THURSDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

8 p.m. — FS1, Cup: 1999 Pennzoil 400

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 a.m. — MLB, April 28, 2012: Washington at L.A. Dodgers

8:30 — MLB, 2017 ALDS Game 2: N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland

9 — MASN, Sept. 24, 2016: Arizona at Washington

1 p.m. — MLB, April 29, 2008: Houston at Arizona

1:30 — MASN, Aug. 15, 2015: N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore

3 — MLB, March 28, 2019: San Francisco at San Diego

4 — MASN, June 8, 2010: Pittsburgh at Washington

5 — MLB, April 4, 2016: Colorado at Arizona

7 — MASN, 1983 ALCS Game 4: Baltimore at White Sox

10 — MLB, April 29, 2008: Houston at Arizona

11:30 — MASN, Sept. 9, 2016: Philadelphia at Washington

Midnight — MLB, March 28, 2019: San Francisco at San Diego

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 a.m. — ACC, Nov. 6, 2019: Florida State at Pittsburgh

10 — ACC, 2020 ACC tourney: Pittsburgh at Wake Forest

3:30 p.m. — ACC, Dec. 20, 2007: Pittsburgh at Duke

7 — ACC, Feb. 12, 2010: West Virginia at Pittsburgh

NBA

11 a.m. — NBA, 2006 playoffs: Cleveland at Washington

1 p.m. — NBA, 2009 playoffs: Boston at Chicago

3 — NBA, 2006 playoffs: Phoenix at L.A. Lakers

5 — NBA 2008 playoffs: Phoenix at San Antonio

8 — NBA, 2007 playoffs: Dallas at Golden State

BOXING

8 p.m. and midnight — CBSSN, 2017: Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados

9 — CBSSN, 2014: Adrien Broner vs. Emmanuel Taylor

10 — CBSSN, 2015: Adrien Broner vs. Khabib Allakhverdiev

11 — CBSSN, 2017: Adrien Broner vs. Mickey Garcia

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7:30 a.m. — ESPNU, Sept. 21, 2019: LSU at Vanderbilt

10:30 — ESPNU, Nov. 16, 2019: LSU at Mississippi

1:30 p.m.— ESPNU, 2020 Peach Bowl: Oklahoma vs. LSU

4:30 — ESPNU, 2020 CFP final: Clemson vs. LSU

5 — ACC, Dec. 1, 2007: Pittsburgh at West Virginia

9 — ACC, Nov. 12, 2016: Pittsburgh at Clemson

10:30 — ESPNU, 2020: All-Star Challenge

NFL

10 a.m. — ESPN2, 2005 NFL draft

4 p.m. — FS1, 2010 playoffs: Minnesota at New Orleans

8 — ABC/ESPN/NFL, NFL draft

GOLF

11 a.m. — Golf, 2018 Ryder Cup

3 and 9:30 p.m. — Golf, PGA: 2015 Zurich Classic

7 — Golf, LPGA: 2018 L.A. Open

NHL

8 a.m. — NHL, 2016 Final Game 1: San Jose at Pittsburgh

9:30 — NHL, 2016 Final Game 2: San Jose at Pittsburgh

11 — NHL, 2016 Final Game 3: Pittsburgh at San Jose

1 p.m. — NHL, 2016 Final Game 4: Pittsburgh at San Jose

2:30 — NHL, 2016 Final Game 5: San Jose at Pittsburgh

4 — NHL, 2016 Final Game 6: Pittsburgh at San Jose

6 — NBCSN, 2014 Final Game 4: Pittsburgh at Columbus

COLLEGE LACROSSE

Midnight — ACC, 2020: Syracuse at John Hopkins

MOTORCYCLING

Midnight — MASN2, 2020: Motocross X-Fighters

COLLEGE SOCCER

Noon — ACC, 2019 ACC tournament: N.C. State at Pitt

TENNIS

6 a.m. — Tennis, 2017 U.S. Open: Federer vs. Tiafoe

9 — Tennis, 2017 U.S. Open: Federer vs. Del Potro

Noon and 8 p.m. — MASN2, 2019 Champions Classic

3 p.m. — Tennis, 2018 U.S. Open: Nadal vs. Thiem

