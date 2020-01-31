Nothing but calm.
Well, OK, maybe the Thomas Dale Knights did feel a bit harried down the stretch of their 51-44 cliffhanger victory over Hopewell on Friday night at Tom Davies Gym.
Maybe there were some nerves. Maybe some butterflies.
If there were, though, the adrenalin rush of competition held those negative emotions at bay, just as coach Keyode Rogers’ guys held the Blue Devils at bay as the visitors furiously, yet futilely, scrambled to avoid their impending defeat.
“We work hard in practice to simulate situations like this,” Rogers said of the tension-filled final minutes. “We try to stay as calm as we can on the surface.
“I tell them, ‘Let me be the one to get excited and jump up and down on the sideline, and you all be like ducks on the pond: stay calm on top and keep your feet moving underneath.’”
It was a vintage, old-school, Central District matchup.
Both teams played aggressive defense, mostly in-your-face man-to-man, which affected offensive production. Both teams crashed the boards with intensity. Because of the physical nature of the matchup, the teams combined for 39 personal fouls.
Dale (13-3) hit just 17 of 46 field goal attempts. Hopewell, No. 6 in The Times-Dispatch Top 10 and also 13-3, connected on 16 of 50. The Knights forced 12 turnovers and the Blue Devils 10. Rogers’ squad commanded a 43-29 rebounding advantage.
“Limit them to one shot,” said Neal Phillips, a 6-1 senior guard. “Rebound the ball. I thought we did a good job of that. That’s why we got the win.”
The game was close throughout.
Midway through the third period, the Knights took a 31-25 lead and appeared to be pulling away.
Then, at 3:32, Hopewell’s Dennard Hutchinson drained a 3-pointer from the right wing. Thirty seconds later, R.J. Richardson duplicated the feat.
Tie game, 31-31.
After Miles Phillips’ floater from the lane and Luke Ogle’s putback, the Knights entered the fourth quarter up 35-31. Six minutes from the end, they led 39-37. With 15 seconds left, they were up 47-44 and facing take-no-prisoners pressure.
“My team counts on me to settle down,” senior point guard Jahmeel Campbell said. “We had time. We didn’t have to rush. We were prepared. We’re gonna get this.”
The Knights hit just 13 of 27 free throws, but they made them when they counted.
At 0:14, Campbell sank two. In the last 8.5 seconds, Kylon Lewis dropped in two of four.
The Blue Devils had no answer.
“We’re used to fighting, hitting hard,” said Lewis, a 6-3 junior who scored 15 points. “Coach Rogers said it’s going to be loud. We just need to listen to him. That’s what we did.”
Hopewell……………11 12 8 13 -- 44
Thomas Dale………13 8 14 16 -- 51
Hopewell (13-3) – Edmonds 13, Puaauli-Parham 5, Coleman 11, Lovett 0, Strickland 0, Richardson 3, Hutchinson 10, Greene 0, James 2. Totals: 16 8-14 44
Thomas Dale (13-3) –Henry 7, Lewis 15, M. Phillips 5, Campbell 5, N. Phillips 7, Joseph 10, Ogle 2, Henry 0. Totals: 17 13-27 51
3-pt. goals: Hope – Edmonds, Puaauli-Parham, Hutchinson, Richardson . TD – M. Phillips 2, Henry, Lewis .
