hiding in Newport News.
Do good. Know you will. The R T-D is blessed to have you join the great team therei
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.