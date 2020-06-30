THURSDAY’S TV
AUTO RACING
11 p.m. — FS1, NHRA: 2019 Mopar Express Lane Nationals
Midnight — NBCSN, Dirt Racing: Lucas Oil Late Model Series
4:55 a.m. — ESPN2, F1 practice
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m. — MASN, April 14, 2005: Arizona at Washington
Noon — MASN, Sept. 6, 1996: Detroit at Baltimore
4 p.m. — MASN, June 18, 2006: N.Y. Yankees at Washington
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Midnight — ACCN, 2020: Western Carolina at Clemson
2 a.m. — ACCN, 2020: Virginia Tech at South Carolina
NBA
9:30 p.m. — NBA, Dec. 19, 2019: L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee
BOXING
9 p.m. and midnight — CBSSN, 2013: Andre Berto vs. Jesus Soto Karass
10 — CBSSN, 2014: Andre Berto vs. Steve Chambers
11 — CBSSN, 2014: Andre Berto vs. Steve Upsher
NFL
10 a.m. — NFL, Oct. 3, 2019: L.A. Rams at Seattle
7 — CBSSN, 2005 AFC championship: New England at Pittsburgh
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Noon — ESPNU, 2000 Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Alabama
2 p.m. — ESPNU, 2004 Orange Bowl: Miami vs. Florida State
4 — ESPNU, 2012 Orange Bowl: West Virginia vs. Clemson
6 — ESPNU, 2014 Orange Bowl: Clemson vs. Ohio State
9 — ESPNU, 2016 Orange Bowl: Michigan vs. Florida State
Midnight — ESPNU, 2007: Georgia at Alabama
GOLF
3 p.m. — Golf, PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic
NHL
8 a.m. — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Winnipeg at Nashville
9:30 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Winnipeg at Nashville
11:30 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Nashville at Winnipeg
1 p.m. — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Nashville at Winnipeg
2:30 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Winnipeg at Nashville
3:30 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Nashville at Winnipeg
4:30 — NHL, 2018 playoffs: Winnipeg at Nashville
10 — NBCSW, March 21, 2008: Washington at Atlanta
SOCCER
Noon — ACCN, Women’s NCAA: Sept. 6, 2019, Princeton at Duke
12:55 p.m. — NBCSN, Premier: Tottenham at Sheffied United
2 and 10 — ACCN, Women’s NCAA: Sept. 15, 2019, Furman at N.C. State
3:10 — NBCSN, Premier: Liverpool at Manchester City
6 — ACCN, Women’s NCAA: Sept. 12, 2019, Colorado at Florida State
8 — ACCN, Women’s NCAA: Sept. 15, 2019, South Carolina at Clemson
TENNIS
8 a.m. and 10 — ESPNU, 2019 ITA fall national championship
8, noon, 3:30 p.m. and 8 — Tennis, Eastern European championship
10 — MASN2, 2019 Helpful Cup
11 — Tennis, Altec/Styslinger
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.