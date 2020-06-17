THURSDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

3 p.m. — NBCSN, ARCA Menards Series East: Herr’s Potato Chips 200

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 a.m. — ESPNU, 2018: Texas vs. Texas A&M

10 — ESPNU, 2018: Northwestern vs. Oregon State

8 p.m. — ESPNU, 2009: North Carolina vs. Southern Miss

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

8 a.m. — MLB, 2004 ALCS Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Boston

9 — MASN, 2019 NLCS Game 1: Washington at St. Louis

11 — MLB, 1991 World Series Game 5: Minnesota at Atlanta

12:30 p.m. — MASN, 2019 NLCS Game 2: Washington at St. Louis

2 — MLB, 1979 ALCS Game 2: California at Baltimore

3:30 — MASN, 2019 NLCS Game 3: St. Louis at Washington

5 — MLB, 2007 ALCS Game 2: Cleveland at Boston

7 — MASN, 2019 NLCS Game 4: St. Louis at Washington

10 — MLB, 2000 NLCS Game 4: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets

KOREAN BASEBALL

1 p.m. — ESPN2, KT Wiz at SK Wyverns

NBA

6 a.m. — NBA, 1980 Finals Game 6: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia

7:30 — NBA, 1988 Finals Game 6: Detroit at L.A. Lakers

9:30 — NBA, 2003 Finals Game 6: San Antonio at New Jersey

11:30 — NBA, 2006 Finals Game 6: Miami at Dallas

1:30 p.m. — NBA, 2011 Finals Game 6: Dallas at Miami

3:30 — NBA, 2015 Finals Game 6: Golden State at Cleveland

6 — NBA, 2013 Finals Game 6: Miami at San Antonio

9 — NBA, 1997 Finals Game 6: Utah at Chicago

Midnight — NBA, 2019 Finals Game 6: Toronto at Golden State

BOXING

8 p.m. — CBSSN, 2011: Manny Pacquiao vs. Shane Mosley

9 — CBSSN, 2013: Shawn Porter vs. Phil Lo Greco

10 — CBSSN, 2014: Shawn Porter vs. Kell Brook

11 — CBSSN, 2013: Shawn Porter vs. Devon Alexander

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — ESPNU, 2018 Rose Bowl: Georgia vs. Oklahoma

4 — ESPNU, 1999 Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. UCLA

6 — ESPNU, 2004 Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. USC

11 p.m. — ESPNU, 2011 Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. TCU

NFL

Midnight — NFL, Super Bowl XXXIV: St. Louis vs. Tennessee

GOLF

1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: The Heritage

3 — Golf, PGA: The Heritage

NHL

7 a.m. — NHL, 1979 Stanley Cup Game 7: Montreal at Boston

8 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 1: St. Louis at Boston

9:30 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 2: St. Louis at Boston

11 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 3: Boston at St. Louis

Noon — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 4: Boston at St. Louis

1:30 p.m. — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 5: St. Louis at Boston

3 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 6: Boston at St. Louis

7 p.m. — NHL, 2004 Stanley Cup Game 6: Tampa Bay at Calgary

10 — NBCSW, March 21, 2008: Washington at Atlanta

HORSE RACING

8:30 a.m. — NBCSN, Royal Ascot

SOCCER

8 p.m. — NBCSW — Premier: Arsenal at Manchester City

