Thursday’s TV
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m. (Friday) — ESPN2, F1 practice
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MLB, 2014 ALCS Game 4: Baltimore at Kansas City
11 — MLB, 2016 ALCS Game 5: Cleveland at Toronto
Noon — MASN, Sept. 17, 2013: Baltimore at Boston
2 p.m. — MLB, 2018 NLCS Game 5: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
3:30 — MASN, Aug. 19, 2011: Philadelphia at Washington
Midnight — MASN, April 8, 2012: Minnesota at Baltimore
Midnight — MLB, 2018 NLCS Game 5: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Midnight — ACCN, 2020: Illinois State at Florida State
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 a.m. — ESPNU, 2015 national championship Game 3: Michigan vs. Florida
10 — ESPNU, 2009 national championship Game 2: Florida vs. Washington
NBA
11 a.m. — NBA, Nov. 2, 2019 Philadelphia at Portland
6 p.m. — NBA, Dec. 25, 2019: Milwaukee at Philadelphia
10 p.m. — NBCSW, 2014 playoffs: Washington at Chicago
THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT
2 p.m. — ESPN, The Money Team vs. Herd That
4 — ESPN, Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete
BOXING
8 p.m. — CBSSN, 2012: Danny Garcia vs. Erik Morales
8 — ESPN, Top Rank: Jarrell Miller vs. Jerry Forrest
8:30 p.m., 10:30 and 11:30 — CBSSN, 2013: Danny Garcia vs. Zab Judah
9:30 — CBSSN, 2014: Danny Garcia vs. Mauricio Herrera
NFL
10 a.m. — NFL, Dec. 29, 2019: San Francisco at Seattle
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m. — ESPNU, 1992 Peach Bowl: East Carolina vs. N.C. State
3 — ESPNU, 1995 Peach Bowl: Virginia vs. Georgia
5 — ESPNU, 2012 Chick-Fil-A-Bowl: LSU vs. Clemson
7 — ESPNU, 2013 Chick-Fil-A Bowl: Duke vs. Texas A&M
9 — ESPNU, 2018 Peach Bowl: Central Florida vs. Auburn
Midnight — NFL, 2019 Black College Hall of Fame Classic: Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse
Midnight — ESPNU, 2004 Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. USC
GOLF
3 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Charity Open
NHL
7 a.m. — NHL, playoffs: Boston at N.Y. Islanders
8 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Washington at Tampa Bay
9:30 — NHL, playoffs: Washington at Tampa Bay
10:30 — NHL, playoffs: Tampa Bay at Washington
11:30 — NHL, playoffs: Tampa Bay at Washington
1 p.m. NHL, playoffs: Washington at Tampa Bay
3 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Tampa Bay at Washington
4:30 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Washington at Tampa Bay
10 — NHL, Oct. 12, 2019: Florida at N.Y. Islanders
Midnight — NHL, 2019 Heritage Classic: Calgary vs. Winnipeg
SOCCER
10 a.m. — CBSSN, NWSL: Houston vs. Sky Blue
Noon — ACCN, Sept. 16, 2019: Akron at Pittsburgh
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Tottenham at Bournemouth
1:25 — ESPN2, Italian: Udinese at SPAL
2 — ACCN, Oct. 8, 2019: High Point at Wake Forest
3:10 — NBCSN, Premier: Manchester United at Aston Villa
6 — ACCN, Oct. 15, 2019: James Madison at Virginia
8 — ACCN, Oct. 12, 2019: Syracuse at North Carolina
10 — ACCN, Oct. 13, 2019: Virginia at Florida State
TENNIS
8 a.m. — Tennis, Eastern European Championship
10 — MASN2, 2019 Champions Cup
3:30 p.m. — Tennis, 2012 Wimbledon: Federer vs. Murray
8 — 2001 Wimbledon: Federer vs. Sampras
