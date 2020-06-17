THURSDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
3 p.m. — NBCSN, ARCA Menards Series East: Herr’s Potato Chips 200
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 a.m. — ESPNU, 2018: Texas vs. Texas A&M
10 — ESPNU, 2018: Northwestern vs. Oregon State
8 p.m. — ESPNU, 2009: North Carolina vs. Southern Miss
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
8 a.m. — MLB, 2004 ALCS Game 3: N.Y. Yankees at Boston
9 — MASN, 2019 NLCS Game 1: Washington at St. Louis
11 — MLB, 1991 World Series Game 5: Minnesota at Atlanta
12:30 p.m. — MASN, 2019 NLCS Game 2: Washington at St. Louis
2 — MLB, 1979 ALCS Game 2: California at Baltimore
3:30 — MASN, 2019 NLCS Game 3: St. Louis at Washington
5 — MLB, 2007 ALCS Game 2: Cleveland at Boston
7 — MASN, 2019 NLCS Game 4: St. Louis at Washington
10 — MLB, 2000 NLCS Game 4: St. Louis at N.Y. Mets
KOREAN BASEBALL
1 p.m. — ESPN2, KT Wiz at SK Wyverns
NBA
6 a.m. — NBA, 1980 Finals Game 6: L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia
7:30 — NBA, 1988 Finals Game 6: Detroit at L.A. Lakers
9:30 — NBA, 2003 Finals Game 6: San Antonio at New Jersey
11:30 — NBA, 2006 Finals Game 6: Miami at Dallas
1:30 p.m. — NBA, 2011 Finals Game 6: Dallas at Miami
3:30 — NBA, 2015 Finals Game 6: Golden State at Cleveland
6 — NBA, 2013 Finals Game 6: Miami at San Antonio
9 — NBA, 1997 Finals Game 6: Utah at Chicago
Midnight — NBA, 2019 Finals Game 6: Toronto at Golden State
BOXING
8 p.m. — CBSSN, 2011: Manny Pacquiao vs. Shane Mosley
9 — CBSSN, 2013: Shawn Porter vs. Phil Lo Greco
10 — CBSSN, 2014: Shawn Porter vs. Kell Brook
11 — CBSSN, 2013: Shawn Porter vs. Devon Alexander
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m. — ESPNU, 2018 Rose Bowl: Georgia vs. Oklahoma
4 — ESPNU, 1999 Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. UCLA
6 — ESPNU, 2004 Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. USC
11 p.m. — ESPNU, 2011 Rose Bowl: Wisconsin vs. TCU
NFL
Midnight — NFL, Super Bowl XXXIV: St. Louis vs. Tennessee
GOLF
1 p.m. — Golf, PGA: The Heritage
3 — Golf, PGA: The Heritage
NHL
7 a.m. — NHL, 1979 Stanley Cup Game 7: Montreal at Boston
8 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 1: St. Louis at Boston
9:30 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 2: St. Louis at Boston
11 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 3: Boston at St. Louis
Noon — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 4: Boston at St. Louis
1:30 p.m. — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 5: St. Louis at Boston
3 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 6: Boston at St. Louis
7 p.m. — NHL, 2004 Stanley Cup Game 6: Tampa Bay at Calgary
10 — NBCSW, March 21, 2008: Washington at Atlanta
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m. — NBCSN, Royal Ascot
SOCCER
8 p.m. — NBCSW — Premier: Arsenal at Manchester City
