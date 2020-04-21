THURSDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
8 p.m. — FS1, Cup: 1999 Pennzoil 400
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 a.m. — MLB, April 28, 2012: Washington at L.A. Dodgers
8:30 — MLB, 2017 ALDS Game 2: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland
9 — MASN, Sept. 24, 2016: Arizona at Washington
1 p.m. — MLB, April 29, 2008: Houston at Arizona
1:30 — MASN, Aug. 15, 2015: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore
3 — MLB, March 28, 2019: San Francisco at San Diego
4 — MASN, June 8, 2010: Pittsburgh at Washington
5 — MLB, April 4, 2016: Colorado at Arizona
7 — MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 4: Baltimore at White Sox
10 — MLB, April 29, 2008: Houston at Arizona
11:30 — MASN, Sept. 9, 2016: Philadelphia at Washington
Midnight — MLB, March 28, 2019: San Francisco at San Diego
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 a.m. — ACC, Nov. 6, 2019: Florida State at Pittsburgh
10 — ACC, 2020 ACC tourney: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest
3:30 p.m. — ACC, Dec. 20, 2007: Pittsburgh at Duke
7 — ACC, Feb. 12, 2010: West Virginia at Pittsburgh
NBA
11 a.m. — NBA, 2006 playoffs: Cleveland at Washington
1 p.m. — NBA, 2009 playoffs: Boston at Chicago
3 — NBA, 2006 playoffs: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers
5 — NBA 2008 playoffs: Phoenix at San Antonio
8 — NBA, 2007 playoffs: Dallas at Golden State
BOXING
8 p.m. and midnight — CBSSN, 2017: Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados
9 — CBSSN, 2014: Adrien Broner vs. Emmanuel Taylor
10 — CBSSN, 2015: Adrien Broner vs. Khabib Allakhverdiev
11 — CBSSN, 2017: Adrien Broner vs. Mickey Garcia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 a.m. — ESPNU, Sept. 21, 2019: LSU at Vanderbilt
10:30 — ESPNU, Nov. 16, 2019: LSU at Mississippi
1:30 p.m.— ESPNU, 2020 Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU
4:30 — ESPNU, 2020 CFP final: Clemson vs. LSU
5 — ACC, Dec. 1, 2007: Pittsburgh at West Virginia
9 — ACC, Nov. 12, 2016: Pittsburgh at Clemson
10:30 — ESPNU, 2020: All-Star Challenge
NFL
10 a.m. — ESPN2, 2005 NFL draft
4 p.m. — FS1, 2010 playoffs: Minnesota at New Orleans
8 — ABC/ESPN/NFL, NFL draft
GOLF
11 a.m. — Golf, 2018 Ryder Cup
3 and 9:30 p.m. — Golf, PGA: 2015 Zurich Classic
7 — Golf, LPGA: 2018 L.A. Open
NHL
8 a.m. — NHL, 2016 Final Game 1: San Jose at Pittsburgh
9:30 — NHL, 2016 Final Game 2: San Jose at Pittsburgh
11 — NHL, 2016 Final Game 3: Pittsburgh at San Jose
1 p.m. — NHL, 2016 Final Game 4: Pittsburgh at San Jose
2:30 — NHL, 2016 Final Game 5: San Jose at Pittsburgh
4 — NHL, 2016 Final Game 6: Pittsburgh at San Jose
6 — NBCSN, 2014 Final Game 4: Pittsburgh at Columbus
COLLEGE LACROSSE
Midnight — ACC, 2020: Syracuse at John Hopkins
MOTORCYCLING
Midnight — MASN2, 2020: Motocross X-Fighters
COLLEGE SOCCER
Noon — ACC, 2019 ACC tournament: N.C. State at Pitt
TENNIS
6 a.m. — Tennis, 2017 U.S. Open: Federer vs. Tiafoe
9 — Tennis, 2017 U.S. Open: Federer vs. Del Potro
Noon and 8 p.m. — MASN2, 2019 Champions Classic
3 p.m. — Tennis, 2018 U.S. Open: Nadal vs. Thiem
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.