We asked, and you answered.
Thanks for responding to last week’s column asking what we should do while sports remain on hiatus.
Among the things you can anticipate in coming weeks are our traditional All-Metro teams (starting March 30) and “Rivalry Week,” a celebration of the region’s greatest rivalries (April 5-13).
We’ll also continue to have full coverage of the lead-up to the NFL draft.
But the No. 1 thing we heard was that you want to revisit some of the great moments in Virginia sports history.
Good news: So do we.
Our writers and photographers were on the scene, and will share their memories — we’ll also rerun the original reporting from those days.
But we also want to hear from you.
Send us about 200 words on your favorite sports memory, including your recollections and how you experienced it, and we’ll run it in the coming weeks in The Times-Dispatch, along with the original coverage.
Please send submissions to mphillips@timesdispatch.com. And as always, thanks for reading.
