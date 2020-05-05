THURSDAY’S TV
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 a.m. — MLB, Apr. 7, 2018: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco
8 — MLB, May 3, 2013: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco
9 — MASN, Jun. 5, 2012: N.Y. Mets at Washington
11 — MLB, Oct. 6, 1991: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
1:30 p.m. — MASN, May 2, 1988: Texas at Baltimore
1:30 — MLB, Aug. 30, 2007: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
4 — MLB, Jul. 11, 2018: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
6 — MLB, Jun. 27, 2019: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia
7 — MASN, Sept.1, 2017: Toronto at Baltimore
10:30 — MLB, Jul. 11, 2018: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m. — ESPNU, 2005 Game 2: Florida at Texas
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2020: South Carolina at Washington
Midnight — ACC, 2020: Western Carolina at Clemson
NBA
6 p.m. — NBA, 1994 Game 5: Denver at Seattle
6 — NBCSW, 1978 Game 7: Washington Bullets at Seattle
7 — NBCSW, 2015 Game 3: Washington at Atlanta
9 — NBA, Game 7: Cleveland at Boston
BOXING
8 and 11:30 p.m. — CBSSN, 2012: Danny Garcia vs. Erik Morales 2
8:30 — CBSSN, 2013: Danny Garcia vs. Lucas Matthysse
9:30 — CBSSN, 2014: Danny Garcia vs. Mauricio Herrera
10:30 and midnight — CBSSN, 2013: Danny Garcia at Zab Judah
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
8 a.m. — ESPNU, 1980: Georgia at Florida
10 — ESPNU, 1994: Alabama at Tennessee
Noon — ESPNU, 1986: Georgia at Auburn
2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2012: Alabama at LSU
4 — ESPNU, 1999: Mississippi at Mississippi State
6 — ESPNU, 1985: Auburn at Alabama
Midnight — ESPNU, Oct. 18, 2002: Florida State at Miami
NFL
8 p.m. — FS1, Jan. 6, 2002: Green Bay at N.Y. Giants
GOLF
1 p.m. — Golf, Champions: 2015 Regions Tradition
3 — Golf, PGA: 2018 Byron Nelson
7 — Golf, PGA: 2018 Byron Nelson
NHL
7 a.m. — NHL, 1993 Stanley Cup Game 7: Toronto at Detroit
8 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 1: Colorado at San Jose
9 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 2: Colorado at San Jose
10:30 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 3: San Jose at Colorado
11:30 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 4: San Jose at Colorado
12:30 p.m. — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 5: Colorado at San Jose
2 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 6: San Jose at Colorado
4 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 7: Colorado at San Jose
6 — NBCSN, 2010 Stanley Cup: Game 4: Boston at Philadelphia
10 — NHL, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 5: N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles
COLLEGE LACROSSE
4 a.m. — ACC, 2020: Lafayette at North Carolina
MOTORCYCLING
4:30 p.m. — MASN2, 2020: Motocross X-Fighters
Midnight — MASN2, 2020: Motocross X-Fighters
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
6 a.m. — ACC, Sept. 13, 2019: Virginia at Duke
Noon — ACC, Sept. 6, 2019: Princeton at Duke
6 p.m. — ACC, Sept. 13, 2019: Virginia at Duke
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
8 a.m. — ACC, Sept. 15, 2019: Furman at N.C. State
10 — ACC, Sept. 15, 2019: South Carolina at Clemson
4 p.m. — ACC, Sept. 12, 2019: Colorado at Florida State
8 — ACC, Sept. 15, 2019: Furman at N.C. State
10 — ACC, Sept. 15, 2019: South Carolina at Clemson
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tennis, 2018 Australian Open: Federer vs. Fucsovics
8 — Tennis, 2018 Australian Open: Federer vs. Cilic
9 — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Champions Cup
3 p.m. — Tennis, 2019 Australian Open: Djokovic vs. Nadal
6 — Tennis, 2019 Australian Open: S. Williams vs. Halep
8 — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Champions Cup
