Thursday’s TV

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m. (Friday) — ESPN2, F1 practice

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MLB, 2014 ALCS Game 4: Baltimore at Kansas City

11 — MLB, 2016 ALCS Game 5: Cleveland at Toronto

Noon — MASN, Sept. 17, 2013: Baltimore at Boston

2 p.m. — MLB, 2018 NLCS Game 5: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

3:30 — MASN, Aug. 19, 2011: Philadelphia at Washington

Midnight — MASN, April 8, 2012: Minnesota at Baltimore

Midnight — MLB, 2018 NLCS Game 5: L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Midnight — ACCN, 2020: Illinois State at Florida State

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

8 a.m. — ESPNU, 2015 national championship Game 3: Michigan vs. Florida

10 — ESPNU, 2009 national championship Game 2: Florida vs. Washington

NBA

11 a.m. — NBA, Nov. 2, 2019 Philadelphia at Portland

6 p.m. — NBA, Dec. 25, 2019: Milwaukee at Philadelphia

10 p.m. — NBCSW, 2014 playoffs: Washington at Chicago

THE BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

2 p.m. — ESPN, The Money Team vs. Herd That

4 — ESPN, Overseas Elite vs. Armored Athlete

BOXING

8 p.m. — CBSSN, 2012: Danny Garcia vs. Erik Morales

8 — ESPN, Top Rank: Jarrell Miller vs. Jerry Forrest

8:30 p.m., 10:30 and 11:30 — CBSSN, 2013: Danny Garcia vs. Zab Judah

9:30 — CBSSN, 2014: Danny Garcia vs. Mauricio Herrera

NFL

10 a.m. — NFL, Dec. 29, 2019: San Francisco at Seattle

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

1 p.m. — ESPNU, 1992 Peach Bowl: East Carolina vs. N.C. State

3 — ESPNU, 1995 Peach Bowl: Virginia vs. Georgia

5 — ESPNU, 2012 Chick-Fil-A-Bowl: LSU vs. Clemson

7 — ESPNU, 2013 Chick-Fil-A Bowl: Duke vs. Texas A&M

9 — ESPNU, 2018 Peach Bowl: Central Florida vs. Auburn

Midnight — NFL, 2019 Black College Hall of Fame Classic: Alabama A&M vs. Morehouse

Midnight — ESPNU, 2004 Rose Bowl: Michigan vs. USC

GOLF

3 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Charity Open

NHL

7 a.m. — NHL, playoffs: Boston at N.Y. Islanders

8 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Washington at Tampa Bay

9:30 — NHL, playoffs: Washington at Tampa Bay

10:30 — NHL, playoffs: Tampa Bay at Washington

11:30 — NHL, playoffs: Tampa Bay at Washington

1 p.m. NHL, playoffs: Washington at Tampa Bay

3 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Tampa Bay at Washington

4:30 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Washington at Tampa Bay

10 — NHL, Oct. 12, 2019: Florida at N.Y. Islanders

Midnight — NHL, 2019 Heritage Classic: Calgary vs. Winnipeg

SOCCER

10 a.m. — CBSSN, NWSL: Houston vs. Sky Blue

Noon — ACCN, Sept. 16, 2019: Akron at Pittsburgh

12:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Tottenham at Bournemouth

1:25 — ESPN2, Italian: Udinese at SPAL

2 — ACCN, Oct. 8, 2019: High Point at Wake Forest

3:10 — NBCSN, Premier: Manchester United at Aston Villa

6 — ACCN, Oct. 15, 2019: James Madison at Virginia

8 — ACCN, Oct. 12, 2019: Syracuse at North Carolina

10 — ACCN, Oct. 13, 2019: Virginia at Florida State

TENNIS

8 a.m. — Tennis, Eastern European Championship

10 — MASN2, 2019 Champions Cup

3:30 p.m. — Tennis, 2012 Wimbledon: Federer vs. Murray

8 — 2001 Wimbledon: Federer vs. Sampras

