THURSDAY’S TV

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 a.m. — MLB, Apr. 7, 2018: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

8 — MLB, May 3, 2013: L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco

9 — MASN, Jun. 5, 2012: N.Y. Mets at Washington

11 — MLB, Oct. 6, 1991: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

1:30 p.m. — MASN, May 2, 1988: Texas at Baltimore

1:30 — MLB, Aug. 30, 2007: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

4 — MLB, Jul. 11, 2018: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

6 — MLB, Jun. 27, 2019: N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia

7 — MASN, Sept.1, 2017: Toronto at Baltimore

10:30 — MLB, Jul. 11, 2018: Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m. — ESPNU, 2005 Game 2: Florida at Texas

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 a.m. — ESPNU, 2020: South Carolina at Washington

Midnight — ACC, 2020: Western Carolina at Clemson

NBA

6 p.m. — NBA, 1994 Game 5: Denver at Seattle

6 — NBCSW, 1978 Game 7: Washington Bullets at Seattle

7 — NBCSW, 2015 Game 3: Washington at Atlanta

9 — NBA, Game 7: Cleveland at Boston

BOXING

8 and 11:30 p.m. — CBSSN, 2012: Danny Garcia vs. Erik Morales 2

8:30 — CBSSN, 2013: Danny Garcia vs. Lucas Matthysse

9:30 — CBSSN, 2014: Danny Garcia vs. Mauricio Herrera

10:30 and midnight — CBSSN, 2013: Danny Garcia at Zab Judah

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

8 a.m. — ESPNU, 1980: Georgia at Florida

10 — ESPNU, 1994: Alabama at Tennessee

Noon — ESPNU, 1986: Georgia at Auburn

2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2012: Alabama at LSU

4 — ESPNU, 1999: Mississippi at Mississippi State

6 — ESPNU, 1985: Auburn at Alabama

Midnight — ESPNU, Oct. 18, 2002: Florida State at Miami

NFL

8 p.m. — FS1, Jan. 6, 2002: Green Bay at N.Y. Giants

GOLF

1 p.m. — Golf, Champions: 2015 Regions Tradition

3 — Golf, PGA: 2018 Byron Nelson

7 — Golf, PGA: 2018 Byron Nelson

NHL

7 a.m. — NHL, 1993 Stanley Cup Game 7: Toronto at Detroit

8 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 1: Colorado at San Jose

9 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 2: Colorado at San Jose

10:30 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 3: San Jose at Colorado

11:30 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 4: San Jose at Colorado

12:30 p.m. — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 5: Colorado at San Jose

2 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 6: San Jose at Colorado

4 — NHL, 2019 Stanley Cup Game 7: Colorado at San Jose

6 — NBCSN, 2010 Stanley Cup: Game 4: Boston at Philadelphia

10 — NHL, 2014 Stanley Cup Game 5: N.Y. Rangers at Los Angeles

COLLEGE LACROSSE

4 a.m. — ACC, 2020: Lafayette at North Carolina

MOTORCYCLING

4:30 p.m. — MASN2, 2020: Motocross X-Fighters

Midnight — MASN2, 2020: Motocross X-Fighters

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

6 a.m. — ACC, Sept. 13, 2019: Virginia at Duke

Noon — ACC, Sept. 6, 2019: Princeton at Duke

6 p.m. — ACC, Sept. 13, 2019: Virginia at Duke

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

8 a.m. — ACC, Sept. 15, 2019: Furman at N.C. State

10 — ACC, Sept. 15, 2019: South Carolina at Clemson

4 p.m. — ACC, Sept. 12, 2019: Colorado at Florida State

8 — ACC, Sept. 15, 2019: Furman at N.C. State

10 — ACC, Sept. 15, 2019: South Carolina at Clemson

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tennis, 2018 Australian Open: Federer vs. Fucsovics

8 — Tennis, 2018 Australian Open: Federer vs. Cilic

9 — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Champions Cup

3 p.m. — Tennis, 2019 Australian Open: Djokovic vs. Nadal

6 — Tennis, 2019 Australian Open: S. Williams vs. Halep

8 — MASN2, QQQ Series: 2019 Champions Cup

