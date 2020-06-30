THURSDAY’S TV

AUTO RACING

11 p.m. — FS1, NHRA: 2019 Mopar Express Lane Nationals

Midnight — NBCSN, Dirt Racing: Lucas Oil Late Model Series

4:55 a.m. — ESPN2, F1 practice

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

9 a.m. — MASN, April 14, 2005: Arizona at Washington

Noon — MASN, Sept. 6, 1996: Detroit at Baltimore

4 p.m. — MASN, June 18, 2006: N.Y. Yankees at Washington

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Midnight — ACCN, 2020: Western Carolina at Clemson

2 a.m. — ACCN, 2020: Virginia Tech at South Carolina

NBA

9:30 p.m. — NBA, Dec. 19, 2019: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee

BOXING

9 p.m. and midnight — CBSSN, 2013: Andre Berto vs. Jesus Soto Karass

10 — CBSSN, 2014: Andre Berto vs. Steve Chambers

11 — CBSSN, 2014: Andre Berto vs. Steve Upsher

NFL

10 a.m. — NFL, Oct. 3, 2019: L.A. Rams at Seattle

7 — CBSSN, 2005 AFC championship: New England at Pittsburgh

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Noon — ESPNU, 2000 Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama

2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2004 Orange Bowl: Miami vs. Florida State

4 — ESPNU, 2012 Orange Bowl: West Virginia vs. Clemson

6 — ESPNU, 2014 Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State

9 — ESPNU, 2016 Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida State

Midnight — ESPNU, 2007: Georgia at Alabama

GOLF

3 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic

NHL

8 a.m. — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Winnipeg at Nashville

9:30 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Winnipeg at Nashville

11:30 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Nashville at Winnipeg

1 p.m. — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Nashville at Winnipeg

2:30 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Winnipeg at Nashville

3:30 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Nashville at Winnipeg

4:30 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Winnipeg at Nashville

10 — NBCSW, March 21, 2008: Washington at Atlanta

SOCCER

Noon — ACCN, Women’s NCAA: Sept. 6, 2019, Princeton at Duke

12:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Tottenham at Sheffied United

2 and 10 — ACCN, Women’s NCAA: Sept. 15, 2019, Furman at N.C. State

3:10 — NBCSN, Premier: Liverpool at Manchester City

6 — ACCN, Women’s NCAA: Sept. 12, 2019, Colorado at Florida State

8 — ACCN, Women’s NCAA: Sept. 15, 2019, South Carolina at Clemson

TENNIS

8 a.m. and 10 — ESPNU, 2019 ITA fall national championship

8, noon, 3:30 p.m. and 8 — Tennis, Eastern European championship

10 — MASN2, 2019 Helpful Cup

11 — Tennis, Altec/Styslinger

